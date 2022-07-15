DWTS' Jenna Johnson Is Pregnant, Expecting First Baby With Val Chmerkovskiy

Jenna Johnson and Val Chmerkovskiy are waltzing their way into a new routine: Parenthood.
The Dancing With the Stars pros—who tied the knot in 2019—recently announced they're expecting their first baby together. As for how Jenna decided to let her husband Val know about the exciting news? Well, the cute surprise included tiny
dancing shoes.
"I went and I got these little Baby Jordans, these white sneakers," Jenna told People in an article published July 15. "I put them in a box that was his size of Nikes. So, he didn't expect anything. Then I put two little pregnancy tests in there."
She continued, "He came over and chucked off the lid of the box and started rummaging through it. He looked at the shoes and was like, 'How small are these sneakers?' Then it hit him and his face ... it was priceless."
And although Jenna is used to being active as a ballroom pro, she's taking it easy ahead of their baby's arrival. "One of the best things for me was finding peace," the 28-year-old shared. "And not having to feel like I needed to be so busy and insanely active."
"I think I'm just giving my body the necessary rest," she added. "I think that's the best thing I can do for myself. It's also just taught me that I can be okay with downtime. I don't need to overwork myself."
As for how Jenna thinks Val, 36, will be when it comes to fatherhood? Let's just say her answer deserves 10s across the board.
"If he is anything like he is as a husband, he's going to be the best dad in the world," she said. "He is so selfless and loving. Between the two of us, is by far the more patient one. So, I think, all of these little attributes are going to just make him an incredible dad.'"
Jenna gushed, "When I see him with little kids, he's the best. He's always the favorite uncle. Everybody wants to play with him or do something with him. He's just the best. He just knows how to speak to them and how to handle them. How to make them feel so confident and excited."
The couple's first baby will arrive in January 2023.