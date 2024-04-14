The Reasons 71 Bachelor Nation Couples Gave for Ending Their Journeys

Watch : Why Jesse Palmer BAILED on Golden Bachelor Wedding

As a great poet once said, every rose has its thorn. Okay, it was Poison frontman Bret Michaels. And he likely wasn't positing about the relationships formed and dismantled on the Bachelor franchise's collection of shows.

But he might as well have been.

A mere three months after viewers—and pretty much all of Bachelor Nation—were marveling at the fact that inaugural Golden Bachelor Gerry Turner and his bride Theresa Nist never stopped believing after losing their respective spouses, the newlyweds revealed April 12 that they've separated.

"Theresa and I have had a number of heart-to-heart conversations," Gerry explained on Good Morning America, "and we've looked closely at our situation, our living situation, so forth and we've kind of come to the conclusion mutually that it's probably time for us to dissolve our marriage."

At issue: The nearly 700 miles between their homes in New Jersey and Indiana. "We looked at homes in South Carolina, we considered New Jersey, and we just looked at home after home," explained Garden State resident Theresa, "but we never got to the point where we made that decision."