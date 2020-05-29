Colton Underwood and Cassie Randolph have called timed out on their relationship.

The Bachelor couple, who found love on Season 23 of the ABC dating series but never officially got engaged, are going their separate ways, Colton announced on Instagram. The breakup comes less than two years after cameras captured Colton's journey to find his soulmate in the fall of 2018.

"It's been a crazy few months to say the least, Cass and I have been doing a lot of self-reflecting," he wrote. "Sometimes people are just meant to be friends - and that's okay. We both have grown immensely and been through so much together - so this isn't the end of our story, it's the start of a whole new chapter for us."

Cassie also confirmed the news, writing, "Colton and I have broken up, but have decided to remain a part of each other's lives. With all that we have gone through, we have a special bond that will always be there. I love Colton very much and have an enormous amount of respect for him. We have both learned and grown so much these past couple years, and will always have each other's back. Always."

Rumors that Colton and Cassie had split picked up steam when the former NFL player returned home to Colorado after staying with her family in Southern California for some time as he recovered from coronavirus. Typically keen on sharing relationship updates with their millions of Instagram followers, fans predicted something was amiss when more than a month passed without any mention of each other online.