Teen Mom's Maci Bookout and Taylor McKinney Reveal the Biggest Struggle in Their 7-Year Marriage

Flying off to Colombia to film the third season of MTV's Teen Mom: Family Reunion, Maci Bookout and husband Taylor McKinney had visions of Aguardiente cocktails dancing in their heads.

"Truth be told, walking into it, I was like, Oh, great, we get to be away from the kids, be with each other and hang out with our friends," Maci admitted to E! News in an exclusive interview. "Like, it's a vacation. I'm not sure we were expecting all of the work we were going to have to do when we got there."

Because while their time in South America did include a few tipples and time spent with castmates Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra, Jade Cline and husband Sean Austin plus Cheyenne Floyd and her husband Zach Davis, it also came with a healthy serving of homework.

And 12 years after the Texas motocross racer, 34, connected with the strong AF single mom from Tennessee (the 32-year-old shares 15-year-old son Bentley with her high school ex Ryan Edwards), they're still trying to ace the same tough subject.