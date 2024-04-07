Teen Moms Maci Bookout Reveals Where Her Co-Parenting Relationship With Ryan Edwards Stands Now

Watch : Maci Bookout Explains How Ex Ryan Edwards Impacts Her Life

Turns out there's something to that whole time-heals-all-wounds cliché. Because more than a year after Teen Mom stars Maci Bookout and Ryan Edwards committed themselves to truly co-parenting 15-year-old son Bentley, the exes are still hopping along, even getting together for a joint Easter celebration March 31.

"Who would have thought?" Maci marveled to E! News in an exclusive interview, revealing they have been able to maintain a healthy relationship. "It's definitely been hard. But I think we have been able to maintain this mutual respect."

Where in the past a miscommunication could easily lead to a massive fight, now, "If one of us has a question, we are not afraid to call each other and the other pick up the phone," she explained. "It's like, 'What do you want to do about that? How do you want to handle this?' The communication is just so much more respectful. And I would say it's just easier."