Exclusive

How Teen Mom's Maci Bookout Talks to 15-Year-Old Son Bentley About Sex and Relationships

Buckle up, Teen Mom fans: Maci Bookout's son Bentley is nearly a licensed driver, which means she has definitely had "the talk" with her teen. She shared her strategy with E! News.

By Sarah Grossbart Apr 06, 2024 12:00 PMTags
Reality TVInterviewsExclusivesTeen MomCouples
Watch: Maci Bookout on Returning to Teen Mom: Family Reunion

Maci Bookout wants to talk about sex, baby—about all the good things and the bad things that may be. But, you know, only on occasion so that her 15-year-old son Bentley doesn't roll his eyes every time she attempts to broach the subject. 

With her eldest set to turn 16 this fall—the same age the Teen Mom star was when she first got pregnant with then-boyfriend Ryan Edwards—Maci has taken to addressing the birds and the bees "pretty openly," she told E! News in an exclusive interview, "and I feel, just at random." 

Not wanting to annoy her high schooler, Maci continued, she's very cognizant of how frequently she brings up the topic. "I have to stop myself, like, 'Don't overdo it, don't force the conversation,'" she explained. "If they bring it up, especially, let them guide it and when it's over, it's over. Let it be. Because you never want them to have any like, 'Oh, I don't want to bring this up because it's going to be an hour-long conversation.' Or, 'We're going to have to talk about this and I didn't want to talk about that.'" 

photos
Teen Mom Stars: Then and Now

Her tip: "Let them drive it and you can help guide it, basically." 

For Maci—who also shares daughter Jayde, 8, and son Maverick, 7, with husband Taylor McKinney—having Bentley take the wheel means keeping any chats short and sweet, or at least not awkward AF. 

Instagram / Maci Bookout

"Sometimes it's him talking about his friend and their girlfriend," Maci noted. "Or sometimes it's somebody bringing it up and afterwards being like, 'Don't you get tired of hearing about when you're going to get a girlfriend?' Or whatever.'" 

Even a quick five-minute chat creates an open dialogue, she explained, so that should Bentley have a question in the future, he's willing to turn to his parents and not just his fellow teenage boys and the Internet. Said Maci, "It's really just not being afraid to have a conversation if it lands in your lap." 

Trending Stories

1

Nickelodeon Host Marc Summers Says He Walked Off Quiet on Set

2

Missing Actor Cole Brings Plenty Found Dead in Woods at 27

3

Nancy Silverton Says This $18 Kitchen Item Changed Her Life

Open communication is also a huge focus when it comes to her and Taylor's seven-year marriage

While the Tennessee-based pair have come up with a winning game plan when it comes to managing their squad ("We work really well together as a team," noted Taylor, "especially with three different kids going in three different directions all the time"), connecting on a relationship level is a more advanced move. 

"I feel like we're still working on what a healthy communication routine looks like," acknowledged Maci. "And who's to say we ever solve it? Because we're both hustlers, we're go-getters, we're stubborn, we're competitive, we're strong-minded. So that might be something that is just there forever. But I think as long as we're continuously trying to figure out the best way to do it, that's a win, in my opinion."

And they did take home some strategies from their time in Colombia filming the third season of MTV's Teen Mom: Family Reunion (Wednesdays, 8 p.m.). 

"Truth be told, walking into it, I was like, Oh, great, we get to be away from the kids, be with each other and hang out with our friends," said Maci of signing on for the experience. "Like, it's a vacation. I'm not sure we were expecting all of the work we were going to have to do when we got there." 

But even with all the workshops and counseling sessions, their time on the beach proved to be fairly relaxing. 

"Getting away from the kids for a little while, really helped us reset and realize, like, 'Hey, we are on the same team,'" said Taylor. While it can be easy to get bogged down in the mental and physical load of shepherding kids from school to their various activities, removing themselves from that day-to-day grind, he said, "gave us the time to reset and reconnect." 

Maci Bookout/Instagram

And, perhaps most importantly, remember that they really do enjoy each other's company. 

"I was like, 'Man, we haven't spent time just the two of us together in a long time, are we still going to like each other when there's no distraction? When there's no place to be or thing to do?'" admitted Maci. "And I feel like that was the reset button because I was like, 'Hell yeah, I'd hang out with this guy every day, he's great!' So for me, it was like, we're definitely still there. I really like him, not just as a dad or just as a husband, I just like hanging out with him." 

And she's not the only member of the franchise to have locked down her person. Check out how the rest of the Teen Mom stars are faring in the romance department. 

MTV
Catelynn Lowell & Tyler Baltierra

Viewers watched Catelynn Lowell and now-husband Tyler Baltierra make the difficult choice to place their first daughter, Carly, for adoption, in 2009 on the inaugural season of 16 and Pregnant. After 13 years together, the fan-favorite couple wed in August 2015 and have since had three more daughters: Novalee, Vaeda and Rya.

While the absence of Carly—who lives with her adoptive parents, Brandon and Teresa Davis—still aches 14 years later, the couple live for their meetups. "The girls love her," Catelynn told E! News of her younger daughters' reaction to Carly. "It's pretty awesome to be able to witness it. And we're blessed that we do have an open adoption to be able to witness it. It's truly a blessing to be able to watch all of these things over the years."

Twitter
Maci Bookout & Ryan Edwards

Together less than six months when she got pregnant, viewers saw Maci Bookout struggle with an irresponsible Ryan Edwards on 16 and Pregnant. Though they got engaged, the high school sweethearts split less than a year after their son Bentley was born in 2008.

These days they're focused on building a coparenting relationship. "We're in a good place," Maci revealed to E! News in 2023, adding that Ryan is showing up "more consistently now than maybe he ever has before."

Instagram

Maci Bookout & Taylor McKinney

Maci found her forever teammate in Texan Taylor McKinney in 2012, the pair soon building up their squad. They welcomed daughter Jayde in May 2015 and son Maverick a year later, then wed in Florida that October. 

Partners in parenting, life and their TTM Lifestyle fashion brand, "He's just my person," she told E! News in 2023. "Even when we've had a rough year together, I think at the end of the day, I still choose him. I like him. And even if I want to punch him in the face sometimes, I'd rather argue with him or have a rough patch with him than never have a rough patch with anybody else." 

Instagram
Cheyenne Floyd & Cory Wharton

Despite moving on with new significant others, the MTV stars, who connected while filming The Challenge, continue to coparent their daughter Ryder together.

"Our biggest thing since day one of Cory coming into Ryder's life was what kind of dad he wanted to be and what kind of parent he wanted to be," Cheyenne explained to E! News in March 2020. "I wasn't going to allow him to be a Disneyland dad or an Instagram dad or just in the moment. He had to be 100 percent. I think from the beginning, he saw my mindset and appreciated it so that's why we coparent so well."

Instagram
Cheyenne Floyd & Zach Davis

After their romance ended in 2018, the pair decided to give their relationship a second chance. While celebrating her 28th birthday, Cheyenne confirmed on Instagram that she was back with Zach. In May 2021, the couple welcomed their first child together, son Ace, and got married in September 2022. 

"They are very in tune in such a natural way," Maci Bookout told E! News. "They just go together so smoothly and individually, they're awesome to be around but together, they are a blast. And they are always down for anything."

Cory Wharton/Instagram

Cory Wharton & Taylor Selfridge

Connecting while filming Ex on the Beach may not sound like the start of a love story, but more than six years and two kids—daughters Mila and Maya—later, Cory and Are You the One? alum Taylor Selfridge are still making waves. 

"We just bought a house," he shared with E! News in 2023, before bringing up that, yes, he's aware that people want to know when they're getting married. "It's definitely being talked about. We have everything but the ring and me just letting her know. Taylor deserves that and it's something that I want and she wants. Right now we're just taking steps to get there."

YouTube
Ryan Edwards & Mackenzie Standifer

Testing the limits of for-better-or-for-worse, Ryan checked into rehab not long after he married girlfriend Mackenzie Standifer in May 2017, with her giving birth to their first son Jagger in 2018 while Ryan was still in treatment.

Though the pair would welcome daughter Stella in January 2020, Mackenzie filed for divorce three years later. 

MTV

Amber Portwood & Gary Shirley

While their very contentious romance came to an end for good in 2013, the couple have since worked out a way to successfully coparent their now-teenage daughter Leah

"We have fun together but at a distance," Amber told E! News in January 2022. "But our relationship is good. It's a family now so we treat it as a family more than anything else." 

Instagram
Amber Portwood & Matt Baier

After several years together, a proposal and one unsuccessful stint on Marriage Boot Camp, Amber and Boston transplant Matt Baier called off their engagement in 2017. 

"Honestly, you just get to a point when you're done hearing things and you just start to not care in a relationship and I think that's what started happening to me and him," Amber revealed on Dr. Drew Pinsky's podcast later that year. "I started not to care anymore about the relationship like you should. I put a wall up so I wouldn't get hurt again pretty much."

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
Amber Portwood & Andrew Glennon

Amber did find love while filming Marriage Boot Camp—connecting with crew member Andrew Glennon while on set. The pair made their debut as a couple at the 2017 MTV Movie Awards and in May 2018, Amber gave birth to the couple's first child, James.

But the couple separated not long after Amber was arrested for domestic battery in July 2019. After a contentious court battle, California native Andrew was awarded sole legal and primary physical custody of their son in 2022. 

"I've worked so hard to better myself and improve my relationships with my children," the Teen Mom star told E! News at the time. "While I've always been candid about my past substance abuse and struggles with mental illness, a person should have the chance to redeem themselves and not be tethered to their problems from the past."

Determined not to give up, she added, "If your road has not been perfect, but you've worked hard to become a better, more stable and caring person today, keep moving forward as I will. I'll never stop fighting for my children who I love more than anything."

Instagram
Amber Portwood & Dimitri Garcia

After meeting Amber on the Internet, Dimitri Garcia made his Teen Mom OG debut in April 2020. "Dimitri is from Belgium. He's 39 so he's 10 years older than me. But he's a very handsome man," Amber shared on the show. "I started opening up to him and we decided we should meet since we like each other."

In April 2021, Amber revealed on the Teen Mom OG reunion special that she was still dating Dimitri. "We've known each other now for 18 months," she explained. "But I haven't seen him in a year though." Though the pair struggled with not being able to physically see each other during the pandemic, they are reportedly still talking

MTV
Gary Shirley & Kristina Anderson

Months after Gary and now-wife Kristina Anderson welcomed daughter Emilee in April 2015, they wed in a sweet beach ceremony. 

"You are one of the most beautiful souls I know," Gary wrote in a 2022 Instagram post. "I don’t know how I would do this without you."

Instagram
Farrah Abraham & Derek Underwood

The father of Farrah Abraham's daughter Sophia died in an accident two months prior to her birth in December 2008.

Rich Polk/Getty Images for MTV
Farrah Abraham & Simon Saran

Her first serious relationship since the death of her high school boyfriend, Farrah dated real estate agent Simon Saran on and off for over two years.

Though their 2017 split got ugly (as in cease-and-desist ugly), the two gave a stab at trying to remain friends. Sorta.

"I have no hard feelings against Farrah," Simon told E! News at the time. "We are just from two different worlds. She likes the fake life, I want what's real. I wish the best for her and much success in all of her future endeavors."

MTV
Jenelle Evans & Andrew Lewis

Jenelle Evans and Andrew Lewis, parents to now-teenage Jace, split not long after his 2009 birth, with the model having no involvement in his son's life. 

“I do feel bad because that’s Jace's dad," Jenelle reflected on a 2019 episode of Teen Mom 2. "But I know how he is, and I don’t want him to disappoint my son. I don’t want [him] to pop back in and then pop back out."

Instagram
Jenelle Evans & David Eason

After a one-year marriage to Courtland Rogers, and having her second child, Kaiser, with ex-boyfriend Nathan Griffin in 2014, Jenelle wed David Eason on their North Carolina property in September 2017, eight months after they welcomed their daughter Ensley.

After a particularly rocky stretch saw David charged with a child abuse misdemeanor involving Jace (at the time, Jenelle likened it to a "smear campaign"), Jenelle revealed they had separated. "I would've skipped straight to divorce but I couldn't because in the state of North Carolina, you have to be legally separated for a year," she explained on social media, "and you have to prove you have two separate addresses."

MTV
Chelsea Houska & Adam Lind

Remember the charmer who asked then-girlfriend Chelsea Houska when he could "sign the papers over for that mistake"?

Completely in the rearview. 

Against all odds, the Teen Mom star-turned-HGTV personality has a somewhat copacetic relationship with her high school ex Adam Lind, mom to her eldest daughter Aubree. “There’s no bad vibes and it’s just a very open relationship," she told Us Weekly. "There’s no bad feelings. We see him sometimes and it’s totally fine."

Instagram
Chelsea Houska & Cole DeBoer

What began as a meet-cute at a gas station in 2014 became forever when the pair wed in October 2016. After welcoming son Watson in 2017 and daughters Layne and Walker in 2018 and 2021, respectively, the pair launched a new joint project: Their HGTV series Down Home Fab

"If we were going to come back to TV, I wanted it to be something lighthearted, feel good and be able to show our authentic selves," Chelsea explained to E! News, sharing why this move felt "so right." As she put it, "This was just such a cool opportunity to do that."

Leah Messer/Instagram

Leah Messer & Corey Simms

Though then-high schooler Leah Messer and Corey Simms fought to turn their friendship into a forever family, the parents to now-teenage twins Aleeah and Aliannah filed for divorce six months after their October 2010 wedding

Corey has been married to Miranda Patterson since 2013.

twitter.com
Leah Messer & Jeremy Calvert

Leah went on to wed pipeliner Jeremy Calvert in 2012, the couple welcoming daughter Adalynn the next year.

Though they split in 2015, they have made an effort to coparent their daughter. "I'm looking at a complete, better version of myself," Leah told E! News of her girls. "And seeing everything that they love and enjoy doing, and being able to support them in their lives and be a part of it is magical. I love it. I love being a mom, especially a girl mama."

Instagram

Leah Messer & Jaylan Mobley

By the time Leah went Instagram official with Jaylan Mobley in 2021, the United States Army officer had already charmed her and her daughters. 

The couple announced their engagement in August 2022, but broke up that October. 

"I needed that breakup," the Teen Mom star confessed to E! News a year later. "I've learned a lot from my last breakup and, moving forward, I do feel like my life is just beginning." 

MTV
Kailyn Lowry & Jo Rivera

Kailyn Lowry was just 17 when she and high school boyfriend Jo Rivera welcomed their eldest son, Isaac, in 2010.

And though they split a year later, they've since settled into a comfortable coparenting arrangement, Kailyn even hosting her Baby Mamas No Drama podcast with Jo's wife Vee Torres. "We’ve come a long way since we were 18," Kailyn wrote on X after attending Jo and Vee's 2018 wedding. "I couldn’t ask for a better stepmom for isaac." 

Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for WE tv
Kailyn Lowry & Javi Marroquin

Kailyn's second son Lincoln joined the squad in November 2013, roughly a year after the then-star of Teen Mom 2 wed his father Javi Marroquin

Splitting in late 2016, their relationship has been rocky at times, with Javi and girlfriend Lauren Comeau—already parents to son Eli—announcing in December 2023 that they were expecting their second child together, a girl.  

Instagram
Kailyn Lowry & Chris Lopez

Though Kailyn welcomed sons Lux and Creed with boyfriend Chris Lopez during their on-and-off romance, they eventually called it quits for good. 

"Right now, we don't communicate at all," she revealed to E! News in 2020. "I'm hoping that it will get better with time but I don't have a big vision. I don't have anything negative to say. I hope for our kids that everything works itself out in whatever direction that may be." 

Instagram/Kailyn Lowry

Kailyn Lowry & Elijah Scott

With current boyfriend Elijah Scott, Kailyn finally feels she has a strong foundation. "It's been very different from my other partners and my kids' other dads," she told People of Elijah, dad to her son Rio and twins Verse and Valley. "He pours concrete, he gets down and dirty at work. But he's also just a real family man. He's very, very much connected with his own family, with our family, and so he's been a really good partner to me, and I feel like it's a really good match."

But she's not ready to head down the aisle just yet. "He's been pushing for it," admitted Kailyn. "But I've already kind of done marriage once and I f--ked it up royally. So I'm a little hesitant."

Instagram
Jade Cline & Sean Austin

Though Indiana-based Jade Cline and Sean Austin had more than their share of ups and down since welcoming daughter Kloie in 2017, in January 2022 Jade teased to fans that they were on the rise. 

"There were some major, major things that happened with our lives and major improvements that happen with Sean's life as well and with his future," she told E! News. "I'm really proud of him and where we are today." Eight months later, the pair announced their engagement, marrying in October 2023. 

"I know for sure my relationship isn't always perfect," Jade told E! News in 2024. "But we love each other and we make it work."

Instagram
Ashley Siren & Bar Smith

California natives Ashley Jones and Bar Smith wed in 2021—four years after they welcomed daughter Holly. And while the pair has publicly called off their romance several times, they still appear to be together. 

MTV
Briana DeJesus & Devoin Austin II

Years after 16 and Pregnant star Briana DeJesus and Devoin Austin II welcomed their daughter Nova in 2011, they flirted with giving their romance another shot. 

These days, however, Briana told E! News in 2024, "I want a man man, I don't want a little boy that I've been so used to dating back in the past."

MTV

Briana DeJesus & Luis Miguel

After starring on the single season of Teen Mom 3, Briana joined the cast of Teen Mom 2 in its eighth season, and gave birth to her second daughter, Stella, with ex-boyfriend Luis Miguel, on July 2017.

Since then, Luis' involvement has been spotty at best. "I think he wants a family with me," Briana explained to Dr. Drew in a December 2019 Teen Mom 2 episode, "and since I'm not giving that to him, he just wants to stay away completely."

Instagram
Briana DeJesus & John Rodriguez

Shortly after celebrating their one-year anniversary at a tropical destination in 2019, Briana called it quits with then-boyfriend John Rodriguez

To put it bluntly, she shared in an episode of the MTV hit, she simply stopped loving him. "It sucks because I kicked him to the curb," she noted, "but he didn't fight to be with me either. I wanted him to fight for me but he didn't."

photos
View More Photos From Teen Mom Status Check: Which Couples Are Still Together?

Trending Stories

1

Nickelodeon Host Marc Summers Says He Walked Off Quiet on Set

2

Missing Actor Cole Brings Plenty Found Dead in Woods at 27

3

Sean "Diddy" Combs and Son Christian Sued Over Alleged Sexual Assault

4

Nancy Silverton Says This $18 Kitchen Item Changed Her Life

5

Angelina Jolie Claims Brad Pitt Was Abusive Before 2016 Plane Incident