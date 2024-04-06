How Teen Mom's Maci Bookout Talks to 15-Year-Old Son Bentley About Sex and Relationships

Watch : Maci Bookout on Returning to Teen Mom: Family Reunion

Maci Bookout wants to talk about sex, baby—about all the good things and the bad things that may be. But, you know, only on occasion so that her 15-year-old son Bentley doesn't roll his eyes every time she attempts to broach the subject.

With her eldest set to turn 16 this fall—the same age the Teen Mom star was when she first got pregnant with then-boyfriend Ryan Edwards—Maci has taken to addressing the birds and the bees "pretty openly," she told E! News in an exclusive interview, "and I feel, just at random."

Not wanting to annoy her high schooler, Maci continued, she's very cognizant of how frequently she brings up the topic. "I have to stop myself, like, 'Don't overdo it, don't force the conversation,'" she explained. "If they bring it up, especially, let them guide it and when it's over, it's over. Let it be. Because you never want them to have any like, 'Oh, I don't want to bring this up because it's going to be an hour-long conversation.' Or, 'We're going to have to talk about this and I didn't want to talk about that.'"