Tish Cyrus Shares She's Dealing With "Issues" in Dominic Purcell Marriage

Watch : Dominic Purcell Shares Video of Tish Cyrus Amid Rumors of Family Drama

Tish Cyrus understands that marriage is a climb.

That's why the 56-year-old believes any "issues" she has with husband Dominic Purcell can be addressed with time and patience, including their astrological incompatibility.

"I was so scared when I first met Dom, my husband, which was not that long ago," Tish admitted on the March 28 episode of her and daughter Brandi Cyrus' Sorry We're Stoned podcast. "But it is crazy because I am a Taurus and he is an Aquarius, and every single thing I read said, 'Don't even do it. It is the absolute worst pairing.'"

Explaining how she tends to "take things personally" while the Prison Break alum—who she married in August with daughter Miley Cyrus serving as the maid of honor—has a "very blunt" way of speaking, Tish said she "could not believe" they ended up together.

"I was an only child, I was adopted, so I was coddled a lot," the music manager continued. "I kind of have needed that. But that's just not who he is. He is not emotional."