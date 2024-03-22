Dominic Purcell Shares Video of Tish and Brandi Cyrus Amid Rumored Family Drama

Dominic Purcell can't stop showing love for his new family.
In fact, the Legends of Tomorrow star shared a wholesome video of wife Tish Cyrus and stepdaughter Brandi Cyrus spending some quality time in cowboy boots.
Alongside the March 21 video of the mother-daughter duo performing the viral line dance to Dasha's song "Austin," Dominic wrote, "Can't keep good women down. I love it!!"
He added, "My wife tishy so beautiful, and daughter Brandi goin full country."
The video comes weeks after rumors of a strain between Tish and her youngest daughter Noah Cyrus over the manager's relationship with Dominic. Multiple outlets reported that Noah, 24, and Dominic, 54, were romantically involved before his relationship with Tish.
While the family hasn't addressed the rumors, the "July" singer raised eyebrows last August when she and brother Braison Cyrus, 29, didn't attend their mom's wedding to the Prison Break alum, while siblings Miley Cyrus, 31, Trace Cyrus, 35, and Brandi, 36, did.
But amid rumors of estrangement with her daughter, Tish recently looked back at her 30-year marriage to ex Billy Ray Cyrus—with whom she shares her five kids—and expressed how it was Noah's wellbeing that Trish thought of while staying with the "Achy Breaky Heart" singer. (Billy Ray has since married fellow singer Firerose.)
"I really didn't want Noah to still be young," she explained on the Call Her Daddy podcast in February, "but looking back on it, it would have been much better for her had I left."
But even through the drama, Tish, who divorced Billy Ray in 2022, couldn't be happier in her new marriage.
"I just did not know that was possible for me," she admitted of getting married again. "There is not one second that I do not feel loved by him."
The Cyrus family has more and more people to love. Keep reading to keep up with their growing family tree.