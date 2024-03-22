Dominic Purcell Shares Video of Tish and Brandi Cyrus Amid Rumored Family Drama

Watch : Noah Cyrus and Tish Cyrus: Unraveling the Dominic Purcell Rumors

Dominic Purcell can't stop showing love for his new family.

In fact, the Legends of Tomorrow star shared a wholesome video of wife Tish Cyrus and stepdaughter Brandi Cyrus spending some quality time in cowboy boots.

Alongside the March 21 video of the mother-daughter duo performing the viral line dance to Dasha's song "Austin," Dominic wrote, "Can't keep good women down. I love it!!"

He added, "My wife tishy so beautiful, and daughter Brandi goin full country."

The video comes weeks after rumors of a strain between Tish and her youngest daughter Noah Cyrus over the manager's relationship with Dominic. Multiple outlets reported that Noah, 24, and Dominic, 54, were romantically involved before his relationship with Tish.

While the family hasn't addressed the rumors, the "July" singer raised eyebrows last August when she and brother Braison Cyrus, 29, didn't attend their mom's wedding to the Prison Break alum, while siblings Miley Cyrus, 31, Trace Cyrus, 35, and Brandi, 36, did.