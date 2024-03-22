The Top 56 Amazon Home Deals on Celeb-Loved Picks: Kyle Richards, Olivia Culpo, Nick Cannon & More

We shared these celebrity-chosen items because we think you'll like their picks at these prices. Some of the products shown are from a brand they are paid to endorse. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Some brands featured in this article are partners of Amazon's Creator Connections program, which means E! may make an increased commission on your purchase if you buy something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
If you want to give your home a celeb-level makeover, you don't need to spend millions. The Amazon Big Spring Sale is still going strong and there are so many amazing home deals on products that have been recommended by your favorite celebrities including Kris Jenner, Kyle Richards, Olivia Culpo, Nick Cannon, Oprah Winfrey, Porsha Williams, Joe Jonas, and JoJo Fletcher.
I rounded up the best deals on time-saving kitchen gadgets, chic decor, vacuums, furniture, Bluetooth speakers, small appliances, and more home essentials that got the celeb stamp of approval. You're only one purchase away from feeling like the star that you are.
The Best Amazon Kitchen Tool Deals
KitchenAid All Purpose Kitchen Shears ($11, on sale for $8)
$11$8)
ChefSofi Mortar and Pestle Set ($42, on sale for $33)
$42$33)
Imarku Japanese Chef Knife
Jesse Tyler Ferguson shared, "I tend to always try and get the best high-quality version of something, especially if it's a kitchen knife. No one wants a bad kitchen knife."
This knife has 9,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Kitchen Gizmo Snap N' Strain Silicone Clip-On Colander
Dorinda Medley said, "This is one of my favorites. It's so simple. Sometimes those simple ideas that people come up with are the best, don't you think? This is a great strainer. What I love about this strainer is that it attaches to your pan."
KitchenAid All Purpose Kitchen Shears with Protective Sheath
Lauren Conrad explained, "I like having a good pair of kitchen scissors, but I have to replace them every once and a while because they are difficult to keep sharp."
Casey Wilson listed kitchen scissors as one her must-haves too. These scissors come in 7 colors and they have 49,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Kowvowz Cactus Measuring Spoons Set
Nick Cannon said, "Everybody needs some ceramic cactus spoons. If you don't have ceramic cactus spoons, what are you doing with your life? These are great if you're a cook and you're on your Arizona vibes or your desert vibes. You've gotta have this."
Other Things to Note: The pot has writing on the inside so you can use it as a measuring cup.
This mortar and pestle set has 15,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Cuisinart 15-Piece Knife Set with Block
Hannah Ann Sluss believes that a quality knife set is "a really good investment" and this one comes with scissors, which she uses often.
This knife set comes in 8 colors and has 9,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
The Best Amazon Linen and Pillow Deals
Lomao Throw Blanket ($17, on sale for $11)
$17$11)
Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows ($62, on sale for $39)
$62$39)
Olivia recommended the 6-piece set with hand towels, towels, and washcloths, but there are also other bundle options. You can even get matching rugs. There are 18 colorways to choose from. These towels have 28,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
American Soft Linen Towel Set, 2 Bath Towels 2 Hand Towels 2 Washcloths
Teresa Giudice said, "These are great to help dry your hair and you're body. I love these. They're the perfect size and they're soft."
These towel sets come in 20 colors. Teresa's set has 41,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows
Olivia Culpo advised, "I would get the king size. Get more for your money. It comes in a set of two. It's really soft. It's a great pillow. This is an amazing pillow."
These pillows come in down, down alternative, memory foam, and microfiber in both king and queen sizes. Olivia's pick has 160,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
This sheets set is available in five colors and five sizes. It has 109,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
MH Mylune Home Ultra Soft Leopard Throw Blanket
Melissa Gorga said, "I feel like everybody needs one of these cozy leopard vibes blankets. When you can't figure out gifts for people, a blanket always works. Everyone always loves this blanket. I actually have them in multiple colors. I use this one every night. Joe [Gorga] uses another color every single night, a darker brown."
Melissa's blanket comes in 4 colors and 2 sizes. It has 1,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Bearhug Electric Heated Throw Blanket
Kyle Richards shared, "Not only is this so cute and so soft, but a heated blanket, oh my god. I know so many people who would need this because they're cold all the time. Look how cute this is. I really like this one because it's pretty."
Kyle's blanket comes in 4 sizes and 3 colors.
Mellanni Sheet Set
"They have amazing reviews. It's extra soft. Wow, these are really really really nice— honestly. These are amazing," Olivia said.
This sheets set has 255,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews. There are 15 sizes and 40 colorways to choose from.
Lomao Throw Blanket
"This checkered throw keeps you warm. You know I'm always in my robe and stuff like this. Great deal. We love it. It's extremely soft. You can throw this on the couch, the end of the bed, or in the kids' room. It's easy to clean," Nick Cannon said.
Shoppers Agree: Nick's blanket has 1,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews and comes in 17 colors and 4 sizes.
The Best Amazon Small Appliance & Gadget Deals
Greater Goods Food Scale ($20, on sale for $9)
$20$9)
Ninja AF101 Air Fryer ($130, on sale for $89)
$130$89)
The scale comes in a few different colors and has 119,200+ 5-star reviews on Amazon.
Maipor Multifunctional 13 in 1 Food Chopper
Nick Cannon said, "Gone are the days of chopping your own vegetables with knives. No one does that. That's for peasants. You're no longer cool if you're using a knife. You've gotta get a vegetable chopper. This is awkwardly and bizarrely satisfying."
More From Nick: "Everybody loves diced vegetables if you're making a salad or soup. It also has a shredder, but I'm more into chopping stuff. I'll be chopping vegetables all day. This is so much fun. Forget videogames, this is where it's at. It's like Fruit Ninja in real life."
Shoppers Agree: Nick's pick has 10,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
GoWISE USA 1700-Watt 5.8-QT 8-in-1 Digital Air Fryer with Recipe Book
Porsha Williams shared, "I had been hearing about air frying and I heard that it was a healthier way to cook. I absolutely love it." It has 26,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Ninja AF101 Air Fryer
Kenan Thompson said, "It's great to keep the grease away from food. You just feel a little healthier and the food tastes great and cooks quickly."
This air fryer has 59,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Cosori Pro II Air Fryer Oven Combo
"This is an important one on the list," Tyler Cameron told E!. It has 14,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Tyler's Tips: "This is an important one on the list. Here's a tip. If you're not a stud in the kitchen, here's something you can do. Order a really nice meal, reheat it, and replate it. Get the air fryer to make it crispy for a really nice meal. You don't have to tell them where the food came from originally. Just say you put it in the air fryer, which would be true. And, of course you can use it to cook a lot of things for real."
The Best Amazon Vacuum Deals
iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum ($270, on sale for $169)
$270$169)
Dyson V8 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner ($470, on sale for $344)
$470$344)
Dyson V8 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
"I love that it's cordless. Obviously, that makes it super-convenient. It's so lightweight. I use this for every ounce of my house. It has a bunch of different attachments," Olivia Culpo said.
More From Olivia: "I just bought one of these for my great aunt. She's in her eighties. All of the Dyson products are so lightweight. They're a great thing to give to someone who simply needs an upgrade, which can be anybody in your life."
This vacuum has 1,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum - Wi-Fi Connectivity, Self-Charging
JoJo Fletcher gushed, "This is a genius invention. Who has the time to whip out a vacuum every fifteen minutes? If you want to make life easier, get the Roomba. It's a robot that tracks and traces your home to vacuum it yourself."
Olivia Culpo said, "This is a staple in my house. They are so convenient if you have dogs, have little kids, or if you just don't have enough time to clean up after them. You just leave the room, put the Roomba on and you come back so happy."
Olivia's vacuum has 52,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews. iRobot is a celeb favorite brand, which has been recommended by Saturday Night Live star Kenan Thompson, Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams, and Real Housewives of New Jersey star Margaret Josephs.
The Best Home Decor Deals
RGB World Farmhouse Beads ($10, on sale for $7)
$10$7)
Amada Homefurnishing Floating Shelves ($34, on sale for $14)
$34$14)
Amada Homefurnishing Floating Shelves- Set of 2
Christina Hall said, "These just provide a really clean look. If you have limited space, these are a great option. These are lightweight, which is really nice because you only need a couple nails."
More From Christina: "This has that rustic and industrial style that really everyone loves. These would look great in a bathroom. You can put different soaps on here."
These shelves have 13,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews and there are seven colors to choose from.
ShangTianFeng Moon Dream Catcher
"I love dream catchers. We have one in basically every room here. I love them. The kids love them as well. It's super simple," Christina Hall said.
More From Christina: "You can just hang it with a basic tack or a little tiny nail. This is an easy affordable way to decorate a blank wall. This one comes in a few different colors."
Christina's dream catcher comes in ivory, pink, and purple.
RGB World Farmhouse Beads
Lala Kent shared, "I put these in Ocean's nursery. I thought that this would be so cute in there to hang around the drapes as a little accent. You can really use them for a lot of different things though."
The Bachelorette alum JoJo Fletcher recommended these decorative beads too. They have 15,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
More From JoJo: "I love the color of these. They're great neutrals and I feel like you can use these anywhere."nThis set has 3,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Luxfurni Vanity Mirror With Makeup Lights
Suni Lee said, "This vanity mirror is great because it gives me amazing lighting to do my makeup, so I'm always ready for class or competition."
Simple Designs Round Concrete Table Lamp
Adrienne Bailon-Houghton said, "I am obsessed with the concrete lamps. The concrete lamps are definitely super cool." Her lamp comes in three colors.
Linmopn Super Soft Fluffy Faux Fur Sheepskin Rug
Suni Lee shared, "This sheepskin rug is an easy way to elevate a small space while keeping it comfortable– and it is super fuzzy!" This rug comes in 7 colors and 7 shapes.
The Best Glassware and Bar Deals
Icexxp Whiskey Ice Ball Maker ($14, on sale for $9)
$14$9)
Modern Mixology Bartender Kit with Stand ($50, on sale for $34)
$50$34)
Icexxp Whiskey Ice Ball Maker
"For all the whiskey drinkers out there, these are such a fun gift and perfect for entertaining," Hannah Godwin said.
Godinger Dublin Whiskey Decanter
JoJo Fletcher said, "If you need something for your bar or a gift idea, with this whiskey decanter, you can't go wrong."
Modern Mixology Bartender Kit with Stand
Kris Jenner said, "I love this cocktail set because it's pretty to display, and fun to use. Throw in your favorite bottle (818 Tequila...wink) and you've got the perfect package."
This set has a martini shaker, jigger, strainer, bar mixer spoon, tongs, and a bottle opener. The bartender kit has 8,100+ five-star Amazon reviews.
Safavieh Sienna Bar Cart
James Harden said, "I've always been into displaying my wine collection, especially J-Harden bottles. A transportable bar cart is great to showcase wines and use when entertaining."
This bar cart comes in six colors.
The Best Furniture Deals
Whitney's pick comes in 24 colors and 5 styles. This chair has 10,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Best Choice Products 7-Piece Modular Outdoor Sectional Wicker Patio Furniture Conversation Set
"This looks super chic, fancy, and expensive. It's super easy to clean. You can just hose it off and you're good to go. It's a modular set, so you can set it up in different ways. It comes with a protective cover," Christina Hall said.
There are 7 colorways to choose from.
Suncreat 2 Person Hammock with Stand, Heavy Duty Portable Hammocks, 450 lbs Capacity
Christina Hall said, "This is a portable hammock. This is awesome. This is really easy to install." Choose from several colors.
The Best Cookware Deals
Lodge 10.25 Inch Cast Iron Pre-Seasoned Skillet ($34, on sale for $19)
$34 $19)
Lodge 10.25 Inch Cast Iron Pre-Seasoned Skillet
Casey Wilson said, "This might give me away as too much of a beginner chef, but I don't spend a ton of money on pots and pans. I know other people do, but I won't. I found some amazing things on Amazon."
These pans from Lodge have 68,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Elbee Home 8-Piece Nonstick Aluminized Steel, Space Saving Baking Set
"The perfect space-saving gift for first-time homeowners, this nonstick baking set includes everything from a roasting pan to cake tins that all neatly nestle into a compact rectangle," Oprah Winfrey said.
Oprah's recommendation has 2,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Le Creuset Signature Saucepan
If you want to make Luann de Lessep's Eggs a la Francaise the next time you cook breakfast, she says, "A saucepan from Le Creuset is my go-to." Choose from tons of colors.
The Best Bluetooth Speaker Deals
Miatone Outdoor Portable Bluetooth Speaker ($60, on sale for $36)
$60$36)
JBL Clip 3 ($50, on sale for $38)
$50$38)
Miatone Outdoor Portable Bluetooth Speaker Wireless Waterproof
"Music is so important when entertaining it sets the tone. Have a Bluetooth speaker and play from your playlist upbeat and fun music," Garcelle Beauvais said.
Garcelle's speaker comes in 5 colors and has 17,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
JBL Clip 3
Joe Jonas said, "It's a really good speaker. It's the one I recommend for any party. It has a clip, so you can put it on your backpack as well if you're going on a trip and don't want to just carry it. It's great if you're going on a boat too. Water resistance is definitely the key. You can actually put this in the pool with you. It's water-resistant."
Bose SoundLink Revolve (Series II) Portable Bluetooth Speaker
Hannah Godwin shared, "We use the SoundLink Revolve+ II Bluetooth Speaker all the time. The battery lasts forever and it sounds like a massive sound system!"
Hannah's Bluetooth speaker has 4,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
More Amazon Home Deals
Best Price:
Most Popular:
JoyJolt JoyFul 12 Airtight, Freezer Safe Food Storage Containers and 12 Lids
"These are all so great. This is a 24-piece set. There are a few reasons why I absolutely love these. It comes with all of these different sizes. A really good deal, honestly," Olivia Culpo said.
More From Olivia: "I love that it's leak-proof. I also love that it's clear so you can see what exactly is in every container when it's in the refrigerator. You really need that. It's great for meal prepping, great for storing things, and great for reheating if you have leftovers."
"We always have these because Christian [McCaffrey] eats so much. He'll have dinner and then we'll put it in [the container], put it in the refrigerator, and in like two hours he eats another dinner. He eats a lot, let's face it. He's a big boy."
Olivia's pick has 7,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews. These clear sets come with black, green, or grey accents.
Hilife Steamer for Clothes
"I cannot stand ironing. I hate pulling out an ironing board. I hate that you have to let an iron cool down for 30 minutes before you can put it away. It's always sitting on top of my dresser for like four days. With a steamer, you put the water in it and it heats up in 45 seconds, you steam out that shirt, steam out your pants, and you're good to go," Jesse Tyler Ferguson said.
This steamer has 71,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Furbo 360° Rotating Smart Pet Camera Treat Dispenser
Tom Schwartz said, "It's such a game changer. I don't feel as guilty when I have to be away now. Also, if I had this in the 90's I definitely would have been on America's Funniest Home Videos."
Tom's recommendation has 3,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews. It has also been recommended by The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards and The Bachelorette alum JoJo Fletcher.
More From JoJo: "I love the design. I love the colors. I'm into the stone look right now. Throw these on top of your coffee table tray." This 6-piece set has 6,000+ 5-star reviews on Amazon.
More From JoJo: "If you're somebody who wants to clean up super last minute, you get this and you can throw in everything. Pop the lid on and no one will know that you didn't really clean up that day. You can put it in the corner of your living room. You can put it next to your sofa on the end and you can throw some coasters on there and it works." One product that works as décor, storage, and furniture? That's definitely a worthwhile purchase."
JoJo's find comes in 5 colors.
Addlon 48 FT Outdoor String Lights
Christina Hall said, "Outdoor entertaining is all about soft lighting. String lights are great. They're not too bright. I put them everywhere. These lights go with every single style on the planet. They're easy to hang and they're affordable. These lights are incredible."
More From Christina: "Lighting is my favorite thing. It's all about the lighting. Lighting is key. I will literally use a restaurant for a date night because of the lighting." These lights have 16,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Weber Spirit II E-310 3-Burner Natural Gas Grill
"It's a great size. It's not too big. It's super easy to move around if you want to tuck it away. It has dual burners. It's super easy," Christina Hall shared.
Pure Enrichment MistAire Ultrasonic Cool Mist Humidifier
Haylie Duff told E!, "I never travel without this! Hotel rooms are so dry, that I started traveling with this. It's very rare you catch me sleeping without a humidifier at home too!"
Kyle Richards said, "I use them in every room in the house in Aspen. For some reason, I don't do that in LA, but it's so good for your skin, so you don't get all dry. I like to sleep with it near my skin. It helps you not got sick. It helps you breathe better."
This humidifier has 75,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Bambsi Bamboo Rectangular Cheese Board Set
Sarah Hyland said, "This cheeseboard swivels out and all of your cheese knives are right there." This set comes with cheese utensils, a wine opener, reusable labels, and markers.
