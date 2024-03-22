The Top 56 Amazon Home Deals on Celeb-Loved Picks: Kyle Richards, Olivia Culpo, Nick Cannon & More

While you're shopping at Amazon, you need to check out these spring cleaning deals.

When is Amazon's Big Spring Sale?

The first Amazon Big Spring Sale runs from March 20 to 25, 2024. Amazon customers can shop deals on beauty products, spring fashion, electronics, home products, and more.

What is on sale during the Amazon Big Spring Sale?

Customers can shop deals on seasonal items including spring fashion, outdoor furniture, cleaning and organization products, and Amazon devices.

How can I find the best deals during the Amazon Big Spring Sale?

You can find curated deals from E! Insider Shop throughout the sale. New deals will drop throughout the six-day sale. You can also shop Amazon Big Spring Sale deals here.

Do I have to be a Prime member to shop the Amazon Big Spring Sale?

No, all customers can shop the Amazon Big Spring Sale. However, Prime members will have special access and exclusive deals. If you are not a Prime member yet, you can join now to start enjoying your member benefits including fast, free shipping and exclusive discounts.

How much is Amazon Prime?

An Amazon Prime membership costs $14.99 per month or you can pay $139 per year. Join now for a 30-day free trial.

How much is Amazon shipping?

Amazon shipping costs depend on the items ordered and shipping location. Thankfully, shipping on your order is free (and fast) if you sign up for a Prime Membership. Join now for a 30-day free trial.

How much is Amazon Prime Student membership?

Students can get Amazon Prime at a reduced price of $7.49 per month or pay $69 per year. Join now for a free 6-month trial.