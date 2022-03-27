Flip or Flop Star Christina Haack Shares Affordable Amazon Home Finds for a Spring Refresh

We included these products chosen by Christina Haack we think you'll like her picks at these prices. Christina is a paid spokesperson for the Amazon Influencer Program. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Spring is finally here! If you're in the midst of some spring cleaning and you want to continue with the home updates, Flip or Flop star Christina Haack shared some budget-friendly options with Amazon shoppers during a recent live session.

You don't have to spend a lot of money to upgrade your space. You can leave all of the big items in place and just mix things up with some floating shelves, decorative coffee table books, and ceramic vases. These small touches can really make a big difference. If Christina can't come to your home for a remodel, shopping her Amazon picks is the next best thing to bring that Christina on the Coast aesthetic to your space.