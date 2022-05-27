Flip or Flop Star Christina Haack Shares Affordable Summer Entertaining Essentials

We included these products chosen by Christina Haack we think you'll like her picks at these prices. Christina is a paid spokesperson for the Amazon Influencer Program. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
It's that time of year again. The weather is nice and everyone is excited to socialize outdoors. If you love hosting your friends and family, let Christina Haack be your guide. The Flip or Flop alum recently shared some Amazon home essentials for summer entertaining.
"This is everything outdoor entertaining. We have amazing products to go through with you guys. I know it's that season of graduations, barbeques, and dinner parties. Here in Orange County, the weather is about to really heat up, so we have some great products for you guys," Christina told Amazon shoppers during a recent live stream.
The Christina on the Coast star shared, "These are actually some of my favorite products I've ever seen on Amazon." She even admitted, "I have personally overpaid in the past, almost three times as much, for products from other stores and they're literally the exact same products I can get at Amazon."
If you want to avoid overpaying for outdoor essentials, shop Christina's list of Amazon recommendations.
TL;DR: these are the most popular items from Christina Haack's Amazon Picks
1. Addlon 48 FT Outdoor String Lights- 16,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
2. Prestee 24 Stemless Plastic Champagne Flutes- 6,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
3, Amazon Basics 46,000 BTU Outdoor Propane Patio Heater with Wheels- 5,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
4. GoSports Giant Wooden Toppling Tower (Stacks to 5+ Feet)- 4,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
5. Masterbuilt MB20070210 Analog Electric Smoker with 3 Smoking Racks- 3,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
6. JML Microfiber Beach Towels, Quick Dry Towel Set- 2,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Christina Haack's Outdoor Entertaining Must-Haves
Solo Stove Ranger Stainless Steel Smokeless Fire Pit
"I had never heard of one of these until my husband bought it for our Tennessee house. It's called the Solo Stove. He is obsessed with this thing. The coolest thing about it is it's totally portable. You can easily pick up your solo stove and move it to any part of your yard. You can use it to grill hot dogs and make s'mores. This is great to create a cute outdoor picnic."
Godinger Pitcher, Acrylic Water Pitcher with Handle, Water Jug, Shatterproof and BPA Free
"Glass and the outdoors don't mix, especially with children. That's a big no-no. No glassware near pools. This is a gorgeous pitcher. It looks like glass. It creates a whole vibe. There's nothing cuter than walking out with a tray full of plastic glassware while everyone's out by the pool. They feel substantial. They don't feel cheap at all. They feel heavy, nice, and thick. I love that."
Bellaforte Shatterproof Tritan Plastic Tall Tumbler, Set of 4
"You can spruce these up with some cucumber or some sage. Fill these up with some nice mocktails or cocktails."
Safavieh Outdoor Collection Orland Natural Wood Tea Trolley Cart
"This is a teak trolly cart. I love teak, you guys. Teak is my go-to furniture at my own personal residence. It looks absolutely perfect and goes with just about everything. Teak is weather-proof and it looks awesome. Use this to create your own sliding bar. This is perfect for a party and it's super affordable."
Deco Unbreakable Stemmed Margarita Glasses: Tritan- Shatterproof, Reusable, Dishwasher Safe Drink Glassware (4 Pack)
"These are beautiful, unbreakable, margarita glasses. These are BPA-free. These are gorgeous. They feel super sturdy. They've not flimsy at all. This come all put-together. You don't have to worry about them falling apart."
Prestee 24 Stemless Plastic Champagne Flutes
"I'm a champagne girl. These are awesome. How gorgeous are they? I was at a resort and they had these by the pool. These are perfect for champagne. They're sturdy, durable, and super cute."
These champagne flutes have 6,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
BirdRock Home Double Wall Round Beverage Tub
"Everyone needs one of these. This is gorgeous and elevates any party. I put sparkling waters, a bottle of champagne, and beers in here."
Ooni Karu 12– Multi-Fuel Outdoor Pizza Oven
"This is an outdoor pizza oven. This is one of our favorite things. My son asked for this for his birthday. It makes the perfect pizza in minutes, literally minutes. This is compact, even if you don't have a huge outdoor space, this is perfect. This is the most perfect thing for outdoor entertaining."
Cuisinart CPS-515 Deluxe Pizza Grilling Pack (Pizza Stone, Pizza Peel, Pizza Cutter)
"You need a pizza-making kit with the pizza oven. It adds to the whole vibe of outdoor entertaining. Have a pizza night. There's nothing better than pizza."
Suncreat 2 Person Hammock with Stand, Heavy Duty Portable Hammocks, 450 lbs Capacity
"I love hammock. This is a portable hammock. This is awesome. This is really portable and easy to put together. This is really easy to install. This is a great gift for a summer birthday or a housewarming present."
There are 19 colors to choose from.
Weber Spirit II E-310 3-Burner Natural Gas Grill, Black
"Grilling is healthy and easy. One of my favorite things to grill are shrimp tacos. This is a great housewarming present. It's a great size. It's not too big. It's super easy to move around if you want to tuck it away. It has dual burners. It's super easy."
Best Choice Products 7-Piece Modular Outdoor Sectional Wicker Patio Furniture Conversation Sofa Set w/ 6 Chairs, 2 Pillows, Seat Clips, Coffee Table, Cover Included - Gray/Cream
"This looks super chic, fancy, and expensive. It's super easy to clean. You can just hose it off and you're good to go. It's a modular set, so you can set it up in different ways. It comes with a protective cover."
There are 7 colorways to choose from.
GoSports Giant Wooden Toppling Tower (Stacks to 5+ Feet)
"I'm one of those parents that wants the kids to be off of the technology, playing, and interacting. I am big board game player. I also love outdoor games, like Jenga. Anything to get people together, laughing, and having fun. I love this. This is tall. It's not a little Jenga."
Masterbuilt MB20070210 Analog Electric Smoker with 3 Smoking Racks
"This is a great Father's Day present, everybody. This is an electric smoker. It's compact and a really great quality."
This electric smoker has 3,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Vigvog Pack of 4 Outdoor Pillow Cover Waterproof
"These pillows are so great. You can easily take off the case to wash it. These are waterproof. These are outdoor pillows. These are perfect and super easy to clean."
Christopher Knight Home Carlisle Outdoor Dining Table with Iron Legs, Sandblast Finish / Rustic Metal
"Look at this table. It's so cute. I love the mix of teak with metals. This table really goes with a lot of different styles, modern, contemporary, or farmhouse."
Bloomingville AH0619 Cutting Board, Large, Black
"You're gonna freak out over this. It's a beautiful serving/cutting board. It's black, which is my favorite color. It's large too. I purchased a similar one for triple the price. This is beautiful, the quality is amazing, and I love decorating with cutting boards too."
Scott Living Oakhurst 16 Piece Dinnerware Set, Service for 4, White
"This set is so cute. I have it in my kitchen. These look super high-end and expensive, but they're super affordable. These are beautiful."
Aidea Salad Bowls, Wooden Salad Bowls With Salad Spoon and Fork
"This is a beautiful wooden bowl set. These can cost hundreds of dollars. This one is durable and looks fabulous."
AHX Soup Bowls Porcelain 23 OZ-
"These are great, porcelain black and white bowls. My kids love an ice cream party. These are not just for ice cream. They're great for so many things. I love the really cute pop of black and white."
Bettlife Matte Gold Silverware Set- 20 Pieces
"Look at how gorgeous this is. I love gold flatware. Look at how expensive those look. They're heavy and look super expensive. You can find these somewhere else for $500. These are really going to set the tone for your dinner party."
This set also comes in matte black, rose gold, and silver.
Creative Co-Op 2 Marble Bowls on Mango Wood Base with Salt Spoon
"Look at how cute these are for salt and pepper. Look at these little spoons. It's decor too. It creates a whole vibe."
Addlon 48 FT Outdoor String Lights
"Lighting is my favorite thing. It's all about the lighting. Lighting is key. I will literally use a restaurant for a date night because of the lighting. Outdoor entertaining is all about soft lighting. String lights are great. They're not too bright. I put them everywhere. These lights go with every single style on the planet. They're easy to hang and they're affordable. These lights are incredible."
These lights have 16,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
La Jolie Muse Hanging Planter- Set of 2
"These are so cute. These are hanging planters. They're so gorgeous. You can hang these all around the yard with different types of plants."
These planters have 2,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
LVTXIII Outdoor/Indoor Lumbar Pillow Covers- 2 Pack
"A great way to decorate tables and benches is with pillows. I like to drape pillows across the bench seating and wrap them in belts. Pillows are a super easy way to decorate and these are not expensive. How cute are those?"
Recyco Cable Knit Cream White Throw Blanket for Couch
"Look at how cute this blanket is. This one feels so cozy. I'm a big blanket girl. This is easy to wash. It's great for indoor or outdoor use."
These blankets come in 11 colors and 2 sizes.
Novogratz by Momeni Villa Collection Umbria Indoor/Outdoor Area Rug
"I love rugs. I love layering rugs. This is an indoor and outdoor rug. It stands the test of time. It's beautiful."
Lights4fun, Inc. Set of Two Black Metal Battery Operated LED Flameless Candle Lanterns Lights for Indoor Outdoor Use
"These are a beautiful way to create ambiance. These come with non-flammable candles. They are super cute to decorate your table with or to create a really cool pathway with. They are flameless candles, super convenient, and safe."
Jasonwell Giant Inflatable Pool Float- Golden Swan Pegasus
"This is a pool floatie. Isn't this the cutest one you've seen yet? Look at this swan. It's really cute for pictures."
EliteShade USA Sunumbrella
"I'm a pale California girl. I need an umbrella. I have to protect my skin. I want an umbrella that looks classy and elegant. It's super cute and it's easy to set up and adjust."
There are 13 colorways to choose from and they have 1,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
JML Microfiber Beach Towels, Quick Dry Towel Set (6 Pack)
"These come in a pack of six. They're so gorgeous and so soft. I love the stripes. Stripes are another great way to bring a pop of color."
There are 17 colors to choose from. These towels have 2,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
If you're looking for more affordable home decor items, Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent shared her Amazon favorites.