The Bachelorette Alum JoJo Fletcher Earns a Rose for Gifting With These Holiday Presents

We interviewed JoJo Fletcher because we think you'll like her picks. JoJo is a paid spokesperson for Adobe Express. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

If you're scrambling to get things together for a holiday gathering, you need Adobe Express in your life. JoJo Fletcher says, "Adobe Express has been my go-to for creating invitations, greeting cards, dinner party menus, and more this holiday season!" The Bachelorette alum is celebrating her first holiday season as a wife, after marrying Jordan Rodgers in May 2022.

The reality TV alum explains, "As a newlywed, it's important that my husband and I are both reflected in the designs we choose, and my Adobe Express templates perfectly encapsulate the aesthetics we enjoy the most. The best thing about using Express is that there are hundreds of templates to choose from, which makes the creative process seamless for anyone during the holiday season."

While this is JoJo and Jordan's Christmas as newlyweds, it's far from their first holiday season together. JoJo shares," We have family traditions with both of our families that make the holidays so fun and memorable. For the Rodgers family, we do a crazy Christmas costume exchange where each member of the family chooses a (usually humiliating) costume and we all do a day in town. It's hysterical. With my family, we have a pizza-making competition on Christmas Eve and everyone makes their best pizza and the winner takes home a prize. Food and family time— it doesn't get any better!

JoJo advises planning ahead for gift-giving, when possible. When in doubt, she suggests going for a useful gift, explaining, "I love finding a gift for someone that solves a problem they may have mentioned in the past. My dad burned pancakes because his cooking pan was old and I got him a new set. My mom mentioned that her feet hurt when walk she walks barefoot and I got her comfy house slippers." She advises, "Think back on functional items people in your life have mentioned needing at some point and if there is a gift that fits that!"

If you need some more holiday shopping insights, JoJo's 2022 gift guide is here just in time.