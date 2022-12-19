The Bachelorette Alum JoJo Fletcher Earns a Rose for Gifting With These Holiday Presents

We interviewed JoJo Fletcher because we think you'll like her picks. JoJo is a paid spokesperson for Adobe Express. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
If you're scrambling to get things together for a holiday gathering, you need Adobe Express in your life. JoJo Fletcher says, "Adobe Express has been my go-to for creating invitations, greeting cards, dinner party menus, and more this holiday season!" The Bachelorette alum is celebrating her first holiday season as a wife, after marrying Jordan Rodgers in May 2022.
The reality TV alum explains, "As a newlywed, it's important that my husband and I are both reflected in the designs we choose, and my Adobe Express templates perfectly encapsulate the aesthetics we enjoy the most. The best thing about using Express is that there are hundreds of templates to choose from, which makes the creative process seamless for anyone during the holiday season."
While this is JoJo and Jordan's Christmas as newlyweds, it's far from their first holiday season together. JoJo shares," We have family traditions with both of our families that make the holidays so fun and memorable. For the Rodgers family, we do a crazy Christmas costume exchange where each member of the family chooses a (usually humiliating) costume and we all do a day in town. It's hysterical. With my family, we have a pizza-making competition on Christmas Eve and everyone makes their best pizza and the winner takes home a prize. Food and family time— it doesn't get any better!
JoJo advises planning ahead for gift-giving, when possible. When in doubt, she suggests going for a useful gift, explaining, "I love finding a gift for someone that solves a problem they may have mentioned in the past. My dad burned pancakes because his cooking pan was old and I got him a new set. My mom mentioned that her feet hurt when walk she walks barefoot and I got her comfy house slippers." She advises, "Think back on functional items people in your life have mentioned needing at some point and if there is a gift that fits that!"
If you need some more holiday shopping insights, JoJo's 2022 gift guide is here just in time.
JoJo Fletcher's Holiday Gift Picks
Adobe Express
"I love gifting Adobe Express for the holidays because it's the perfect design tool for the creative on your list. My favorite feature is making cute flyers and holiday cards for friends and family, and small businesses can use it for festive menus and signage. It's free to join so it won't break your wallet, or you can gift a loved one the premium version for $9.99/month."
Gilded Agate Cheese Board
"Everyone loves a good cheese board at any gathering and this beautiful marbled board from Anthropologie is the perfect gift that can be put to use at your New Year's Eve gathering!"
This cheese board comes in five colors.
Merit Beauty Five Minute Morning The Core Collection
"If you know me, you know I love Merit Beauty! I was just raving about them on my IG stories recently. I love the Five Minute Morning Set because it has everything you need to head out the door looking your best."
JoJo's pick includes these products in the shades of your choice: complexion stick, cream blush, tinted lip oil, highlighting balm, blending brush, lengthening mascara, and brow pomade.
Furbo 360° Dog Camera: View Wide-Angle Pet Camera with Treat Tossing, Color Night Vision, 1080p HD Pan, 2-Way Audio, Barking Alerts, WiFi
"We love our fur babies, Jagger and Jackson, so having our Furbo 360° Dog Camera is so helpful in our home! Being able to check in them while we're out running errands or on a date night is so great."
JoJo Fletcher Embroidered Wall Décor for Different Rooms
"My wall decor collab with DesignStyles makes a great gift for a new homeowner who may want something simple and colorful, yet chic. A unique addition to your home office or living room!"
Ring Indoor Cam, Compact Plug-In HD Security Camera With Two-Way Talk, Works With Alexa
JoJo selected this indoor security camera as a $50 gift pick. It has 69,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews. It's easy to set up and you can use it to speak to people and pets in your home from your phone, tablet, or an Echo device. You can have multiple indoor cameras in your home and connect them all to the Ring app.
Philips 3200 Series Fully Automatic Espresso Machine With Milk Frother
JoJo selected this espresso machine as a gift she gets the most use out of. This machine makes espresso, hot water, coffee, Americano, Espresso Lungo. You can make up to 5,000 cups without descaling the machine. It has 3,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Anjue Pajamas for Women Soft Button Up Pajama Set, S-XXL
If JoJo had two days to get a gift, she would order these pajamas from Amazon Prime, which come in 27 colors
Beats Studio Buds- True Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds
JoJo recommends these earbuds, which are compatible with Apple and Android devices. These are great to cancel noise, they're sweat-resistant, and they have a built-in microphone for calls. The Beats Studio Buds set has 34,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews and they come in black, grey, white, red, and blue.
Capri Blue Capiz Jar Candle
JoJo picked this Capri Blue candle for a white elephant gift. She previously said, "This is one of my all-time favorite candles. We've ordered this many times and I don't get sick of the smell. It's amazing." This scent has 9,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
PopSockets: MagSafe Phone Grip, Phone Holder, Wireless Charging Compatible
Looking for a stocking stuffer? JoJo recommends these PopSockets. Amazon has them in 11 colors. This product has 6,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Our Place Big Night In
JoJo suggests gifting this set to newlyweds. The Our Place Perfect Pot and Always Pan were designed to replace 16 pieces of traditional cookware. This set pairs those do-it-all pans with porcelain plates and nesting bowls. You can pick your favorite color for all four pieces or you can mix and match shades.
Caraway Nonstick Ceramic Cookware Set (12 Piece) Pots, Pans, Lids and Kitchen Storage - Non Toxic, PTFE & PFOA Free
JoJo also picked this 12-piece set of nonstick cookware. It comes with magnet pan racks and a canvas lid holder with hooks for easy storage. There are six colors to choose from. All pieces are oven-safe and compatible with all cooktops.
Ring Concierge Mini Diamond Tennis Bracelet
When asked to share the best gift her husband Jordan Rodgers has given her, JoJo selected this diamond tennis bracelet.
