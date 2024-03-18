Kristin Cavallari Shares Photo of Boyfriend Mark Estes Bonding With Her Son

Kristin Cavallari shared a sweet photo of her new boyfriend Mark Estes, of TikTok's Montana Boyz, bonding with one of her sons.

By Hayley Santaflorentina Mar 18, 2024 2:20 PMTags
The HillsKristin CavallariCeleb KidsCouplesCelebrities
Watch: Kristin Cavallari Talks Age Gap with New Boyfriend

The boyz are hanging out. 

As Kristin Cavallari's budding romance with Mark Estes—of TikTok's Montana Boyz—gains traction, her new flame is also bonding with some of the most important people in her life: her children Camden, 11, Jaxon, 9, and Saylor, 8, with ex Jay Cutler

In fact, the Hills alum gave a sneak peek into her family's new normal with a sweet photo of Mark, 24, and one of her sons walking together. Kristin captioned the March 17 Instagram Story with a simple white heart. 

Kristin's sweet post comes shortly after the 37-year-old gave some insight into the early days of her and Mark's relationship, including their first date—the TikToker asked her if she'd be his Valentine—during which the content creator actually met Kristin's children. 

"I said, ‘I would love to be your Valentine but I can't go to dinner with you on Valentine's Day because I'm taking my kids to dinner—just setting boundaries from the get-go—so he's like ‘All right, we can go the day before,'" she revealed on the March 12 episode of her podcast Let's Be Honest. "I've had my kids full time, so, Montana came and picked me up and he met my kids."

photos
Kristin Cavallari's Best Looks

And though Kristin noted her children have been skeptical of her dating in the past, they warmed up to Mark right away. 

"My boys were so excited about him," she explained. "I think more than anything, my kids are really excited for me. My kids really want to see me happy and I've been very good about separating my dating life."

Instagram / Kristin Cavallari

Trending Stories

1

Lamar Odom Reacts to Khloe Kardashian’s Tribute to Rob Kardashian

2

Shocking Stories About Nickelodeon's Dark Side in Quiet on Set

3

Princess Diana's Brother Weighs In on Kate Middleton Theories

But while Kristin's kids are on board with her new romance, some people online have criticized the couple's 13-year age gap. But the Uncommon James founder is letting the hate roll right off

"So what are you going to do about it?" she lip-synced in a March 2 TikTok video. "Are you gonna arrest me? Are you gonna give me a ticket?"

The Very Cavallari star captioned the clip, "When they're all up in arms that im dating a 24 year old. Andddd?"

For more background on Kristin's love life as well as where her fellow Hills costars are, keep reading. 

Jennifer Graylock/Getty Images for Kohl’s

Lauren Conrad

After her misadventures with Jason Wahler and Brody Jenner were on display for all to see, as well as a fairly private relationship with actor Kyle Howard that didn't pan out, the fashion mogul found her forever-mate in William Tell.

She was set up with the law student/musician on a blind date—on Valentine's Day in 2012—and her pals, at least, knew he was "the One" for her right away. Lauren and William married on Sept. 13, 2014, and are now parents to sons Liam and Charlie.

Jason Davis/Getty Images

Kristin Cavallari

The star who started it all on Laguna Beach before swooping into The Hills' fifth season shared on April 2020, that she and retired Chicago Bears player Jay Cutler were getting divorced after almost seven years of marriage. They share three children together: sons Camden and Jaxon and daughter Saylor.

Following the divorce, Kristin dated comedian Jeff Dye for five months before splitting in March 2021

In February 2024, she debuted her romance with former college football star Mark Estes.

Michael Tran/FilmMagic

Audrina Patridge

The love of Audrina's life remains daughter Kirra, her child with ex-husband Corey Bohan.

Audrina filed for divorce from Bohan in September 2017 after less than a year of marriage, before their split was ultimately finalized in December 2018.

Audrina dated Ryan Cabrera for awhile (again) in 2018 and was linked to L.A. bar owner Matt Chase, whom she met through Jason Wahler, the following year.

In December 2022, a source confirmed to E! News that she started dating her Was It Real? podcast producer Jarod Einsohn.

Variety/Shutterstock
Heidi Montag

In what had to be The Hills' most unexpected (or most obvious?) legacy, Heidi and her pot-stirring boyfriend Spencer Pratt went the distance, doggedly making it work through everything from broken friendships and frayed family ties, to sex tape rumors and I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here, to plastic surgery and copious amounts of money spent on crystals. Their Speidi sense saw them through it all.

They eloped and swapped vows in Mexico on Nov. 20, 2008, then re-sealed the deal in front of family and friends (and cameras) on April 25, 2009, in Pasadena, Calif. Their son Gunner was born in 2017 and his little brother Ryker arrived in 2022.

Instagram
Spencer Pratt

See previous.

Instagram/Whitney Port

Whitney Port

The lifestyle entrepreneur went the no-drama route in love, meeting Tim Rosenman—a producer on her Hills spin-off The City—and marrying him on Nov. 7, 2015.

They welcomed son Sonny in 2017 and have been open about their fertility journey to expand their family, with Whitney sharing that both she and a surrogate suffered pregnancy losses

Getty Images/Astrid Stawiarz
Lauren Bosworth

In 2019, the Love Wellness founder was dating Kitu Life CEO Jimmy DeCicco, a Shark Tank alum. They were Yankee-game-and-St.-Barths-vacation-level serious at least, but appearances on each other's 'grams dwindled in 2020 as Lo focused on self-care and expanding her business.

That mission proved a raging success, as Love Wellness products can now be found at Target and Ulta.

John M. Heller/Getty Images

Jason Wahler

After not being able to do right by Lauren on the show and racking up multiple drinking-related arrests, Wahler eventually got clean and found long-term love with Ashley Stack. They married in 2013.

They two are parents to daughter Delilah (born 2017) and son Wyatt (born 2021).

Can Nguyen/Shutterstock
Stephanie Pratt

Spencer's little sis refrained from dating much in the spotlight, but when she was on the British reality show Made in Chelsea, tabloids on that side of the Atlantic started keeping a close watch. In 2016, she was rumored to be dating fellow reality TV star Joey Essex after they appeared together on another show called Celebs Go Dating.

In a joint appearance on This Morning, Joey revealed that he and Stephanie had been on a date in real life—and that he bought her a puppy.

Since then, she's been linked to Bachelor in Paradise alum Derek Peth and Jonny Mitchell.

Bob Levey/WireImage

Holly Montag

Heidi's big sis got her master's degree in clinical mental health counseling and founded Women's Recovery in Colorado. These days she leads a private life with Richie Wilson, her husband since September 2014. They welcomed son Isaiah in May 2015.

Michael Tran/FilmMagic

Justin Bobby

In real life, he's known as Justin Brescia, and Audrina's ex had slid into the DMs of model and restaurant investor Lindsey Pelas years ago but they didn't go on a date until around October 2018, when he was about to shoot season one of The Hills: New Beginnings. However, by the time the season wrapped, the two had called it quits.

Instagram/Brody Jenner

Brody Jenner

The former Prince of Malibu seemingly married Kaitlynn Carter, in 2018 ceremony in Bali. However, during an episode of The Hills: New Beginnings in 2019, they confirmed it was never a legal union.

The couple broke up that summer, with Carter briefly dating Miley Cyrus, and Brody striking up a short romance with Josie Canseco in the wake of the split.

Brody was later linked to TikToker Daisy Keech and stylist Briana Jungworth—who shares son Freddie with Louis Tomlinson—before finding love with surfer Tia Blanco in 2022. The two got engaged in June 2023 and welcomed daughter Honey the following August.

Instagram / Frankie Delgado

Frankie Delgado

"Brody's friend" turned "Lauren's friend"—and then "Brody's friend" again—became "Jennifer Acosta's husband" in 2013 and they are now "IsabellaFrancis and River's parents."

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Lamar Odom Reacts to Khloe Kardashian’s Tribute to Rob Kardashian

2

Shocking Stories About Nickelodeon's Dark Side in Quiet on Set

3

Princess Diana's Brother Weighs In on Kate Middleton Theories

4
Exclusive

Mauricio Umansky Shares Dating Update After Kyle Richards Split

5
Exclusive

Brenda Song Shares Rare Insight Into Family Life With Macaulay Culkin