Kristin Cavallari Shares Photo of Boyfriend Mark Estes Bonding With Her Son

Watch : Kristin Cavallari Talks Age Gap with New Boyfriend

The boyz are hanging out.

As Kristin Cavallari's budding romance with Mark Estes—of TikTok's Montana Boyz—gains traction, her new flame is also bonding with some of the most important people in her life: her children Camden, 11, Jaxon, 9, and Saylor, 8, with ex Jay Cutler.

In fact, the Hills alum gave a sneak peek into her family's new normal with a sweet photo of Mark, 24, and one of her sons walking together. Kristin captioned the March 17 Instagram Story with a simple white heart.

Kristin's sweet post comes shortly after the 37-year-old gave some insight into the early days of her and Mark's relationship, including their first date—the TikToker asked her if she'd be his Valentine—during which the content creator actually met Kristin's children.

"I said, ‘I would love to be your Valentine but I can't go to dinner with you on Valentine's Day because I'm taking my kids to dinner—just setting boundaries from the get-go—so he's like ‘All right, we can go the day before,'" she revealed on the March 12 episode of her podcast Let's Be Honest. "I've had my kids full time, so, Montana came and picked me up and he met my kids."