The Hills' Brody Jenner and Pro Surfer Tia Blanco Officially Confirm Romance

Watch : Audrina Patridge & Brody Jenner Unpack That Kiss on "The Hills"

There's a new beginning in Brody Jenner's love life.

The Hills alum, 38, is spending time with surfing champion Tiarah "Tia" Blanco, 25. The pair confirmed their romance on May 31 with a cozy Instagram Story photo, which Brody captioned with a heart and Tia reposted.

The duo first sparked romance rumors in April, when eagled-eyed fans spotted that Brody and Tia both shared photos and videos taken from the same waterfall in Hawaii within hours of each other. "Out here livin," Brody wrote on Instagram, while Tia captioned her post, "Life is beautiful."

On May 12, the duo further fueled relationship speculation when they grabbed food together at Erewhon Market in Calabasas, Calif. In a photo obtained by E! News, Brody was seen carrying takeout boxes and a coffee cup as he left the luxe grocery store alongside Tia, who was also holding a hot beverage in her hand. An eyewitness tells E! News that they were seen earlier this month ordering food inside Erewhon and "hugging and cuddling each other and holding hands."

According to TMZ, who was first to report news of the romance, the son of Caitlyn Jenner and Linda Thompson met Tia while vacationing in Hawaii, where the surfer lives part-time.