The Hills' Brody Jenner and Pro Surfer Tia Blanco Officially Confirm Romance

There's a new beginning in Brody Jenner's love life.
The Hills alum, 38, is spending time with surfing champion Tiarah "Tia" Blanco, 25. The pair confirmed their romance on May 31 with a cozy Instagram Story photo, which Brody captioned with a heart and Tia reposted.
The duo first sparked romance rumors in April, when eagled-eyed fans spotted that Brody and Tia both shared photos and videos taken from the same waterfall in Hawaii within hours of each other. "Out here livin," Brody wrote on Instagram, while Tia captioned her post, "Life is beautiful."
On May 12, the duo further fueled relationship speculation when they grabbed food together at Erewhon Market in Calabasas, Calif. In a photo obtained by E! News, Brody was seen carrying takeout boxes and a coffee cup as he left the luxe grocery store alongside Tia, who was also holding a hot beverage in her hand. An eyewitness tells E! News that they were seen earlier this month ordering food inside Erewhon and "hugging and cuddling each other and holding hands."
According to TMZ, who was first to report news of the romance, the son of Caitlyn Jenner and Linda Thompson met Tia while vacationing in Hawaii, where the surfer lives part-time.
Tia is a two-time gold medalist in the ISA World Surfing Games, having won the championship in 2015 and 2016. Last September, she was named the winner of the ABC surfing competition The Ultimate Surfer alongside Zeke Lau.
News of Brody's relationship with the athlete comes almost three years after his breakup with The Hills: New Beginnings co-star Kaitlynn Carter. The couple was together for five years—and had held a non-legally binding wedding ceremony in Indonesia—before calling it quits. The second and final season of their reality show documented the aftermath of their split, including Kaitlynn's new romance with Kristopher Brock as they expect their first baby together.
On the penultimate episode of The Hills: New Beginnings, Brody confessed it was "hurtful" to hear that Kaitlynn had told their mutual friends about her pregnancy before she told him. "A baby was such a big part of our relationship and talk in our relationship," he explained at the time. "I don't need to be the first one to know but I think I should be in the top 10."
Brody later met with Kristopher, who he described as "nice," but admitted that he thought Kaitlynn's relationship with the fashion designer was "a little quick."
Kaitlynn and Kristopher welcomed their son Rowan Carter Brock in September.
As for Brody, it looks like his journey is still unwritten.