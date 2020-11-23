Kristin Cavallari Shares Rare Photos of Daughter Saylor in Heartfelt Birthday Tribute

Related : Kristin Cavallari Calls Divorce the "Hardest Decision" She's Ever Made

During a whirlwind year, Kristin Cavallari's three kids have been her rock through it all.

The reality star called her daughter Saylor "such a gift" while wishing her a happy 5th birthday on Instagram.

On Monday, Nov. 23, Kristin shared several new photos of little Say—in Christmas pajamas, in a tutu outfit, at the beach and, of course, giving mom plenty of kisses.

Kristin wrote, "Happy 5th birthday to my little Say baby! Saylor, my bestie, my mini me, there are no words for how much I love you sweet girl."

She continued, "Watching you blossom into the sweet, caring, kind, tough, strong willed little girl you are has been such a gift. I'm thankful for you every single day."

Also mom to 8-year-old Camden and 6-year-old Jaxon, Kristin announced earlier this year that she was divorcing her husband, Jay Cutler, because they were "growing apart" after 10 years together.