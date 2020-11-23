Kristin Cavallari Shares Rare Photos of Daughter Saylor in Heartfelt Birthday Tribute

During a whirlwind year, Kristin Cavallari's three kids have been her rock through it all.
The reality star called her daughter Saylor "such a gift" while wishing her a happy 5th birthday on Instagram.
On Monday, Nov. 23, Kristin shared several new photos of little Say—in Christmas pajamas, in a tutu outfit, at the beach and, of course, giving mom plenty of kisses.
Kristin wrote, "Happy 5th birthday to my little Say baby! Saylor, my bestie, my mini me, there are no words for how much I love you sweet girl."
She continued, "Watching you blossom into the sweet, caring, kind, tough, strong willed little girl you are has been such a gift. I'm thankful for you every single day."
Also mom to 8-year-old Camden and 6-year-old Jaxon, Kristin announced earlier this year that she was divorcing her husband, Jay Cutler, because they were "growing apart" after 10 years together.
The 33-year-old said the split impacted her decision to end her E! show Very Cavallari just weeks later, calling it the "right decision" for her family during an interview with Kelly Clarkson in October. "Once I made the decision I had such a sense of relief... I was getting a lot of anxiety about it, my life has changed very much."
She and Jay are trying their hand at co-parenting and reunited for Halloween this year with their kiddos. The former NFL player dressed as a prisoner, and she in turn put on a unicorn costume for the spooky holiday.
However, Kristin is definitely moving on. The cookbook author has been "casually dating" comedian Jeff Dye since the fall, when they were spotted kissing in Chicago.
One month later, they had another date night in a new city, meeting up at Craig's in Los Angeles. "Kristin and Jeff had huge smiles on their faces and were excited to see each other," said an eyewitness at the time. Yet, it's still early days for the lovebirds.
In the meantime, Kristin has done some reflecting on her up-and-down year and recently explained why she thinks the pandemic is putting her life into perspective.
"That's the one thing with COVID is that we've all kind of learned what we're appreciative of," she told reporters at the 2020 American Music Awards on Nov. 22. "I have to say my kids, of course, my family. I think I just realized what's important in life and it's put everything into perspective."
Just yesterday, she emphatically said, "at the end of the day, my kids are really the only thing that matters."
