Brody Jenner and Josie Canseco Split After 2 Months: What Went Wrong

It's over for Brody Jenner and Josie Canseco.

E! News can confirm that The Hills: New Beginnings star and the supermodel daughter of Jose Canseco have called it quits after about two months of dating. According to a source, the celeb duo stopped seeing each other "a few weeks ago."

"Brody basically broke it off with her because it was getting too serious and he didn't want the pressure of a new relationship," the insider tells E! News. "Josie wanted a lot from Brody and was eager about the relationship. Brody has been busy traveling for his music and is trying to focus on himself. He wasn't ready for a big commitment and wants to have fun."

According the source, Brody has been in touch with his ex, Kaitlynn Carter, but notes that it hasn't been extensive by any means and there's no chance of reconciliation at this moment in time.