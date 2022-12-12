The Hills' Audrina Patridge Is Dating Her Podcast Producer Jarod Einsohn

Watch : Audrina Patridge's MAJOR Makeup Hacks & Favorite Hills Co-Star

The Hills are alive with a brand-new romance.

Audrina Patridge is dating Jarod Einsohn, a source confirms to E! News.

According to Just Jared, who first broke the news Dec. 9, Audrina's new man serves as a producer on her podcast Was It Real? "They've been quietly dating since over the summer and have been inseparable since," an insider told the publication. "All of their friends really like them together. It seems like such an easy and very fun relationship. They are constantly making each other laugh."

While Audrina has kept the romance off social media, Jarod shared a picture with the reality star getting into the fall season. "Hi pumpkin @audrinapatridge," he wrote on Instagram Oct. 18 from the pumpkin patch.

Most recently, the pair stepped out to attend a screening of the new movie Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, starring Jarod's friend Kate Hudson. In an Instagram posted Dec. 9, Jarod shared a boomerang of what appears to be Audrina leaning in for a kiss.