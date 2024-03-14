Kristin Cavallari Shares Glimpse at Spring Break With Kids After Romance Debut

Kristin Cavallari will always be a mom first.
After sharing insight into her budding romance with Mark Estes, 24, The Hills alum, 37, detailed her Los Angeles Spring Break trip with her and ex Jay Cutler's three children Camden, 11, Jaxon, 9, and Saylor, 8.
In an Instagram Stories post shared on March 14, Kristin posed for a mirror with Camden, and a peek of Jaxon's shoulder, writing, "Spring Break fit check."
Kristin, who now primarily lives in Nashville, donned an all-white outfit, complete with a long silk skirt, tank top and a touch of blue with her Adidas sneakers. Meanwhile, Camden was the yin to her yang—wearing an all black ensemble, including a Nike basketball T-shirt, paired with beige cloud slides and Nike socks.
The Laguna Beach alum added a few subsequent Story snaps, including a sunny strip of stores on a palm tree-lined street, a photo of her daughter Saylor showing love for pal Char Riley's daughter Elle, and a selfie showing off a new purchase, which she captioned, "New glasses who dis."
Kristin's glimpse into the quality time with her kids comes not long after she revealed the trio met Mark—whom she revealed she was seeing late last month and ahead of their Valentine's Day date.
"I said, ‘I would love to be your Valentine but I can't go to dinner with you on Valentine's Day because I'm taking my kids to dinner—just setting boundaries from the get-go—so he's like ‘All right, we can go the day before,'" she told cohost Stephen Colletti on the March 12 episode of Let's Be Honest. "I've had my kids full time, so, Montana came and picked me up and he met my kids."
And while Kristin shared that her kids have been skeptical of her dating life in the past, they were immediately drawn to the Montana Boyz member.
"My boys were so excited about him," she added. "I think more than anything, my kids are really excited for me. My kids really want to see me happy and I've been very good about separating my dating life."
But just because she's been good at keeping her dating life and mom life separate, it doesn't mean Kristin hasn't had her fair share of dating since her 2020 divorce from Jay.
Read on for a dive on her, and the rest of the Hills cast's dating life.