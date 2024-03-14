Kristin Cavallari Shares Glimpse at Spring Break With Kids After Romance Debut

Watch : Kristin Cavallari Talks Age Gap with New Boyfriend

Kristin Cavallari will always be a mom first.

After sharing insight into her budding romance with Mark Estes, 24, The Hills alum, 37, detailed her Los Angeles Spring Break trip with her and ex Jay Cutler's three children Camden, 11, Jaxon, 9, and Saylor, 8.

In an Instagram Stories post shared on March 14, Kristin posed for a mirror with Camden, and a peek of Jaxon's shoulder, writing, "Spring Break fit check."

Kristin, who now primarily lives in Nashville, donned an all-white outfit, complete with a long silk skirt, tank top and a touch of blue with her Adidas sneakers. Meanwhile, Camden was the yin to her yang—wearing an all black ensemble, including a Nike basketball T-shirt, paired with beige cloud slides and Nike socks.

The Laguna Beach alum added a few subsequent Story snaps, including a sunny strip of stores on a palm tree-lined street, a photo of her daughter Saylor showing love for pal Char Riley's daughter Elle, and a selfie showing off a new purchase, which she captioned, "New glasses who dis."