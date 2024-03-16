Teen Mom's Jade Cline Reveals Her and Husband Sean Austin’s Plan for Baby No. 2

First came love for Jade Cline and Sean Austin, then daughter Kloie, then came years of arguments, breakups and makeups.
But now that the Teen Mom stars have grown both separately—while he was spending months working on his sobriety in late 2021, she was healing herself in therapy—and together, marrying in their home state of Indiana last October, well, Jade is ready to dust off that baby carriage.
"I got off birth control," the Mane & Marble salon owner confessed in an exclusive interview with E! News earlier this month. "I've been off birth control for, like, three weeks. I ran out. I'm just letting God, God."
So, yes, her newlywed phase has been swelteringly hot.
Turning up in Colombia to film the third season of MTV's Teen Mom: Family Reunion (Wednesdays, 8 p.m.) last fall mere days before their wedding, "We realized that we were not being intimate with each other," admitted Jade, 26. "I'm not feeling sexy because I'm doing so much."
Trying her best to manage her salon, her daughter, her burgeoning real estate career and the seemingly endless list of tasks that come with adulting, "I feel like I'm in business mode, I'm in mom mode all the time," continued Jade. "I had to learn how to be able to do both at the same time and let him love me and let him turn me on and let him do all these things for me. I was letting the busyness of the world take me away from my partnership. And that's something I would never do again."
Instead, she and Sean have both committed to doing their homework. Quite literally.
"All day he's going above and beyond," Jade explained of her "dedicated" husband. "I like when people do things for me to make my day easier. I'll wake up and he's already been up at 6 a.m. He's cleaned the whole house. I'm like, 'It's about to get nasty.'"
And with 6-year-old Kloie now in kindergarten, they have a bit more freedom for date nights.
"The younger Kloie was, the less sexy I felt," noted Jade. "I just felt like this disaster house cave woman half the time. Then as she got older and is more independent and wants me to do less for her, I have more of my free time and my independence back."
Still, she's more than ready to dive once more into the newborn breach.
Even though the reality star has been busy building her real estate business while Sean goes back to school, their plan is to "try to have another baby before Kloie is too much older," explained Jade. "I want them to be apart in age, but not super far apart."
Also on their vision board for 2024: "Just spending time with each other," said Jade. "We have fun with each other."
Now that they're legally entwined, "I think this whole new year of our life is just a different perspective on our relationship and how we are as a couple and it's fun," she said. "We're not perfect, but we love each other and we have a good time and we support each other and we're there for each other. And that's all you can ever ask for."
As the new season of Teen Mom: Family Reunion kicks off, check in with Jade and the rest of the couples in the Teen Mom cinematic universe.