Teen Mom's Cheyenne Floyd Says This Is the Secret to a Healthy Sex Life

Champagne and roses are nice and all, but have you ever watched your partner mop the floors unannounced?
Because if you ask the stars of Teen Mom: Family Reunion (season three of the MTV spinoff airs at 8 p.m. on March 13), getting down and dirty should start with some good clean fun. "You have to make love to your partner through their mind all day," Cheyenne Floyd, wed to husband Zach Davis since September 2022, explained in an exclusive interview with E! News, "before you try to get sexy time in."
It's a lesson that has also made Jade Cline's newlywed phase with husband of five months Sean Austin particularly spicy.
"Because you wake up every day and you're like go, go, go, I have stuff to do," she said of the you-know-what block that used to stand in her way. "And it doesn't make you feel sexy after a long day of school and house cleaning and running around the city. At the end of the day, I'm not thinking, like oh, let's jump in bed together. That was my mindset. And now I feel like there's different things we do all day to make me ready to get nasty."
Which begs the question...
"I like when people do things for me to make my day easier," Jade explained, noting that Sean is particularly dedicated to lightening the load. "I'll wake up and he's already been up at 6 a.m. He's cleaned the whole house. I'm like, 'It's about to get nasty.'"
It's a lesson the Indiana resident mastered as she was struggling to juggle filming commitments with running her Mane & Marble salon, launching her real estate career and taking care of their 6-year-old daughter Kloie.
"Because I'm doing so much—I feel like I'm in business mode, I'm in mom mode all the time—that I had to learn how to be able to do both at the same time and let him love me and let him turn me on and let him do all these things for me," explained Jade. "I was letting the busyness of the world take me away from my partnership. And that's something I would never do again."
Los Angeles-based Cheyenne and Zach—who parent both their 2-year-old son Ace and her 6-year-old daughter Ryder with Cory Wharton—turned up in Colombia with a similar focus.
"We got married and we never really had a honeymoon phase," explained Zach. "We got married and we went back to our normal, everyday lives—went to the kids, went home and back to work for a whole year."
Signing on to shoot the Teen Mom spinoff just ahead of their first anniversary, "we got a chance to get out of the country and be able to focus on each other and also work on our relationship," continued Zach. "So I feel like we got a lot out of it. We took a lot home."
Including a relatable AF goal for their relationship moving forward.
"We spent the past two years knocking things off our list," noted Cheyenne. "We wanted to have a baby, we had Ace. We wanted to get married, we had our wedding. We wanted to buy a house, we bought our house."
And now, she continued, "I don't want to do anything. I don't want to set a goal. I want to sit down. I want to be really still. My goal is to be still and just to be happy with where we're at. And just to like each other. That's it. I want nothing else."
