Teen Mom's Cheyenne Floyd Says This Is the Secret to a Healthy Sex Life

Champagne and roses are nice and all, but have you ever watched your partner mop the floors unannounced?

Because if you ask the stars of Teen Mom: Family Reunion (season three of the MTV spinoff airs at 8 p.m. on March 13), getting down and dirty should start with some good clean fun. "You have to make love to your partner through their mind all day," Cheyenne Floyd, wed to husband Zach Davis since September 2022, explained in an exclusive interview with E! News, "before you try to get sexy time in."

It's a lesson that has also made Jade Cline's newlywed phase with husband of five months Sean Austin particularly spicy.

"Because you wake up every day and you're like go, go, go, I have stuff to do," she said of the you-know-what block that used to stand in her way. "And it doesn't make you feel sexy after a long day of school and house cleaning and running around the city. At the end of the day, I'm not thinking, like oh, let's jump in bed together. That was my mindset. And now I feel like there's different things we do all day to make me ready to get nasty."