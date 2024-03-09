Summer House Star Paige DeSorbo Influenced Me To Buy These 52 Products

We included these products chosen by Paige DeSorbo because we think you'll like her picks at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
I watch Summer House for the drama, but I have to confess that I am often distracted by the fashion, especially when Paige DeSorbo is in a scene. I always need the deets on what she's wearing and the beauty products she swears by. Thankfully, the Bravo fan favorite never gate keeps her shopping finds.
Paige is just one of those people with opinions I trust. She's not afraid to give her honest take and share her insights on the best hacks to use a skincare product or styling suggestions for an outfit.
Here are my 52 favorite products Paige has influenced me to buy. Yes, I really did buy all of this. And, no, I don't regret a single purchase.
Paige DeSorbo's Skincare Products
- Paige's Most Affordable Pick: Neutrogena Body Oil Light Sesame Formula (
$25$18)
- Paige's Most Popular Pick: Grande Cosmetics GrandeLASH-MD Lash Enhancing Serum ($36)
- Paige's Recommendation I Use Most Often: Hero Cosmetics Mighty Patches for Nose Pores ($18)
Hero Cosmetics Mighty Patches for Nose Pores
Paige DeSorbo shared, "If you have not tried these, do yourself a favor and put it in your cart right now. Even if you think you don't need it, try it. This is for the nose. If you have blackhead or any pimples a little bit under the skin, it totally sucks them out. I feel like the nose one is the one I was the most amazed by. I even put this on my boyfriend the other night and he was obsessed with this. They're so easy to sleep in. You don't even feel it."
Paige's pick has 8,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Grande Cosmetics GrandeLASH-MD Lash Enhancing Serum
"I got turned onto this brand because I use their lip gloss. I swear by this, I really do. I've been using it for almost a year and my eyelashes are different. I used to get eyelash extensions. Then, when we were locked in our homes, I wasn't sure what I was going to do, so I ordered this and I've used it ever since," Paige shared.
This eyelash serum has 33,700+ five-star reviews from Amazon shoppers.
Neutrogena Body Oil Light Sesame Formula
Paige explained, "I exfoliate, shave, and do all the things in the shower and then I douse myself with body oil right after I shut the water off. I use the Neutrogena Light Sesame Oil."
This oil has 27,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
MDSolarSciences Mineral Creme SPF 50 Sunscreen
"I found this sunscreen and I've used it for years, so it's my favorite one. I put it on before my moisturizer. I've heard someone say not to put sunscreen on last because it doesn't penetrate the skin as well through the moisturizer. I thought that made sense," Paige said.
Paige's sunscreen has 1,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Peter Thomas Roth 24K Gold Pure Luxury Lift & Firm Hydra-Gel Eye Patches
Paige DeSorbo said, "Alix Earle loves these under-eye patches. So does everybody else in America. If you have not been using the Peter Thomas Roth under-eye patches, what are you doing? I keep them in my refrigerator because they're just way better cold."
Real Housewives of Beverly Hills OG Kyle Richards uses these too.
Paige DeSorbo's Makeup
- Paige's Most Affordable Pick: Essence Lash Princess False Lash Waterproof Mascara ($5)
- Paige's Most Popular Pick: Maybelline Fit Me Matte + Poreless Pressed Face Powder (
$9$8)
- Paige's Recommendation I Use Most Often: Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Flawless Setting Spray ($38)
Maybelline Fit Me Matte + Poreless Pressed Face Powder Makeup & Setting Powder
Paige DeSorbo said, "I've had this since high school. It's my favorite set powder. You can buy all your expensive Laura Mercier, Bobbi Brown, it's not gonna be like this one. This is the best pressed powder. It comes with a mirror. Throw that in your bag."
Paige's pick has 54,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews. Amazon has 36 shades to choose from.
Essence Lash Princess False Lash Waterproof Mascara
Paige insisted, "This mascara, I'm telling you, I will forever order on Amazon. I love it. Wear mascara when you wear magnetic lashes too because I think it helps them stick better too. This one has a false lash effect."
This waterproof mascara has 46,200+ five-star reviews.
Milk Makeup Highlighter Mini
"I like this Milk highlighter. I like that it's so small because I keep this in my bag. This is great for a dewy look when you don't want to use a powder," Paige said.
Charlotte Tilbury Mini Pillow Talk Lipstick & Liner Set
"I love everything in the Charlotte Tilbury shade Pillowtalk," Paige said.
It has also been used by Hailey Bieber, Sarah Hyland, Chrishell Stause, Hannah Brown, Madison LeCroy, Alexia Nepola, Audrina Patridge, Phoebe Dynevor, and Margaret Josephs.
Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Flawless Setting Spray
"The Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Setting Spray, I always have multiple bottles of that. I feel like all setting sprays are the same except for that one. I really love that one. I love the finish of it. It's a little glossy, but not greasy at all. I also hate the feeling of my face being wet," Paige said.
This is a celebrity favorite, which has also been recommended by Olivia Culpo, Rachel Recchia, Lisa Rinna, Emily Simpson, Kristin Juszczyk, Marianna Hewitt, and Nordstrom National Beauty Director Autumne West.
Aluan Handheld Fan Mini Fan
"I also bought a mini fan to use from Amazon, which I use when I do my setting spray, I put the fan on right after to dry it quicker," Paige said.
These fans come in 8 colors and they have 12,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
L'Oreal Paris True Match Lumi Glotion Natural Glow Enhancer
Paige DeSorbo explained, "All the Gen Z girlies are doing the tanning drops. I just don't think it will ever be me. I just don't think I'm a tanning drop girl. I would rather put a base on that's a little glowy. There's one really expensive one that I do love, it's Victoria Beckham. I'm not buying that every time I run out. This is truly the only one I think is anywhere comparable to hers. This one is a really good alternative to it."
Paige's pick has 24,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews. It has been recommended by TikTok sensation Alix Earle and Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Lisa Barlow.
e.l.f. Power Grip Primer, Gel-Based & Hydrating Face Primer For Smoothing Skin & Gripping Makeup
Paige DeSorbo said, "You can't tell me anything about other primers unless you've tried this. I just need you to see how jelly it is. I love it. It's my favorite primer. It's so amazing."
Paige pick has 15,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews and 5,600+ 5-star Ulta reviews. It has also been recommended by Jennifer Coolidge and Lisa Rinna.
Paige DeSorbo's Hair Products
- Paige's Most Affordable Pick: Samnyte Hair Wax Stick (
$9$8)
- Paige's Most Popular Pick: Olaplex No. 3 Hair Repair Perfector $30)
- Paige's Recommendation I Use Most Often: Afanso Jumbo Size Hair Rollers $16)
Afanso Jumbo Size Hair Rollers- 6 Large, 6 Medium, 6 Small
Paige explained, "After drying my hair with those two steps, I get my jumbo rollers. For my bangs, I use the medium-sized one. I try to keep these in for as long as I can. The longer I keep them in, the better results you have. Typically, I only get to keep them in for however long it takes me to do my makeup. I use the smaller rollers for the faces near my face."
Paige's rollers have 11,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Samnyte Hair Wax Stick
Paige DeSorbo said, "When I do my slicked back buns, this is the only hair stick that I will use. It's like a legitimate adult glue stick. It's the easiest one to use. It's a hair wax stick. You're going to have the best slicked back bun. It's gonna look so good. I absolutely swear by these."
This hair care essential has 27,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews. Alix Earlie recommended this hair wax to E! shoppers too.
Olaplex No. 3 Hair Repair Perfector
"My hair can get really dry, so I use the Olaplex hair mask once a week. I shampoo my hair first though actually before I use it to get rid of the product build-up I may have. It also really affects hair better if it's freshly cleaned. I find the mask doesn't work as well if my hair is dirty. I see a very big difference. They say to only leave the mask in for 10 minutes, but I do like an hour. Then, I wash and condition my hair like normal and I see a big difference in my hair," Paige explained.
This product has 96,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews, 543.27K+ "Loves" from Sephora shoppers, and 2,600+ 5-star Ulta reviews.
This internet-famous beauty product is an E! Shopping Editor favorite that has been recommended by Kyle Richards, Margaret Josephs, Marianna Hewitt, and Ally Brooke.
Mielle Organics Rosemary Mint Scalp & Hair Strengthening Oil for All Hair Types
Paige DeSorbo said, "Obviously, I love all the TikTok trends. Any TikTok trend, I'm probably going to try. I kept seeing it on TikTok, so I bought it. I use it once every two weeks. I do feel like my hair is the best it's been in a while."
This oil has 56,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews and 4,900+ 5-star Ulta reviews.
Paige DeSorbo's Fashion Finds
- Paige's Most Affordable Pick: Leggings Depot High Waisted Leggings ($11)
- Paige's Most Popular Pick: Reoria Sleeveless Racer Back Bodysuit $20
- Paige's Recommendation I Use Most Often: Mangopop Long Sleeve Bodysuit ($25)
SweatyRocks One Shoulder Cutout One Piece Swimsuit
"I really love the cut-out here. Really, you could wear this is a bodysuit. This is one of my hacks. I have worn a lot of bathing suit one-pieces as bodysuits. You can wear these tucked into anything you wanted," Paige shared in a roundup of Amazon fashion finds.
It comes in 21 colors and has 5,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Reoria Sleeveless Racer Back Bodysuit
"Bodysuits are an absolute must for life. I've absolutely cracked the code for bodysuits. I know which ones to order on Amazon. This is by far my favorite bodysuit. I have this in every single color. It's the softest material ever. I just wear them all the time. You can wear this with so many things." Paige shared.
This bodysuit has 26,100+ 5-star reviews on Amazon and comes in 25 colors.
Mangopop Long Sleeve Bodysuit
Paige said, "I love this one. This is just a basic, black, cotton, long-sleeve bodysuit. You just need it for everything. The styling possibilities are just absolutely endless. You can wear this with a trouser, a skirt, put a blazer on over this. You can just literally wear it with anything. This is a really good quality one and it's comfortable and soft."
Paige's bodysuit has 5,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews. Choose from 24 colorways.
The Drop Women's Blazer
Paige told Amazon shoppers, "You need a brown blazer in your closet at all times because it just matches multiple things. The Drop has these staple blazers. They come in multiple colors too."
Paige's blazer has 4,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews. Choose from 18 colorways. Sizes range from XXS-5X.
SweatyRocks 2 Piece Crop Top with Shorts Set
Paige said this set her "go-to Hamptons look," adding, "Everyone knows that I love a little summer set. You look put together. In terms of being on a budget, you have like 4 different outfits here," explaining that you can wear each piece as a set or a part of many other looks."
Paige's set has 1,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews
The Drop Women's Greta Fitted Square-Neck Halter Sweater Bralette
"You can style this in a lot of different ways," Paige said, adding, "This top comes in a lot of different colors. If you want a basic white crop top or black, they definitely have all of these colors." She said, "I love the red. I'm not usually someone who wears red, but I think a pop of color is really fun."
Choose from 12 colors. Sizes range from XXS-3X.
OThread & Co. Women's Basic Crop Top
"I replenish my white t-shirts from Amazon all the time because I always want them to look crisp," Paige revealed. She said, "This one is perfect because it's super, super soft."
Paige's pick comes in 33 colors and it has 2,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Prettygarden Halter Neck Sleeveless Floral Dress
"There's something about a high neckline like this that I just love. And it's open in the back. This is the most casual. It doesn't even have a zipper or anything and I love that. I love this dress because you can wear this to multiple places. I like polka dots. It's obviously not for a black tie wedding, but this would work for a garden wedding," Paige shared in her wedding looks roundup.
Paige's dress comes in 26 colors and has 5,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
xxxiticat Spaghetti Strap Satin Cowl Neck Midi Dress
"This classic slip dress goes to the middle of my calf. I love a cowl neck. This one has adjustable straps. I think that an open-toe strappy shoe works with this. I would do silver. You could do a hanging earring with this," Paige said.
Paige's pick comes in 21 colors and prints. It has 8,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Iwemek Multi-Way Wrap Convertible Floor Length Maxi Gown
Paige shared, "This is for the girls who have been invited to 45 weddings this summer. This is the multi-wrap, convertible floor-length gown. It comes in 28 different colors and you can create more than 24 different styles. You could go to 24 weddings and you could wear this dress every single time and look like you're wearing something different. Also, the price point is great. If you bought this in two colors, you have so many different options. It comes with a [matching] bandeau."
Paige's recommendation comes in 27 colors and has 7,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Dokotoo Solid Turtleneck
"This is not my typical color that I would wear. This looks so cozy and so cool so I had to add it in. It's your classic next winter sweater. It's also good to have these chunky sweaters in your closet. These are the perfect ones because they're not itchy. I love this material because it lets you breathe and you can wear a little tank underneath. This comes in other colors too," Paige said.
There are 44 colors to choose from. This sweater is super popular, with 5,200+ five-star Amazon reviews.
Retro Gong Womens Faux Leather Leggings
"People are always looking for these leggings. They are liquid-y and they are not leather. They are a workout material legging, but they are shiny. I sometimes wear them to work out, but more often than not I am not working out. These are really comfortable. My number one thing with leggings that I need a really thick band on top. I don't know why, but I just find them way more comfortable than leggings that have a thin band," Paige said.
You can also get these leggings in navy, wine, and brown with sizes up to 4X. These leggings have 7,900+ five-star Amazon reviews from happy shoppers.
The Drop @Lucyswhims Long-Sleeve Button-Down Stretch Satin Shirt
"This is a silky top. I love this. I have a lot of these. I think this is perfect for the office. The silk material makes it look a little rich and more dressy with literally any pair of pants. This is more of an ivory and it also comes in other colors. I think it would look really good tucked into any pair of pants," Paige said.
Paige's pick comes in 12 colors with sizes up to 5X.
The Drop Women's Joanna Short-Sleeve Mock-Neck Ribbed T-Shirt
"Mock turtlenecks have been a favorite of mine since seventh grade. I think they're timeless. I think they're chic. I think there's something very Audrey Hepburn about a mock turtleneck. A simple white one with a black pair of pants is amazing. I love this one. This one's ribbed." It's also available black, blue, red, mint, and green," Paige shared.
Paige's pick comes in 7 colors. Sizes range from XXS-5X.
The Drop Women's Sleeveless Wrap Jumpsuit
Paige said, "I added in a jumpsuit because I feel like these are really easy to wear and I really like this color. If you feel like this is a little low-cut for work, feel free to put on a white button-up underneath. It's gonna change up the entire look. I would wear a black pump with this."
Sizes range from XXS-5X. Choose from 6 colors.
mazon Essentials Men's Regular-Fit Long-Sleeve Pocket Oxford Shirt
"I have a thousand button-ups. A great way to get that preppy look is to get a good button-up that you love and put that under sweaters with a mini skirt, knee-high boots, and tights," Paige shared.
This shirt comes in 31 colors and it has 9,000+ 5-star reviews.
Fisoew Vintage Sweater Vest
"I would wear this sweater vest over a white button-up," Paige shared.
This comes in ten colors.
Beagimeg Elegant One Shoulder Backless Evening Long Dress
Paige shared, "This is a staple dress that I've worn before in white to a gala. It's a really cool asymmetrical, unique dress. The inside of this is comfortable. It's not see-through at all. It comes in multiple colors. I've seen more expensive versions of this dress online. This is also a great dress for a formal wedding."
This dress comes in 11 colors and it has 2,700+ 5-star reviews.
Merokeety Oversized Batwing Sleeve Lounge Set
Paige said, "I love putting on a cozy sweatshirt in the summer. This is a thin material. It doesn't have fleece inside to make you hot. It's more like a terry cloth inside. It has matching shorts with pockets. It's just the perfect thing to pack. I absolutely love the feeling of this."
This set comes in 18 colors and has 1,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Mooslover Women One Shoulder High Waisted Bikini
Paige shared, "This is another one of my favorite black bathing suits because it does have a full-coverage bottom. It's a little bit high-waisted. If you love the bottoms, order this bathing suit and you can switch out for any top you want. I love the top that it comes with though. I love the one-shoulder. I've had this bathing suit for three summers. It always gets packed. It's a bathing suit I just feel very comfortable in."
This suit comes in 31 colors and it has 10,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews. This bathing suit was also recommended by Kate Upton and Olivia Culpo. It's an E! Shopping Editor favorite too.
Lilosy Tie Criss Cross Plunge One Piece Bathing Suit 640x640
"This is a true, true one-piece. I like this one because it's open back, which I love. The straps are so long, so it gives you the option to tie it however you want. I love this color. This comes in a lot of other colors. I like that it dips a little bit in the front. It's a classic one-piece. It has pads that you can take out," Paige said.
This suit comes in 36 colors with sizes ranging from XS to 3X. It has 1,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Paige DeSorbo's Accessories
- Paige's Most Affordable Pick: KunJoe Chain Belt ($12)
- Paige's Most Popular Pick: Dreubea Soft Faux Leather Tote ($14)
- Paige's Recommendation I Use Most Often: SA106 Womens Boyfriend Style XXL Oversize Horned Rim Sunglasses ($14)
SA106 Womens Boyfriend Style XXL Oversize Horned Rim Thick Plastic Sunglasses
"Sunglasses are a really good gift. These are very oversized. They're a bit intense," Paige said.
There are a bunch of colors to choose from. Paige isn't the only one who adores these shades. Paige's sunglasses come in 17 colors and have 4,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
JW PEI Eva Shoulder Handbag
"You can actually fit a lot of stuff in these bags and I'm very very very thankful that those mini bags aren't really that in style anymore. I was having a tough time with those. This one is a really good quality and it's really cute. This might have to go on my list of things that I feel you absolutely need," Paige said.
Amazon has 14 colors. Shoppers gave Paige's pick 2,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Butaby Rectangle Sunglasses
Paige shared, "They're my favorite. I have so many of them. This shape is like one of my favorites. These are very chic, but not over-the-top. These also come in so many other colors. I have them in tortoise and black. These have been my favorite for three years."
Kenya Moore and Brad Goreski have also recommended these rectangular shades. Paige's sunglasses come in 18 colors and have 3,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Parlovable Women's Cross Band Slippers
"I am one of those people who has slippers and every single room. I have this weird thing where I cannot walk on my hardwood floor. I am always wearing slippers. I am always ordering them. I know my favorite ones. These are some of my favorite ones because I like that they are like a sandal and this far is the softest thing ever. I like that it has this bottom because I have to go down to the lobby and get my mail. I love that these are shoes. They're the perfect house shoe. They really are. These are really cute," Paige explained.
Paige's slippers come in 15 colors and have 25,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Novum Crafts Round Rattan Bag
"Everyone has this bag and usually I hate that, but I don't even care because I love this bag for the summer. There's just something very Audrey Hepburn and retro about it," Paige shared.
Paige's pick has 2,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Dreubea Soft Faux Leather Tote
Paige explained, "One of my biggest struggles was finding a work bag because I never wanted to spend a lot of money on it because I would beat it up so badly, but I needed it to be a good quality because the amount of things I would stuff in this bag was insane. This is so chic. It has a little pocket inside, where I would keep my wallet, keys, airpods. It's big, sturdy, and it's good quality. It comes in other colors."
Paige's bag comes in hundreds of colors and has 38,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
JW PEI Gabbi Ruched Hobo Handbag
"This is my favorite favorite bag. These are my favorite bags. They come in a thousand colors. I have it in green, pink, ivory, and black. Get one in every color. They look expensive, but they're not and they really do last," Paige said.
Hailey Bieber, Gigi Hadid, Emily Ratajkowski, Lucy Hale, and Irina Shayk have been photographed with the JW PEI Gabbi bag.
Eternal It Girl Megan Fox has it in multiple colors and has been photographed with it in black, blue, and green. Reality fan favorites Kyle Richards, Kathy Hilton, Kandi Burruss, and Ashley Iaconetti have that Gabbi bag too.
CR Reversible Belt
Paige explained, "It looks like any normal belt. Totally changes the look of any outfit, but the best thing about it is that it's actually double-sided."
If you want to do more Paige-inspired Amazon shopping, here are her top 20 beauty products.