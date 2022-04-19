Kate Upton Shares Affordable Amazon Fashions To Help You Beat the Heat This Summer

We included these products chosen by Kate Upton because we think you'll like her picks at these prices. Kate is a paid spokesperson for the Amazon Influencer Program. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
If you're anxious about finding comfortable summer clothes that look good while you're sweating during the summer, you're not the only one with that concern. Sports Illustrated Swimsuit icon Kate Upton explained, "I think summer is a really difficult season to dress for and a tough time to take care of your skin because it is so hot and you're just so sweaty and miserable all the time. What do I wear to look cute, but not sweat to death?" A very relatable sentiment.
During a live session on Amazon, the model elaborated, "This is especially true for me because I'm in Houston and Florida. Summer is when I really like to go back to the basics and go back to the essentials.." Kate shared her affordable summer clothes, shoes, beauty products, and swimsuits, of course.
TL;DR: here are the most popular styles from Kate Upton's Amazon picks.
1. Pavoi 14K Gold Colored Lightweight Chunky Open Hoops- 27,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
2. Amoretu Women Summer Tunic Dress- 26,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
3. EltaMD UV Clear Facial Sunscreen Broad-Spectrum SPF 46- 23,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
4. Hydracy Water Bottle with Time Marker- 9,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
5. Levi's Women's 501 Original Shorts- 8,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
6. EcoWish Women Dresses Summer Tie Front- 8,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
7. Cupshe Women's One Piece Swimsuit Wrap Color Block Tie Side Bathing Suit- 5,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
8. Mooslover Women One Shoulder High Waisted Bikini- 5,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
9. Simplicity Women's UPF 50+ Wide Brim Roll-up Straw Sun Hat Sun Visor- 3,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Kate Upton's Amazon Fashion Picks
Valphsio Womens Smocked Dress Ruffle Floral Tie Front Boho Short Dresses
"This dress is super cute. It's short and flirty. It's just easy to wear. Just pick your dress out and your done getting ready."
This dress comes in 16 colors and it has 1,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
LookbookStore Women's Basic Long Sleeves Button Down Fitted Denim Jean Jackets
"You can wear this really fun jean jacket over a dress. It makes it easy to change things up and create more of a casual look. You'll look cute. You can wear this with anything."
This jacket comes in 19 colors.
Ecowish Women Dresses Summer Tie Front V-Neck Spaghetti Strap Button Down A-Line Backless Swing Midi Dress
"I think color is important because the silhouettes in summer are so simple, so you don't overheat. This is a fun yellow. It's just so pretty. You can wear this dress with a flat sandal. You'll look like you're trying when you pick up your child from school."
This dress comes in 43 colors and prints with 8,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Isnom Lace up Heels
"I love these strappy sandals. They're just so fun and give you a whole different look." These come in three additional colors.
PiePieBuy Womens Kitten Heel
"These are similar to the white ones. They don't wrap up the ankle. These are a nice nude. I think you just need to have a nude sandal. These are really fun."
These kitten heels come in eight colors.
Amoretu Women Summer Tunic Dress
"This dress is so easy to wear. You need a dress that you can breathe in. This is just easy to wear. It's flowy. I love the sleeve."
This dress comes in 43 colors and it has 26,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Levi's Women's 501 Original Shorts
"Jean shorts are a closet staple for me in the summer. Jeans can be hard to try on and size properly. This is a brand that I really love. They just fit very well. They wash well. These jean shorts are in every single color. They're a really nice high-rise. They're fun and casual. Pair them with a great bodysuit."
These come in 25 colors and they have 8,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Reoria Womens Sexy Square Neck Sleeveless Tank Bodysuits
"I love this bodysuit. You can wear a bra with it, which is really important. And, it holds you in. It's a nice good, quality fabric. It comes in every single color. This is easy to wear and it's an essential. You can layer it with a nice linen button-down."
This bodysuit comes in 14 colors.
Très Chic Mailanda Sexy Vogue Button Down Shirts
"This is a nice everyday look. I'll live in this all summer long." This shirt comes in 20 colors.
Steve Madden
"This is a fun pop of color. It's a really nice yellow sandal."
Hydracy Water Bottle with Time Marker
"A water bottle is very important in the summer. I really like this water bottle because it's pink and it comes with a fun, little water bottle case. You can switch to wine in the middle of the day and nobody would know [if it's in the case]."
This water bottle comes in 10 colors and it has 9,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Madewell Women's 10' High Rise Skinny Jeans
"These are a really good pair of Madewell jeans. These come in every color. White in the summer is great. Madewell just fits really nicely. It holds you in and it makes me feel really great. It has great stretch. You can get down on the ground to play with your kid and they won't rip."
Levi's Women's 501 Crop Jeans
"Here's another really nice jean. They're going along with the trend of a baggier fit. They come in nicely at the waist. These are a really good find."
These come in 11 colors.
Found Active Exfoliating & Cleansing Duel-Sided Bubble Face Pads with Papaya- 20 Pads
"It's so important to take care of your skin in the summer because you're sweating so much. These pads are so great because they exfoliate. They leave your skin feeling clean. They're so easy to travel with. They're easy to use. Just put them under the faucet. They already have the solution on them. The pink side exfoliates. This is great to prevent breakouts."
EltaMD UV Clear Facial Sunscreen Broad-Spectrum SPF 46 for Sensitive or Acne-Prone Skin
"This sunscreen doesn't cause breakouts. It's really great. It's dermatologist-recommended. My sister is a dermatologist."
This sunscreen has 23,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews and it has been recommended by many other celebrities, including Khloe Kardashian, Hailey Bieber, Emma Stone, and Raegan Revord.
Mooslover Women One Shoulder High Waisted Bikini
"This comes in so many fun, different colors. It has great fabric and a flattering rise. I love a top like this because you can have fun and run around with this on."
This suit comes in 21 colors and it has 5,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
SweatyRocks Women's Sexy Bathing Suits
"This is very flattering. It has underwire, which I always think is really nice for everybody to give that extra little lift and comfort. I really like these bottoms because I like a little more [fabric] down below. I don't want to feel like I'm possibly in a peep show. I like that there's a little bit more there to the bottom."
This suit comes in 38 colors and it has 1,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Cupshe Women's One Piece Swimsuit Wrap Color Block Tie Side Bathing Suit
"I love this wrap. I think wraps are really flattering because you can tighten it to find the most flattering fit for you. This is a really fun color pattern."
This dress comes in 17 colors and it has 5,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Cupshe Women's One Piece Swimsuit
"This fun one piece has a little cut-out, which is really trendy. I love the back because if you're curvy, it has security. I cannot do open backs. I think this is really nice, girly, and fun." This suit comes in four colors
Simplicity Women's UPF 50+ Wide Brim Roll-up Straw Sun Hat Sun Visor
"A good sun hat is so important. I love this massive vizor. The sun is not getting in." This hat comes in 14 colors and it has 3,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Hemlock Hat Co. Men's Straw Hat
"I love this hat too. It is made from SPF fabric and has fun colors." These hats come in 43 colors and they have 2,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
ADE WU Rectangle Sunglasses
"These fun glasses are really cool. They come in different colors." These have 1,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Tory Burch
"This is a cute crossbody. You can also wear this as a clutch."
Pavoi 14K Gold Colored Lightweight Chunky Open Hoops
"Wear these cute little huggies just to make yourself feel finished. These are really cute."
These hoops come in six colors and four sizes and they have 27,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews. They have been recommended by Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent, Summer House star Paige DeSorbo, Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kenya Moore, and Brad Goreski.
Berlei Women's Sf2 Medium Impact Bra
"The most common question that I am asked is about sports bras. It's so important to find the right fit and support. Amazon has my favorite sports bra. This is really great. It has underwire. It really holds you in and separates you, so you don't have that uniboob look or get a rash in the center."
This also comes in black.
HH Hofnen Distressed Twill Cotton Baseball Cap
"Summer for me is all about baseball. Here are some fun, simple baseball caps you can wear with anything, like a cute bikini or jean shorts."
This comes in 43 colors and it has 1,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Chesky 14K Gold/Silver Plated Snake Chain Necklace
"This simple gold chain is perfect for summer. It's nice and pretty."
This chain comes in 15 styles and it has 2,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
