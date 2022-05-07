39 Affordable Amazon Finds That Make Me Feel Like I’m Shopping at Revolve

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Revolve is one of my favorite places to shop. They carry all of the latest trends along with timeless, durable pieces. They have incredibly fast shipping and amazing customer service. If I could swing it, 100% of my wardrobe would come from Revolve. Unfortunately, my bank account doesn't agree. Even so, I get my shop on whenever my budget allows. In between my Revolve shopping sessions, I always turn to Amazon. They have so many affordable finds that are just as fashionable as Revolve at an unbeatable price point.
If you've been looking for dupes, trying to get a look for less, or if you just want to expand your wardrobe at a reasonable price point, I did all the research so you don't have to. These Amazon finds made me feel like I was shopping from Revolve.
Shoes
Top Moda Womens Hannah-1 Platform Chunky Heel
Elevate any look with a faux feather high heel.
PiePieBuy Women's Pointed Toe High Heels
These bow-adorned heels are guaranteed compliment-getters. These heels have 1,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Soda Account Women Open Toe Two Bands Lug Sole Fashion Block Heel Sandals With Adjustable Ankle Strap
Throw it back to Y2K style with some lug sole sandals. These also come in black, tan, and nude.
Steve Madden Women's Harlin Heeled Sandal
Here's another style that is reminiscent of the early 2000s. These fun sandals come in six colors.
Steve Madden Women's Slinky30 Wedge Sandal
Don't these make you feel like you're in the 90s? Plus, they go with everything.
Celnepho High Platform Mid Calf Wedge Boots
Feel like the cool girl that you are with a chunky heeled-boot. This pair has 1,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Dresses
Relipop Women's Dress Spaghetti Strap Waist Tie Knot Wrap Front Ruffle Hem
Look red hot in a this ruffled mini dress. You can wear this dress anywhere because it's so easy to dress up. It comes in nine other colors and it has 2,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Prettygarden Women’s Summer Floral Maxi Dresses
You'll be ready for brunch, a bridal shower, or summer soiree with this one-shoulder floral dress in your wardrobe. There are 15 prints to choose from with sizes ranging from small to 2XL.
Tinstree Women Tie Back Dual Sided Convertible Dress
This dress is giving modern-day Bridgerton vibes, right? The puff sleeves are so on point and the unconventional cut-out placement is a fun modern touch. This dress comes in four colors. The coolest part of this dress is that it's convertible, which means you're basically getting two looks for the price of one.
Cosonsen Women's Dress Deep V-Neck Long Sleeve Waist Tie Ruffle Dresses
You will look and feel like a total delight in this long-sleeve mini dress. This silhouette is incredibly versatile. You can even wear this in cold weather with some boots and tights. There are 29 color options and this bestselling dress has 3,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Verdusa Women's Ruched Asymmetrical Deep V Neck Sleeveless Bodycon Tank Dress
Pop the champagne and look like a total influencer in an asymmetrical mini dress. You're going to want one in every color. There are 46, by the way. This mini has 5,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Prettygarden Women’s Casual Halter Sleeveless Floral Long Maxi Dress
Not sure what to wear for a family function? This is a sophisticated and tasteful option. There are 28 solids and prints to choose from.
Milumia Women Button Up Floral Print Party Split Flowy Maxi Dress
Garden party, anyone? You will look absolutely darling in one of these floral print maxi dresses. There are 31 to choose from. This ensemble has 6,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
xxxiticat Women's Sleeveless Spaghetti Strap Satin Dress
A silk slip dress is a tried and true classic. There are 23 options ranging from neutral to neon. The dress has 5,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Floerns Women's Plunging Neck Spaghetti Strap Maxi Cocktail Party Dress
Make a statement in this sheer, black maxi dress. If you want to add some color to your wardrobe, this one comes in five other hues.
Tops and Bodysuits
Soly Hux Women’s Satin Silk Long Sleeve Button Down Shirt
A silk shirt is such a wardrobe essential. Button this up all the way for work, wear it open over a bralette for a night out, or tie it up for a cropped style. This is such a versatile top. You need one in every color. Amazon has 59 to choose from. This top has 1,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Evaless Long Sleeve Shirts Square Neck Tops
We all need those "cute without trying too hard tops." This smocked, floral top fits the bill. It comes in 26 colors.
SheIn Women's Casual Frill Smocked Crop Cami
This smocked, cropped tank is the ideal summer top. Choose from 31 colorways. This top has 1,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Mangopop Cutout Bodysuit
These cut-out bodysuits exude a Euphoria aesthetic. There are 24 colors to choose from.
Romwe Women's Casual Cross Off Shoulder Deep V Neck Ribbed Knit Top
Get the comfort of casual and the appearance of elegance with this off-the-shoulder top. This shirt comes in 26 colors and has 2,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Two-Piece Sets
Fancyinn Womens 2 Pieces Outfit
This set is the epitome of effortless chic. Plus, you have the option of wearing each piece with other styles that are already in your wardrobe. The set comes in 12 colors and it has 3,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Relipop Women's Crop Top Outfit
You will look like the star on an influencer trip in this set.
Fixmatti Women 2 Piece Outfit
This ensemble is giving Hamptons chic. Wear this around the house or dress it up with platforms when you're out and about. It comes in 18 colors.
SheIn Women's Boho Floral Two Piece Outfit
This is a festival-ready ensemble, for sure. This affordable find is available in many prints.
Dgebou Summer Workout Sets
You just found your new hangout uniform. Feel cozy and look cute in one of these two-piece lounge sets.
Merokeety Women’s Long Sleeve Knit Tops and Shorts
Here's another great lounge ensemble. There are 24 color choices and this one has 2,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Prettygarden Long Sleeve Tops With Shorts
If you adore a print, this set comes in tie dye and animal prints. There are also some solid colors to choose from.
Swimsuits
Chyrii Women’s Sexy Criss Cross High Waisted Cut Out One Piece Monokini
This criss cross monokini is the best way to bring high fashion to the pool. It comes in 23 colors and it has 2,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Mooslover Women One Shoulder High Waisted Bikini Tie High Cut Two Piece Swimsuits
This one-shoulder, high-waisted bikini is incredibly fashionable and it comes in 21 colorways and it has 5,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
SweatyRocks One Shoulder Cutout One Piece Swimsuit
These colorblock swimsuits are vibrant and fun. You can even wear them as a bodysuit with your favorite shorts. The suit has 5,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Hilor Women's One Piece Swimwear
Look and feel incredibly sophisticated in this super flattering swimsuit. It comes in 46 colors and it has 13,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Cover-Ups
Ekouaer Women's Swim Cover Ups for Beach Swimwear,
Get the comfort of a t-shirt with an elevated twist thanks to the mesh panels. It comes in 41 colors and it has 3,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Jeasona Women’s Bathing Suit Cover Up
You will look boho chic in a knit cover-up. It has 12,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Ekouaer Women's Swimsuit Beach Cover Up Shirt Bikini Beachwear Bathing Suit Beach Dress
These sheer shirt dresses are so glamorous for a beach day. Choose from 51 colors. This style has 14,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Jumpsuits and Rompers
Aro Lora Women's Off Shoulder Jumpsuit
Steal the show in one of these long sleeve, lace jumpsuits.
MakeMeChic Women's Casual V Neck Contrast Jumpsuit
This lace jumpsuit is everything.
Romwe Women's Elegant Sweetheart Neck Strapless Stretchy Jumpsuit
Look effortlessly sexy in one of these plunging jumpsuits.
Remelon Womens Elegant Jumpsuits
This jumpsuit looks like a two-piece set and it's perfect for summer. You will love the tie at the back. This look comes in 12 colorways.
