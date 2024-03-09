Teen Mom's Taylor Selfridge Reveals When Her Daughter Will Have Final Heart Surgery

Watch : Teen Mom's Maci & Cheyenne on Navigating Co-Parenting & Marriage

One year after their 21-month-old daughter Maya completed her second open heart surgery, Cory Wharton and Taylor Selfridge are preparing to head once more into the breach.

"We actually just went to her doctor's appointment a couple of weeks ago," Taylor revealed of her tiny warrior in an exclusive interview with E! News. "And since she's so tall, she'll probably have to have her surgery a little earlier. So that was some news."

As in, not necessarily good, not necessarily bad.

In the plus column, the pair, who have been dating since filming Ex On the Beach in 2017, are eager to be done with the whole heart-wrenching, traumatic experience that began when Taylor was 23 weeks along and their unborn daughter was diagnosed with tricuspid atresia, meaning the tricuspid valve hadn't formed and blood couldn't easily flow to the lungs for oxygen.

So the fact that Maya might hit that 35-pound benchmark required for her third and final surgery on the earlier side is "a good thing, because then when she's done with this next one, she's totally fine," noted Taylor. "So we do want to get through it."