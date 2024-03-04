Untangling the Rumors Surrounding Noah Cyrus, Tish Cyrus and Dominic Purcell

Over six months after Tish Cyrus married Dominic Purcell, rumors of a rift between Tish and daughter Noah Cyrus have surfaced.

Watch: Miley Cyrus' Mom Tish Marries Dominic Purcell

What's going on behind the scenes of the Cyrus family?

Speculation has surfaced that the strain between Noah Cyrus and mom Tish Cyrus stems from Tish's romance with husband Dominic Purcell. In fact, multiple outlets have reported that Noah, 24, and Dominic, 54, were seeing each other romantically before Tish, 56, started a relationship with and subsequently married the Prison Break actor in August.

E! News has reached out to reps for Noah, Tish and Dominic for comment but has not heard back.

And although they've yet to publicly address the speculation, the "July" singer did raise eyebrows over the summer when she and brother Braison Cyrus, 29, were seemingly MIA from their mom's wedding, while their siblings Miley Cyrus, 31, Trace Cyrus, 35, Brandi Cyrus, 36, were by her side at the ceremony.

Despite this supposed rift, Tish recently spoke about Noah while explaining why she remained married to Billy Ray Cyrus for nearly 30 years before filing for divorce in April 2022.

"I really didn't want Noah to still be young," she said of not walking away sooner on the Feb. 7 episode of Call Her Daddy, "but looking back on it, it would have been much better for her had I left."

photos
Billy Ray Cyrus and Firerose: Romance Rewind

Coincidentally, it was during her marriage to Billy Ray—who's also moved on with wife Firerose—that Tish jokingly gave herself a "hall pass," which ended up being her future husband.

And while detailing their relationship timeline, Tish revealed Dominic had actually slid into her Instagram DMs back in 2016, but they didn't connect until years later when she returned the favor and they made plans to meet up IRL.

"So we go to lunch," Tish, who didn't mention any alleged connection between Dominic and Noah during the interview, recalled, "and make out for like three hours at a pub."

The next day, they exchanged "I love yous" and went on to announce their engagement in April 2023, exactly a year after she filed for divorce from Billy Ray.

Instagram

"I just did not know that was possible for me," she admitted of getting married again. "There is not one second that I do not feel loved by him."

As more details are uncovered about the dynamic between Tish, Dominic and Noah, keep reading for a complete guide to the Cyrus family tree...

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

How the Cyrus Family Started

Billy Ray Cyrus married Tish Cyrus (née Leticia Finley) on Dec. 28, 2003.

At the time they already shared 12-month-old daughter Destiny Hope Cyrus—you may know her as Miley Cyrus now—and Tish was pregnant with their son Braison Cyrus, who was born May 9, 1994.

Seven months before Miley was born on Nov. 23, 1992, Billy Ray's ex-girlfriend Kristin Luckey gave birth to their son Christopher Cody Cyrus on April 8.

Barry King/FilmMagic

When the "Achy Breaky Heart" singer married Tish, he adopted her daughter Brandi Cyrus (born May 26, 1987) and son Trace Cyrus (Feb. 24, 1989), whose biological father is their mom's ex-husband Baxter Helson.

Chris Polk/FilmMagic

Trish and Billy Ray's youngest, daughter Noah Cyrus, was born Jan. 8, 2000.

Ron Tom/Disney General Entertainment Content/Getty

Father-Daughter Stardom

From 2006 to 2010, Billy Ray played the father of Miley's normal-kid-who-moonlights-as-a-pop-star character in the Disney Channel sitcom Hannah Montana and a 2009 film adaptation.

While the Cyrus family was still based in Nashville, Billy Ray and Miley made the move to L.A. to jumpstart her own entertainment career.

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Where There's Smoke...

Billy Ray and Tish announced in October 2010 that they were getting divorced, but by the following year were back together.

They filed for divorce again in June 2013 but reconsidered barely a month later, telling E! News at the time that they'd been to couple's counseling and it had done wonders for them.

But before they reconciled, when the news broke that her dad had made the first move in a Nashville court to end his marriage after 19 years, Miley tweeted, "@billyraycyrus since your text and email obviously aren't working would you like to talk like this?"

Rich Polk/Getty Images for Disney

Miley Starts Over

After a decade of being together off and on, and in the wake of losing their Malibu home in a fire, Miley and her The Last Song co-star Liam Hemsworth married in December 2018.

The decision came "from a place of trauma and just trying to rebuild as quickly as we could," Miley recalled on her "Used to Be Young" TikTok series.

But Liam filed for divorce in August 2019 and they finalized the paperwork in January 2020.

"It's honestly very simple," a source told E! at the time. "They fell in love when they were young and they are just different people now."

Instagram/Trace Cyrus

The Family Tree Keeps Growing

Tish and Billy Ray became grandparents in 2021 when their son Braison and his wife Stella welcomed son Bear Chance Cyrus on June 8. 

Amy Sussman/FilmMagic

Billy Ray and Tish Split Up for Good

Tish filed for divorce fo a third time in April 2022, and this time it stuck.

Moreover, her petition citing "irreconcilable differences" noted that she and her husband of almost 30 years hadn't lived together since February 2020. 

Larry Busacca/Getty Images

"It is after 30 years, five amazing children and a lifetime of memories, we have decided to go our separate ways—not with sadness, but with love in our hearts," Tish and Billy Ray told People in a statement. "We have grown up together, raised a family we can be so proud of, and it is now time to create our own paths."

The exes noted that they hadn't come to the decision to split up for good "lightly or quickly," adding, "We will always be family and look forward to a continued and loving shared experience as friends and parents."

Instagram

Billy Ray Cyrus Moves on With Firerose

Billy Ray quietly got engaged to Australian singer Firerose, who's 27 years his junior, in August 2022 but waited to confirm the news until that November.

"Growing up in Australia, my love of music was predominant over everything," Firerose told People. "I've known his music since forever."

What started as a friendship turned into more during the darkest days of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"All of the sudden, the life that I've always known as a touring artist didn't exist anymore," Billy Ray said. "A moment of so much change. And at the same time, Firerose, who had been such a light of positivity, such a best friend. And then when we began sharing the music, it just evolved more into, as musical soulmates, to soulmates, happy, pure love that to me, I didn't know could exist."

Instagram

Tish Cyrus Finds Love With Dominic Purcell

Around the time her ex-husband confirmed his engagment in November 2022, Tish went Instagram-official with Prison Break actor Dominic Purcell.

They got engaged in April 2023 and tied the knot that August in Malibu at sunset with Miley, Trace and Brandi all standing by their mom's side.

"Life is unpredictable & always full of changes," Trace captioned a photo of himself and two of his sibling with the bride. "I think the most important thing to do is cherish the past, look forward to the future, & always be happy in the present moment because that’s really all we have."

Instagram

"To see my mom this happy and in love is very emotional for me," Miley told Vogue last summer ahead of her mom's wedding. "Dom and my mom share the sweetest, most genuine love. It's almost like it's for the first time, which is so fitting for my mom who is such a young soul."

Instagram/Billy Ray Cyrus

As for her dad's next chapter, however, a source close to Miley told E! News in October 2022 that she wasn't in love with it and didn't have a relationship with her future stepmom.

"The divorce between her parents put a strain on her relationship with her dad and it's been hard to connect with him in the last year," the source said. "She hopes they can eventually work on their relationship."

Billy Ray told People that November, however, that his family had "no hard feelings" about his engagement.

"Everybody's turning the page," he said. "It's been a lot, but everyone knew that it was time for a change."

He and Firerose got married on Oct. 10, 2023, calling it the "beautiful, joyous day that our two souls united as one in holy matrimony."

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Where the Family Stands Now

Whatever rift opened up between Miley and her dad apparently hadn't been repaired by the night of the 2024 Grammys on Feb. 4.

Tish and Brandi were there, as was Miley's boyfriend Maxx Morando, and they all got shout-outs when the "Flowers" singer won Record of the Year.

As Miley concluded her speech, "I don’t think I forgot anyone."

