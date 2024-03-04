Untangling the Rumors Surrounding Noah Cyrus, Tish Cyrus and Dominic Purcell

Watch : Miley Cyrus' Mom Tish Marries Dominic Purcell

What's going on behind the scenes of the Cyrus family?

Speculation has surfaced that the strain between Noah Cyrus and mom Tish Cyrus stems from Tish's romance with husband Dominic Purcell. In fact, multiple outlets have reported that Noah, 24, and Dominic, 54, were seeing each other romantically before Tish, 56, started a relationship with and subsequently married the Prison Break actor in August.

E! News has reached out to reps for Noah, Tish and Dominic for comment but has not heard back.

And although they've yet to publicly address the speculation, the "July" singer did raise eyebrows over the summer when she and brother Braison Cyrus, 29, were seemingly MIA from their mom's wedding, while their siblings Miley Cyrus, 31, Trace Cyrus, 35, Brandi Cyrus, 36, were by her side at the ceremony.

Despite this supposed rift, Tish recently spoke about Noah while explaining why she remained married to Billy Ray Cyrus for nearly 30 years before filing for divorce in April 2022.

"I really didn't want Noah to still be young," she said of not walking away sooner on the Feb. 7 episode of Call Her Daddy, "but looking back on it, it would have been much better for her had I left."