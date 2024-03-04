Untangling the Rumors Surrounding Noah Cyrus, Tish Cyrus and Dominic Purcell

What's going on behind the scenes of the Cyrus family?
Speculation has surfaced that the strain between Noah Cyrus and mom Tish Cyrus stems from Tish's romance with husband Dominic Purcell. In fact, multiple outlets have reported that Noah, 24, and Dominic, 54, were seeing each other romantically before Tish, 56, started a relationship with and subsequently married the Prison Break actor in August.
E! News has reached out to reps for Noah, Tish and Dominic for comment but has not heard back.
And although they've yet to publicly address the speculation, the "July" singer did raise eyebrows over the summer when she and brother Braison Cyrus, 29, were seemingly MIA from their mom's wedding, while their siblings Miley Cyrus, 31, Trace Cyrus, 35, Brandi Cyrus, 36, were by her side at the ceremony.
Despite this supposed rift, Tish recently spoke about Noah while explaining why she remained married to Billy Ray Cyrus for nearly 30 years before filing for divorce in April 2022.
"I really didn't want Noah to still be young," she said of not walking away sooner on the Feb. 7 episode of Call Her Daddy, "but looking back on it, it would have been much better for her had I left."
Coincidentally, it was during her marriage to Billy Ray—who's also moved on with wife Firerose—that Tish jokingly gave herself a "hall pass," which ended up being her future husband.
And while detailing their relationship timeline, Tish revealed Dominic had actually slid into her Instagram DMs back in 2016, but they didn't connect until years later when she returned the favor and they made plans to meet up IRL.
"So we go to lunch," Tish, who didn't mention any alleged connection between Dominic and Noah during the interview, recalled, "and make out for like three hours at a pub."
The next day, they exchanged "I love yous" and went on to announce their engagement in April 2023, exactly a year after she filed for divorce from Billy Ray.
"I just did not know that was possible for me," she admitted of getting married again. "There is not one second that I do not feel loved by him."
As more details are uncovered about the dynamic between Tish, Dominic and Noah, keep reading for a complete guide to the Cyrus family tree...