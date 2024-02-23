Dancing With the Stars' Val Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson Detail Son's Bond With Maks' Kids

Watch : DWTS' Val Chmerkovskiy & Jenna Johnson Reveal Name of Their Baby Boy

This Dancing With the Stars next gen bond gets a perfect 10 score.

Married costars Valentin "Val" Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson Chmerkovskiy gave insight on their 13-month-old son Rome's precious relationship with cousins Shai, 7, and Rio, 8 months—sons of Val's brother and show alum Maksim "Maks" Chmerkovskiy and his wife, fellow series dance pro Peta Murgatroyd.

"Shai is a great older cousin, older brother," Jenna exclusively told E! News at a celebration for the Oscar-nominated film Poor Things in Hollywood Feb. 22, "and Rome is obsessed with babies, like a little bit too aggressively, though he has a lot of passion when it comes to babies."

Val added, "He's got a strong grip! He loved Shai, and him and Rio are going to play. You can see that they're going to be so much fun together."

In fact, Jenna recalled how the two couples recently went on their first joint family vacation over Christmas. "It was so sweet because that was the first time really that they'd all been together for such a long period of time," she said about the kids, "because we were both doing the season and it was chaos."