Dancing With the Stars' Val Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson Detail Son's Bond With Maks' Kids

This Dancing With the Stars next gen bond gets a perfect 10 score.
Married costars Valentin "Val" Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson Chmerkovskiy gave insight on their 13-month-old son Rome's precious relationship with cousins Shai, 7, and Rio, 8 months—sons of Val's brother and show alum Maksim "Maks" Chmerkovskiy and his wife, fellow series dance pro Peta Murgatroyd.
"Shai is a great older cousin, older brother," Jenna exclusively told E! News at a celebration for the Oscar-nominated film Poor Things in Hollywood Feb. 22, "and Rome is obsessed with babies, like a little bit too aggressively, though he has a lot of passion when it comes to babies."
Val added, "He's got a strong grip! He loved Shai, and him and Rio are going to play. You can see that they're going to be so much fun together."
In fact, Jenna recalled how the two couples recently went on their first joint family vacation over Christmas. "It was so sweet because that was the first time really that they'd all been together for such a long period of time," she said about the kids, "because we were both doing the season and it was chaos."
Peta and Jenna shared images from their family getaway on Instagram over the holidays, including a video showing the two playfully leaving their hotel room to get massages while Maks and Val were tasked with parenting duties.
In Peta's photos, the group all together posing by a Christmas tree alongside the Chmerkovskiy brothers' parents Aleksandr and Lorochka Chmerkovskiy.
Watching Rome and Shai interact is extra special for Val, considering their age gap is similar to the one the 37-year-old shares with Maks, 44.
"The difference between Shai and Rome is exactly six years. So when you see them together, you really are reliving pictures of me and Maks because Shai looks exactly like Maks," Val told E!. "I look very similar to Rome. Looks like his mom of course too. But when they're together, we're like looking at [our] baby pictures."
And there may be another lookalike joining the family soon, as Peta and Marks are preparing to become a family of five later this year. They announced earlier this month that she is pregnant with their third child, saying at the time, "Yes we know…we just had a baby… haha! This was very unexpected at (4 months postpartum with Rio) but we are sooooo happy and so ready to be a family of 5 soon!"
Val and Jenna noted that they also want to have more kids, but are not in any rush to give Rome a sibling.
"We definitely want to expand our family," she said. "But I think we're gonna wait a little. There's no timeline."
—Reporting by Amanda Champagne-Meadows
