Bow Wow Details Hospitalization & “Worst S--t" He Went Through Amid Cough Syrup Addiction

Watch : Bow Wow's Daughter Shai Steals the Show at "F9" Premiere

Bow Wow is getting vulnerable.

The 36-year-old—born Shad Moss—recently reflected on his past struggles over addiction to lean, which usually consists of soft drinks mixed with promethazine and codeine-based cough syrup.

While on tour in 2007, " I was co-headlining with Chris Brown and the opening night was in Cincinnati. And when I got off stage, I collapsed," Bow Wow shared during a recent appearance on The Art of Dialogue podcast, per People. "I went straight to Cincinnati University Hospital. My stomach was so f--ked up that I ended up going back home to Atlanta after the first show."

He continued, "I'm sitting in the hospital not knowing what the f--k going on, and when I get back home and the s--t gets worse. I'm throwing up, I'm shivering in the bed, I'm sweating, I'm going through it. I didn't know I was having withdrawals. That's how much lean I was consuming."

It was the wake-up call he needed.

"My stomach was so f--ked up. I never felt this type of pain ever in my life," he said, adding of his dependency, "My body needed it but my mind, I don't have an addictive personality. I was consuming a lot but I didn't know that my body needed it. That was the worst s--t I ever went through in my life. No joke."