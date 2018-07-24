BREAKING!

Demi Lovato Hospitalized After Suffering Apparent Overdose

  • By
    &

by Mike Vulpo | Tue., Jul. 24, 2018 1:16 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Demi Lovato has been rushed to a Los Angeles hospital after facing a health setback.

According to TMZ, the "Sorry Not Sorry" singer was transported from a home in the Hollywood Hills just before noon today and is currently being treated after an apparent heroin overdose.

Los Angeles Police confirmed to E! News that they responded to a call of an overdose around 11:40 a.m. local time. They cannot confirm the identity of the patient.

E! News can also confirm Los Angeles Fire Department received a medical response and transported a 25-year-old female patient. Their condition and name cannot be released.

Fans of the Grammy nominee know that Demi has been open and honest about her struggles with drugs and alcohol. In fact, she recently sang about breaking sobriety in the song "Sober."

Photos

Demi Lovato Through the Years

Demi Lovato, 2017 Grammys, Arrivals

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

In the ballad, she sings, "Mama, I'm so sorry I'm not sober anymore / And Daddy please forgive me for the drinks spilled on the floor / To the ones who never left me / We've been down this road before I'm so sorry, I'm not sober anymore."

Demi continued, "And I'm sorry for the fans I lost who watched me fall again / I wanna be a role model / but I'm only human."

Soon after the song was released, the singer would receive so much support causing her to express gratitude on social media.

"To my fans, my family, and my supporters, the ones who never left me, you are my light," Demi wrote on Instagram. "I am forever grateful."

Back in March, Demi also marked six years of sobriety. She was able to celebrate the milestone during the Tell Me You Love Me tour with DJ Khaled.

"Yesterday was a really big day for me," Demi told the sold-out New York City crowd. "Yesterday, six years ago, I was drinking vodka out of a Sprite bottle at nine in the morning, throwing up in the car and I just remember thinking, 'This is no longer cute. This is no longer fun. And I'm just like my dad.' So I made changes in my life."

She continued, "The reason why I became so open about my story is because I know that there are people here tonight that need to ask for help and I want them to know that it's OK. Mental health is something that we all need to talk about and we need to take the stigma away from it. So let's raise the awareness. Let's let everybody know it's OK to have a mental illness and addiction problem."

Don't miss E! News every weekday at 7 and 11 p.m.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Demi Lovato , Hospitalized , Health , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Katy Perry

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Allison Mack, Court

Allison Mack Facing New Charges for Alleged Role in NXIVM Case

Shannon Beador, Scot Matteson

Shannon Beador Has a New Boyfriend: 5 Things to Know About Scot Matteson

Demi Lovato, Instagram

Demi Lovato Is "Stable and Alert" After Apparent Overdose

Kaley Cuoco

Kaley Cuoco Claps Back After Critics Shame Her Post-Surgery Workout Bra

Demi Lovato Hospitalized in Apparent Overdose

Demi Lovato

Demi Lovato’s Famous Peers Send Love and Support After Possible Overdose

  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.