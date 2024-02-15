Watch : Angelina Jolie Spotted Leaving Ex Jonny Lee Miller's Home

What's the craziest thing you've done for love?

Well, for Jonny Lee Miller, it's jumping out of a plane to impress Angelina Jolie.

"I was dating a young lady called Angelina and she said, 'Let's do something exciting this weekend,'" the Trainspotting star shared on the Radio X drivetime show Feb. 14. "‘Why don't we go to Hemet, which is just outside L.A., and jump out of an airplane?' And I was like, ‘Yeah, of course, sounds great.'"

"She was cool as a cucumber," Miller continued. "Fearless, that woman. And so, we did tandem jumps and I'm not going to lie, I found it terrifying, but I did it anyway."

While the 51-year-old won't be going again in the future, he did dive three times with Jolie.

"We went back because we did this program where you do a bit more technical stuff each jump," he explained. "Then we trained for a solo jump, and thank goodness it was too windy, so we didn't do the solo jump."