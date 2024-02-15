What's the craziest thing you've done for love?
Well, for Jonny Lee Miller, it's jumping out of a plane to impress Angelina Jolie.
"I was dating a young lady called Angelina and she said, 'Let's do something exciting this weekend,'" the Trainspotting star shared on the Radio X drivetime show Feb. 14. "‘Why don't we go to Hemet, which is just outside L.A., and jump out of an airplane?' And I was like, ‘Yeah, of course, sounds great.'"
"She was cool as a cucumber," Miller continued. "Fearless, that woman. And so, we did tandem jumps and I'm not going to lie, I found it terrifying, but I did it anyway."
While the 51-year-old won't be going again in the future, he did dive three times with Jolie.
"We went back because we did this program where you do a bit more technical stuff each jump," he explained. "Then we trained for a solo jump, and thank goodness it was too windy, so we didn't do the solo jump."
But skydiving wasn't the only wild hobby the former couple, who tied the knot in 1996 and split in 1999, had together. In fact, radio host Johnny Vaughan reminisced about getting drinks with Miller in Costa Rica, where the Elementary alum showed off the knife skills he learned with the Oscar winner.
"I said to you, 'How come you throw knives?'" the 57-year-old began. "You said, 'Me and Angelina, we were in a hotel room when I was doing a Western or something and we used to spend the evening just knife-throwing together.'"
As Vaughan recalled, "You were like, 'Yeah, we used to just shove the duvet in a cardboard box and put the box down the end of the room and just chuck knives at it."
And Miller's group of friends didn't quite know how to respond.
"We're all nodding like ‘cool girl, cool girl,' and a bit of us were thinking, ‘That's a night in,'" the host added. "It was also the fact that—this is how reckless he was—you'd say, ‘We just used to love doing tequila and throwing knives!'"
And while Jolie and Miller's high-flying love ended in the late '90s and are no longer married, they have remained good friends over the past two decades. In fact, the Maleficent star looks back at her time on the set of Hackers—where she met her first husband—in 1995 fondly.
"That's where I met Jonny, who is still a great friend," Jolie told Buzzfeed in 2014. "So I think of him when I think of that. Although, I'm sure the movie looks so ancient now, but we had a lot of fun making that."
