Would Kristin Cavallari Return to Reality TV? The Hills Alum Says…

Watch : Kristin Cavallari Shares an Update on Her Dating Life (Exclusive)

Kristin Cavallari doesn't want to go back, back to the beginning, of her reality TV days.

'Cause like trying to fit a square into a circle, the Laguna Beach alum noted it's just not a fit for her anymore and she has no plans to return.

"No, I'm very happy," she exclusively told E! News on the red carpet for Dolly Parton's Pet Gala, noting her podcast Let's Be Honest keeps her plenty busy. "I feel like the podcast is a nice way to stay connected to my audience without it offering up all that stress that comes with doing a reality show. And it's on my terms, so I can talk about what I want to talk about. So, it's the best of both worlds for me."

In addition to Laguna Beach—which also Lauren Conrad, Stephen Colletti and Talan Torriero—Kristin appeared on its spinoff The Hills and her E! show Very Cavallari with then-husband Jay Cutler.