Would Kristin Cavallari Return to Reality TV? The Hills Alum Says…

Kristin Cavallari doesn't want to go back, back to the beginning, of her reality TV days.
'Cause like trying to fit a square into a circle, the Laguna Beach alum noted it's just not a fit for her anymore and she has no plans to return.
"No, I'm very happy," she exclusively told E! News on the red carpet for Dolly Parton's Pet Gala, noting her podcast Let's Be Honest keeps her plenty busy. "I feel like the podcast is a nice way to stay connected to my audience without it offering up all that stress that comes with doing a reality show. And it's on my terms, so I can talk about what I want to talk about. So, it's the best of both worlds for me."
In addition to Laguna Beach—which also Lauren Conrad, Stephen Colletti and Talan Torriero—Kristin appeared on its spinoff The Hills and her E! show Very Cavallari with then-husband Jay Cutler.
However, when the duo—who share kids Camden, 11; Jaxon, 9; and Saylor, 8—announced their divorce in April 2020, she revealed the following month that she was also breaking up with the cameras. And it's a decision Kristin certainly doesn't regret.
Today, "Life is really good," she said. "I feel like I'm just on cruise control. Like, I'm just allowing life to happen. I'm having fun. I'm mostly just mom, and I'm working on my podcast. I'm happy."
Reality TV isn't the only facet Kristin has stepped away from, either.
"I've taken a break from dating in the last few months," Kristin told E!. "I gave it 110 percent this fall, and now I'm like, ‘You know what? I'm going to just take a minute.' Take a little refresh and then I'll be reenergized and ready to get back out there."
And if you're ready to see her and more stars at Dolly Parton's Pet Gala, you can tune into the celeb-filled variety special and dog fashion show Feb. 21 at 9 p.m. EST on CBS.
