Kristin Cavallari Spills Details About Her The Hills Return

The reality star teases she might "stir the pot" on the MTV series following her reunion with ex Brody Jenner.

By Brett Malec Feb 10, 2021 4:19 PMTags
Watch: Kristin Cavallari Calls Divorce the "Hardest Decision" She's Ever Made

Kristin Cavallari is spilling details about her highly anticipated return to The Hills.

During a Feb. 9 appearance on Austen Kroll and Craig Conover's Pillows and Beer podcast, the Very Cavallari star teased her cameo on The Hills: New Beginnings, which she filmed this past weekend with ex-boyfriend Brody Jenner.

"I'm actually really excited. It will be fun to see the crew," Cavallari dished. "When I was doing Very Cavallari, Heidi and Audrina came on my show and so we swapped episode for episode but because of COVID and everything we're finally now just getting around to it. Yeah, I'm excited."

The Uncommon James founder revealed, "I have no idea what episode I'm going to be" but laughed when wondering what "s--t I start stirring up" on season two of the MTV reboot.

"OK I'm going to do one episode, I'm going to film two days. Do I go in and just stir the pot and then I'm like, 'See ya!'" she shared with the Southern Charm stars.

The Hills & Laguna Beach: Where Are They Now?

Kroll replied, "I feel like that's in our nature. You're not going to bite your tongue. Someone's going to say something about the drama a few weeks ago and you're just going to be like, 'Alright, I'm just going to burn this whole place down.'"

As for her reunion with Jenner, Cavallari commented on her ex's new appearance, "He does have long hair right now. I follow him on Instagram and he just put it in a man bun...the man bun was cute. I was like, 'OK, I get it. I get your whole thing.' But I'll see him and let you know how it goes."

E! News exclusively revealed photos of Cavallari and Jenner's beach reunion on Monday, Feb. 8. The duo were seen laughing and chatting on the beach in Malibu with cameras nearby.

Scroll down for all the exclusive pics of Cavallari's The Hills return!

Lights, Camera, Action!

Reunited and it feels so good! On Super Bowl Sunday, Kristin Cavallari and Brody Jenner met up at a Malibu beach for a friendly chat. 

Keep It Cute

For their beachside afternoon, Brody sported a black hoodie and board shorts. As for Kristin, she wore a cream colored ensemble before sitting on a blanket. 

Ready to Roll

As it turns out, Brody and Kristin weren't alone. Along for the ride was an MTV camera crew. 

It's On

According to a source, Kristin will only be making an appearance on the upcoming season of The Hills

Cheers to Friendship

Kristin and Brody briefly dated after her tenure on another MTV reality show. "I dated Brody when I was 18, right after Laguna Beach, actually, and that's it," she spilled on Bethenny Frankel's talk show in 2012. " And then on the show, on The Hills, they had us 'dating' for a few episodes."

Friends First

After calling it quits with Brody in 2016, Kristin explained the reasons behind the breakup. "It's just hard right now because I am working all the time," she told People at the time. "We're still good friends though."

Laugh It Off

A lot has changed in the romance department for both Kristin and Brody. Currently, the Uncommon James founder is single. As for Brody, he most recently sparked romance rumors with Daniella Grace

Beach Bums

During their recent beach outing, Brody and Kristin shared laughs and a few drinks before packing up their belongings. 

Sparks Fly?!

While things may have looked extra friendly, a source told E! News nothing romantic is going on between Kristin and Brody.

Farewell for Now

Before leaving the beach, Kristin shared a hug with Brody who was visibly laughing. 

The Rest Is Still Unwritten

While details about the reunion remain scarce, one thing is clear: Brody's dog appeared to have a great walk. 

To Be Continued

Season two of The Hills: New Beginnings is expected to return to MTV later this year. 

Watch Daily Pop weekdays at 11 a.m., only on E!

