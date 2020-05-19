Kristin Cavallari Announces End of Very Cavallari: Read Her Heartfelt Message to Fans

  • By
    &

by Brett Malec | Tue., May. 19, 2020 1:29 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet

We have some sad news, Very Cavallari fans.

Kristin Cavallari announced today that her hit E! show will not be returning for a fourth season in a heartfelt message to her followers on social media.

"As I start this new chapter in my life, I have decided not to continue with Very Cavallari," Kristin announced Tuesday on Instagram. "I've absolutely loved my time filming and am so grateful to E! Entertainment for making this journey possible. To the fans: I can't thank you enough for all your support and for keeping up with me all of these years. I love you guys."

Photos

Kristin Cavallari's Best Bikini Moments

As Very Cavallari fans know, Kristin recently announced her divorce from Jay Cutler last month.

"With great sadness, after 10 years together we have come to a loving conclusion to get a divorce," the reality shared back in April. "We have nothing but love and respect for one another and are deeply grateful for the years shared, memories made, and the children we are so proud of. This is just the situation of two people growing apart. We ask everyone to respect our privacy as we navigate this difficult time within our family."

The two have been together for nearly a decade and share three kids together—Camden Jack Cutler (7), Jaxon Wyatt Cutler (5) and Saylor James Cutler (4).

Thankfully, Kristin has had BFF and Very Cavallari co-star Justin Anderson by her side for support. Relive Kristin and Justin's sweetest moments in the photo gallery below and remember the good times by binging full episodes of Very Cavallari anytime right here!

Kristin Cavallari, Justin Anderson, Instagram

Instagram

Pals in Paradise

Both Kristin Cavallari and Justin Anderson uploaded this BFF snapshot, with the Uncommon James owner noting that the two were on a "Modern Family spring break" with their significant others and her kids.

Kristin Cavallari, Justin Anderson, Instagram

Instagram

Peace Out

Kristin shared this cheeky photo of her and Justin enjoying a spring getaway to the Bahamas.

Kristin Cavallari, Justin Anderson, Instagram

Instagram

Big Smiles

"Our engagement photo," Kristin captioned this adorable candid photo in February 2020.

Article continues below

Kristin Cavallari, Justin Anderson, Instagram

Instagram

Blonde BFFs

Justin and who he described as "two of tv's most iconic blondes," AKA Kristin and Chelsea Handler!

Kristin Cavallari, Justin Anderson, Instagram, May 2020

Instagram

Into the Wild

"Let's see what happens when you put me and my besties in the wilderness," Kristin captioned a group of photos, which also featured Stephanie Biegel.

Kristin Cavallari, Justin Anderson, Instagram

Instagram

A Cavallari Christmas

Kristin and Justin filming the festive Very Cavallari special, A Very Merry Cavallari!

Article continues below

Kristin Cavallari, Jay Cutler, Justin Anderson, Austin Rhodes, Instagram

Instagram / Justin Anderson

When In Rome

Kristin and Justin enjoy an Italian getaway with significant others Jay Cutler and Austin Rhodes. "four americans walk into an italian bar..." Justin shared in November 2019. 

Kristin Cavallari, Justin Anderson, Austin Rhodes, Instagram

Instagram / Kristin Cavallari

"My Boys"

Justin, Austin Rhodes (his fiance) and Kristin appear to be having a wonderful time on this rooftop in Nashville!

Kristin Cavallari, Jay Cutler, Justin Anderson, Instagram

Instagram / Kristin Cavallari

Xmas Comes Way Early

"Merry Christmas," Kristin captioned this festive group photo posted to IG in August 2019. Sneak peek of Very Cavallari's upcoming holiday special, or...?

Article continues below

Kristin Cavallari, Justin Anderson, Instagram

Instagram / Kristin Cavallari

Fine, Fresh, Fierce

"Just a couple of California girls living in the country"

Kristin Cavallari, Justin Anderson, Instagram

Instagram / Justin Anderson

Celebratory Selfie

Kristin and Justin are business partners in addition to best friends. The two collaborated on a hair coloring product called the Blonding Brush and celebrated its early success with an appreciation post last May.

Kristin Cavallari, Justin Anderson, Instagram

Instagram / Kristin Cavallari

Slumber Party!

"I don't remember much from the last few days but I do know it's gonna be a good episode."

Article continues below

Kristin Cavallari, Justin Anderson, Instagram

Instagram / Kristin Cavallari

"Blonde Squad"

Kristin and Justin are all smiles in this September 2018 photo taken to promote the celebrity hair colorist's product line, dpHUE. 

Kristin Cavallari, Justin Anderson, Instagram

Instagram / Kristin Cavallari

Cool Blondes

"He's always my first stop in LA," Kristin shared in November 2017, while she and Justin were maintaining a cross-country LDR between Nashville and Los Angeles. Continuing, she praised his color care expertise for "keeping [her] a cool blonde."

Kristin Cavallari, Justin Anderson, Instagram

Instagram / Justin Anderson

LOL

How sweet are these two? "my longest relationship in LA is with this one," Justin captioned the giggly snapshot shared to IG in June 2017. 

Article continues below

What will you miss most about Very Cavallari?

Trending Stories

TAGS/ Shows , Very Cavallari , Kristin Cavallari , TV , Reality TV , VG , Jay Cutler , Divorces , Top Stories , Apple News , Celebrities
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Personal Information | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.