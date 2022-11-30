We Got Talan Torriero to Answer All of Our Burning Laguna Beach Questions: Let the Tea Spill Down!

Let the rain fall down and wake our dreams because Talan Torriero is coming clean.
Thanks to Kristin Cavallari and Stephen Colletti's rewatch podcast Back to the Beach—including their headline-making, timeline-breaking reunion with Lauren Conrad—and the show's recent arrival on Netflix, Laguna Beach is the opposite of dunzo.
One person enjoying the iconic reality series' resurgence? Talan, who starred in the first two seasons and recently found himself entering the nostalgic chat when Lauren and Kristin revealed that they had both hooked up with him during their infamous love triangle saga with Stephen.
Now 36 and a father of two, Talan decided to engage with the discourse, posting a TikTok reacting to their comments that quickly went viral. Since then, he has posted follow-up videos, detailing how The Hills "wouldn't exist" without Lindsay Lohan and reveal that that he—gasp!—wasn't actually in high school in season two.
"I am embracing it," Talan exclusively told E! News of the renewed attention. "I am not glamorizing it, but I am having fun with it, the way I wish I would have when I was a younger kid."
After the show became an unexpected hit when it debuted in 2004, Talan, a self-proclaimed "Z-minus celebrity," admitted he wanted to distance himself from Laguna Beach. But now, Talan said, "It's a fun part of my life that not a lot of people get to experience."
And he's having "a lot of fun" engaging with people who watched the show previously—"They are watching it through a new lens now that Back to the Beach came out," he said. "There's almost like there's easter eggs or things that they didn't really pick up before when the truth came out about different relationships"—as well as the "TikTok Gen-Z generation" who had no idea what Laguna Beach was before it hit Netflix.
So yes, fans old and new can expect more TikTok content from Talan about the show—just don't expect him to bash anyone in any of his upcoming videos.
"I really try to give people insight into behind the scenes of the show or my life, but it's never been my thing to trash talk anybody," he said. "I'll never say anything bad about somebody in my TikToks or say a negative story that could affect someone's persona or anything."
But that doesn't mean he isn't willing to spill the tea, with Talan being more than game to answer all of our burning questions about Laguna Beach. Like, how real was the show, who he was really hooking up with and why he was never on The Hills? (Spoiler alert: He may have pissed off MTV in a major way.) Oh, and he revealed which A-list star approached him at a party to say he was a fan of the show.
Laguna Beach is now streaming on Netflix.