Watch : Kristen Stewart Reflects on "Twilight" & Robert Pattinson Romance

Over a decade after Kristen Stewart's relationship with Twilight costar Robert Pattinson ended, she is bled dry when it comes to answering questions about her ex.

"Rob and I can't just keep talking about that s--t, because it's f--king weird," Kristen told Rolling Stone in an article published Feb. 14. "It's like if someone kept asking you—I mean for literally decades— ‘But senior year in high school?' You're like, ‘F--king A, man! I don't know!'"

While the 33-year-old clarified that she somewhat understands the public's infatuation with her past romance, she and Robert have lived a thousand years since their 2013 breakup—which followed a 2012 cheating scandal between the actress and her Snow White and the Huntsman director Rupert Sanders.

In the years since, Kristen notably came out as gay in a 2017 episode of Saturday Night Live, and has been linked to Alicia Cargile, St. Vincent, and her now-fianceé Dylan Meyer. Robert, for his part, dated FKA Twigs for three years before beginning a relationship with Suki Waterhouse—to whom he is engaged and expecting his first child with—in 2018.