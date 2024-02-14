This Spider Monkey wants everyone to let go.
Over a decade after Kristen Stewart's relationship with Twilight costar Robert Pattinson ended, she is bled dry when it comes to answering questions about her ex.
"Rob and I can't just keep talking about that s--t, because it's f--king weird," Kristen told Rolling Stone in an article published Feb. 14. "It's like if someone kept asking you—I mean for literally decades— ‘But senior year in high school?' You're like, ‘F--king A, man! I don't know!'"
While the 33-year-old clarified that she somewhat understands the public's infatuation with her past romance, she and Robert have lived a thousand years since their 2013 breakup—which followed a 2012 cheating scandal between the actress and her Snow White and the Huntsman director Rupert Sanders.
In the years since, Kristen notably came out as gay in a 2017 episode of Saturday Night Live, and has been linked to Alicia Cargile, St. Vincent, and her now-fianceé Dylan Meyer. Robert, for his part, dated FKA Twigs for three years before beginning a relationship with Suki Waterhouse—to whom he is engaged and expecting his first child with—in 2018.
Since the duo played the iconic Bella and Edward in the explosive Twilight franchise, it makes sense that fans have been obsessing with this romance for—a while. Still, neither star seems entirely convinced that their characters' love story was one worth dying, or rather becoming a vampire, for.
"They are very romantic, but at the same time, it's not like The Notebook romantic," Robert told Jennifer Lopez in a 2019 Variety interview. "Twilight is about this guy who finds the one girl he wants to be with, and also wants to eat her. Well not eat her, drink her blood, whatever."
As for Kristen, she now prefers looking at the subtext of the franchise, rather than gushing over the literal romance.
"It's such a gay movie," she told Variety in January. "It's all about oppression, about wanting what's going to destroy you. That's a very Gothic, gay inclination that I love."
And while they'll never fall in love again, the lion and the lamb remain friends. In fact, the Spencer actress recently crashed her old costars' 37th birthday party in May, along with Catherine Hardwicke, who directed the first Twilight film.
