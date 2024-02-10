Billy Ray Cyrus Shares Cryptic Message Amid Family Rift With Tish and Miley Cyrus

Watch : Tish Cyrus Reacts to Billy Ray Cyrus' Claim About 'Hannah Montana'

Billy Ray Cyrus is being gentle with his achy breaky heart.

The country music star shared a cryptic message amid his family rift with daughter Miley Cyrus and ex-wife Tish Cyrus, who he divorced in 2022 after nearly 30 years of marriage.

Alongside a photo of himself and his wife of four months Firerose cozying up in a field together, Billy Ray wrote on Instagram Feb. 6, "Love is the answer."

The post came just two days after Miley, 31, failed to acknowledge Billy Ray, 62, while accepting the Best Pop Solo Performance and Record of the Year awards at the 2024 Grammys. Instead, the "Flowers" artist opted to give shoutouts to her mom Tish, sister Brandi Cyrus and boyfriend Maxx Morando, who were in the audience.

"Thank you all so much," she said, before jokingly noting, "I don't think I forgot anyone, but I might've forgotten underwear. Bye!"

Miley doubled down in her post-Grammys Instagram message on Feb. 5, when she again didn't mention Billy Ray by name. "To my mommy @tishcyruspurcell I love you more than anything in the entire universe," the Disney Channel alum wrote, "my family, @brandicyrus thank you for being there like always, my godmother @dollyparton - I felt your fairy dust everywhere."