Billy Ray Cyrus Shares Cryptic Message Amid Family Rift With Tish and Miley Cyrus

Billy Ray Cyrus is being gentle with his achy breaky heart.
The country music star shared a cryptic message amid his family rift with daughter Miley Cyrus and ex-wife Tish Cyrus, who he divorced in 2022 after nearly 30 years of marriage.
Alongside a photo of himself and his wife of four months Firerose cozying up in a field together, Billy Ray wrote on Instagram Feb. 6, "Love is the answer."
The post came just two days after Miley, 31, failed to acknowledge Billy Ray, 62, while accepting the Best Pop Solo Performance and Record of the Year awards at the 2024 Grammys. Instead, the "Flowers" artist opted to give shoutouts to her mom Tish, sister Brandi Cyrus and boyfriend Maxx Morando, who were in the audience.
"Thank you all so much," she said, before jokingly noting, "I don't think I forgot anyone, but I might've forgotten underwear. Bye!"
Miley doubled down in her post-Grammys Instagram message on Feb. 5, when she again didn't mention Billy Ray by name. "To my mommy @tishcyruspurcell I love you more than anything in the entire universe," the Disney Channel alum wrote, "my family, @brandicyrus thank you for being there like always, my godmother @dollyparton - I felt your fairy dust everywhere."
Though Miley and her dad were once inseparable as costars on Hannah Montana, they've drifted apart in recent years, according to a source close to the "Wrecking Ball" singer.
"The divorce between her parents have put a strain on her relationship with her dad and it's been hard to connect with him in the last year," an insider told E! News in 2022, adding that Miley "has been closer to her mom Tish" and "doesn't have a relationship" with Firerose.
Recently, Tish reflected on her divorce from Billy Ray during an appearance on Call Her Daddy, sharing that she had a "complete psychological breakdown" amid the split.
"It was the worst thing, it was not good," the music manager—who is also mom to kids Trace Cyrus, 34, Braison Cyrus, 29, and Noah Cyrus, 23—recalled on the Feb. 6 episode. "I could not eat, I could not sleep, I could not stop crying."
Tish said the separation, which she described as a "hugely transformative" journey, made her realize that she stayed in the marriage "out of fear of being alone."
"I really didn't want Noah to still be young," explained the 56-year-old, who married Dominic Purcell last year, "but looking back on it, it would have been much better for her had I left."
