Why Tish Cyrus Said “I Love You” to Husband Dominic Purcell One Day After Meeting Him

When you know you know—at least that's the case for Tish Cyrus and her husband Dominic Purcell.
The 56-year-old recently revealed that she exchanged "I love you's" with the Prison Break actor after only going on one date with him.
"The next day, he was like 'Yeah, I love ya,'" Tish shared on a Feb. 7 episode of the Call Your Daddy podcast. "And I was like, 'I love you too.'"
She added to host Alex Cooper, "After that, it was just on."
But the Cyrus matriarch—who shares kids Brandi Cyrus, 36, Trace Cyrus, 34, Miley Cyrus, 31, Braison Cyrus, 29, and Noah Cyrus, 24 with ex Billy Ray Cyrus—and Dominic's love story started long before they met up in a "hole-in-the-wall" bar. In fact, Tish joked that she considered the actor to be her "hall pass" throughout her marriage to Billy Ray, which ended in 2022 after 29 years.
It wasn't until she and Billy Ray split that she reached out to the Australia native—who Tish said she accidentally snubbed on Instagram in 2016 when she did not notice his DM—and the couple decided to meet in person.
"So, we go to lunch and make out for like three hours at a pub," the music manager detailed. "We were out back, having a few little drinks."
When the pair confessed their love the following day, Tish's eldest daughter Brandi warned that the relationship might be moving too fast.
"I'm like, 'Mom, we don't know this guy,'" the 36-year-old shared on the Feb. 7 episode of Call Your Daddy. "She's like, 'Yes, I do!'"
In the end, however, there was no cause for concern—Tish and Dominic ended up tying the knot back in August.
"I just did not know that was possible for me," she said of finding love again. "There is not one second that I do not feel loved by him."
