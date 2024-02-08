Why Tish Cyrus Said “I Love You” to Husband Dominic Purcell One Day After Meeting Him

Watch : Tish Cyrus Reveals She Had “Psychological Breakdown” Amid Divorce From Billy Ray Cyrus

When you know you know—at least that's the case for Tish Cyrus and her husband Dominic Purcell.

The 56-year-old recently revealed that she exchanged "I love you's" with the Prison Break actor after only going on one date with him.

"The next day, he was like 'Yeah, I love ya,'" Tish shared on a Feb. 7 episode of the Call Your Daddy podcast. "And I was like, 'I love you too.'"

She added to host Alex Cooper, "After that, it was just on."

But the Cyrus matriarch—who shares kids Brandi Cyrus, 36, Trace Cyrus, 34, Miley Cyrus, 31, Braison Cyrus, 29, and Noah Cyrus, 24 with ex Billy Ray Cyrus—and Dominic's love story started long before they met up in a "hole-in-the-wall" bar. In fact, Tish joked that she considered the actor to be her "hall pass" throughout her marriage to Billy Ray, which ended in 2022 after 29 years.