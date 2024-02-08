Why Tish Cyrus Said “I Love You” to Husband Dominic Purcell One Day After Meeting Him

Tish Cyrus shared why she and her husband, Prison Break actor Dominic Purcell, said “I love you” only one day after their first date.

By Leah Degrazia Feb 08, 2024 3:55 AMTags
Cyrus FamilyCouplesCelebrities
Watch: Tish Cyrus Reveals She Had “Psychological Breakdown” Amid Divorce From Billy Ray Cyrus

When you know you know—at least that's the case for Tish Cyrus and her husband Dominic Purcell

The 56-year-old recently revealed that she exchanged "I love you's" with the Prison Break actor after only going on one date with him.

"The next day, he was like 'Yeah, I love ya,'" Tish shared on a Feb. 7 episode of the Call Your Daddy podcast. "And I was like, 'I love you too.'"

She added to host Alex Cooper, "After that, it was just on."

But the Cyrus matriarch—who shares kids Brandi Cyrus, 36, Trace Cyrus, 34, Miley Cyrus, 31, Braison Cyrus, 29, and Noah Cyrus, 24 with ex Billy Ray Cyrus—and Dominic's love story started long before they met up in a "hole-in-the-wall" bar. In fact, Tish joked that she considered the actor to be her "hall pass" throughout her marriage to Billy Ray, which ended in 2022 after 29 years.

photos
30 Fascinating Facts About Miley Cyrus

It wasn't until she and Billy Ray split that she reached out to the Australia native—who Tish said she accidentally snubbed on Instagram in 2016 when she did not notice his DM—and the couple decided to meet in person.

"So, we go to lunch and make out for like three hours at a pub," the music manager detailed. "We were out back, having a few little drinks."

Instagram

Trending Stories

1

Prince William Breaks Silence on King Charles III's Cancer Diagnosis

2

Did Hannah Montana Destroy Miley Cyrus' Family? Tish Says...

3

Pose Actress Cecilia Gentili Dead at 52

When the pair confessed their love the following day, Tish's eldest daughter Brandi warned that the relationship might be moving too fast. 

"I'm like, 'Mom, we don't know this guy,'" the 36-year-old shared on the Feb. 7 episode of Call Your Daddy. "She's like, 'Yes, I do!'"

Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

In the end, however, there was no cause for concern—Tish and Dominic ended up tying the knot back in August. 

"I just did not know that was possible for me," she said of finding love again. "There is not one second that I do not feel loved by him."

Keep reading for a complete guide to the Cyrus family dynamics. 

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

How the Cyrus Family Started

Billy Ray Cyrus married Tish Cyrus (née Leticia Finley) on Dec. 28, 2003.

At the time they already shared 12-month-old daughter Destiny Hope Cyrus—you may know her as Miley Cyrus now—and Tish was pregnant with their son Braison Cyrus, who was born May 9, 1994.

Seven months before Miley was born on Nov. 23, 1992, Billy Ray's ex-girlfriend Kristin Luckey gave birth to their son Christopher Cody Cyrus on April 8.

Barry King/FilmMagic

When the "Achy Breaky Heart" singer married Tish, he adopted her daughter Brandi Cyrus (born May 26, 1987) and son Trace Cyrus (Feb. 24, 1989), whose biological father is their mom's ex-husband Baxter Helson.

Chris Polk/FilmMagic

Trish and Billy Ray's youngest, daughter Noah Cyrus, was born Jan. 8, 2000.

Ron Tom/Disney General Entertainment Content/Getty

Father-Daughter Stardom

From 2006 to 2010, Billy Ray played the father of Miley's normal-kid-who-moonlights-as-a-pop-star character in the Disney Channel sitcom Hannah Montana and a 2009 film adaptation.

While the Cyrus family was still based in Nashville, Billy Ray and Miley made the move to L.A. to jumpstart her own entertainment career.

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Where There's Smoke...

Billy Ray and Tish announced in October 2010 that they were getting divorced, but by the following year were back together.

They filed for divorce again in June 2013 but reconsidered barely a month later, telling E! News at the time that they'd been to couple's counseling and it had done wonders for them.

But before they reconciled, when the news broke that her dad had made the first move in a Nashville court to end his marriage after 19 years, Miley tweeted, "@billyraycyrus since your text and email obviously aren't working would you like to talk like this?"

Rich Polk/Getty Images for Disney

Miley Starts Over

After a decade of being together off and on, and in the wake of losing their Malibu home in a fire, Miley and her The Last Song co-star Liam Hemsworth married in December 2018.

The decision came "from a place of trauma and just trying to rebuild as quickly as we could," Miley recalled on her "Used to Be Young" TikTok series.

But Liam filed for divorce in August 2019 and they finalized the paperwork in January 2020.

"It's honestly very simple," a source told E! at the time. "They fell in love when they were young and they are just different people now."

Instagram/Trace Cyrus

The Family Tree Keeps Growing

Tish and Billy Ray became grandparents in 2021 when their son Braison and his wife Stella welcomed son Bear Chance Cyrus on June 8. 

Amy Sussman/FilmMagic

Billy Ray and Tish Split Up for Good

Tish filed for divorce fo a third time in April 2022, and this time it stuck.

Moreover, her petition citing "irreconcilable differences" noted that she and her husband of almost 30 years hadn't lived together since February 2020. 

Larry Busacca/Getty Images

"It is after 30 years, five amazing children and a lifetime of memories, we have decided to go our separate ways—not with sadness, but with love in our hearts," Tish and Billy Ray told People in a statement. "We have grown up together, raised a family we can be so proud of, and it is now time to create our own paths."

The exes noted that they hadn't come to the decision to split up for good "lightly or quickly," adding, "We will always be family and look forward to a continued and loving shared experience as friends and parents."

Instagram

Billy Ray Cyrus Moves on With Firerose

Billy Ray quietly got engaged to Australian singer Firerose, who's 27 years his junior, in August 2022 but waited to confirm the news until that November.

"Growing up in Australia, my love of music was predominant over everything," Firerose told People. "I've known his music since forever."

What started as a friendship turned into more during the darkest days of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"All of the sudden, the life that I've always known as a touring artist didn't exist anymore," Billy Ray said. "A moment of so much change. And at the same time, Firerose, who had been such a light of positivity, such a best friend. And then when we began sharing the music, it just evolved more into, as musical soulmates, to soulmates, happy, pure love that to me, I didn't know could exist."

Instagram

Tish Cyrus Finds Love With Dominic Purcell

Around the time her ex-husband confirmed his engagment in November 2022, Tish went Instagram-official with Prison Break actor Dominic Purcell.

They got engaged in April 2023 and tied the knot that August in Malibu at sunset with Miley, Trace and Brandi all standing by their mom's side.

"Life is unpredictable & always full of changes," Trace captioned a photo of himself and two of his sibling with the bride. "I think the most important thing to do is cherish the past, look forward to the future, & always be happy in the present moment because that’s really all we have."

Instagram

"To see my mom this happy and in love is very emotional for me," Miley told Vogue last summer ahead of her mom's wedding. "Dom and my mom share the sweetest, most genuine love. It's almost like it's for the first time, which is so fitting for my mom who is such a young soul."

Instagram/Billy Ray Cyrus

As for her dad's next chapter, however, a source close to Miley told E! News in October 2022 that she wasn't in love with it and didn't have a relationship with her future stepmom.

"The divorce between her parents put a strain on her relationship with her dad and it's been hard to connect with him in the last year," the source said. "She hopes they can eventually work on their relationship."

Billy Ray told People that November, however, that his family had "no hard feelings" about his engagement.

"Everybody's turning the page," he said. "It's been a lot, but everyone knew that it was time for a change."

He and Firerose got married on Oct. 10, 2023, calling it the "beautiful, joyous day that our two souls united as one in holy matrimony."

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Where the Family Stands Now

Whatever rift opened up between Miley and her dad apparently hadn't been repaired by the night of the 2024 Grammys on Feb. 4.

Tish and Brandi were there, as was Miley's boyfriend Maxx Morando, and they all got shout-outs when the "Flowers" singer won Record of the Year.

As Miley concluded her speech, "I don’t think I forgot anyone."

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Prince William Breaks Silence on King Charles III's Cancer Diagnosis

2

Did Hannah Montana Destroy Miley Cyrus' Family? Tish Says...

3

Pose Actress Cecilia Gentili Dead at 52

4

Untangling the Rift Dividing Miley Cyrus, Billy Ray Cyrus and Family

5

What Kyle Richards Needs From Mauricio Umansky for Marriage to Survive