Why Felicity Huffman Feels Like Her “Old Life Died” After College Admissions Scandal

Felicity Huffman is grappling with a new chapter.
It has been four years since the Desperate Housewives alum was convicted for her involvement in the 2019 college admissions scandal—for which she ultimately served 11 days in prison, paid a $30,000 fine and completed 250 hours of community service—and in that time she says her life has drastically changed.
"I did a pilot for ABC recently that didn't get picked up," she told The Guardian of trying to find acting work in an interview published Feb. 6. "It's been hard. Sort of like your old life died and you died with it. I'm lucky enough to have a family and love and means, so I had a place to land."
As for how the 61-year-old is doing today? She admitted that's a "loaded" question.
"As long as my kids are well and my husband is well, I feel like I'm well," Huffman, who shares daughters Sophia, 23, and Georgia, 21, with husband William H. Macy, said. "I'm grateful to be here. But how am I? I guess I'm still processing."
In 2019, Huffman was charged with mail fraud and honest services mail fraud after paying $15,000 to have Sophia's SAT results, per court documents viewed by E! News at the time.
Huffman was one of 40 people, including Lori Loughlin and her husband Mossimo Giannulli, to be charged in the scandal. Both she and the latter two plead guilty to their charges, while Macy was never charged in connection to the case.
Though she's largely remained mum in relation to the scandal in the years following her conviction, Huffman did recently speak to why she decided to get involved in the scheme.
"It felt like I had to give my daughter a chance at a future," the Academy Award nominee told ABC-7 Eyewitness News in an interview shared Nov. 30. "And so it was sort of like my daughter's future, which meant I had to break the law."
She also admitted to second-guessing her decision up until the moment she drove her daughter to the exam.
"She was going, 'Can we get ice cream afterwards?'" Huffman remembered. "I'm scared about the test. What can we do that's fun?' And I kept thinking, turn around, just turn around. And to my undying shame, I didn't."
