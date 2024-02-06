Why Felicity Huffman Feels Like Her “Old Life Died” After College Admissions Scandal

Watch : Felicity Huffman Breaks Silence on Admissions Scandal

Felicity Huffman is grappling with a new chapter.

It has been four years since the Desperate Housewives alum was convicted for her involvement in the 2019 college admissions scandal—for which she ultimately served 11 days in prison, paid a $30,000 fine and completed 250 hours of community service—and in that time she says her life has drastically changed.

"I did a pilot for ABC recently that didn't get picked up," she told The Guardian of trying to find acting work in an interview published Feb. 6. "It's been hard. Sort of like your old life died and you died with it. I'm lucky enough to have a family and love and means, so I had a place to land."

As for how the 61-year-old is doing today? She admitted that's a "loaded" question.

"As long as my kids are well and my husband is well, I feel like I'm well," Huffman, who shares daughters Sophia, 23, and Georgia, 21, with husband William H. Macy, said. "I'm grateful to be here. But how am I? I guess I'm still processing."