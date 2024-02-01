TikToker Campbell "Pookie" Puckett Apologizes for "Harm" Caused by Insensitive Photos

Watch : Who Is Pookie? Get to Know the Viral TikTok Couple!

Pookie is under fire tonight.

Campbell Puckett—who recently went viral on TikTok due to her affectionate nickname from husband Jett Puckett—was accused of racial insensitivity after old photos of herself in an outfit resembling attire worn during the Antebellum period were unearthed online.

Amid the public backlash, Campbell issued an apology for the images, which she said were taken at a time she "didn't fully understand the impact" of her actions.

"At the time these photos were taken, I was 20," the now-31-year-old wrote on Instagram Stories Jan. 31. "I fully apologize for the harm this may have caused for some and take full responsibility."

Campbell continued, "Jett and I love sharing our lives with you all and getting to know our community on such an intimate level. Because we live our lives so publicly, everything is on the internet, even my mistakes. We hope to continue to bring you with us on our journey as we continue to learn and grow."