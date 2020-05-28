YouTube personality Myka Stauffer and husband James Stauffer stand by their decision to place their adopted son in the care of another family.

The couple faced intense criticism after she revealed that Huxley, who they adopted from China in 2017, was living with a "new mommy" better suited to address his medical issues. Now, attorneys for Myka and James are speaking out on their behalf.

"In coming to know our clients we know they are a loving family and are very caring parents that would do anything for their children," their legal team said in a statement published by People. "Since his adoption, they consulted with multiple professionals in the healthcare and educational arenas in order to provide Huxley with the best possible treatment and care. Over time, the team of medical professionals advised our clients it might be best for Huxley to be placed with another family."

Myka and James were "forced to make a difficult decision," the attorneys state, adding, "but it is in fact, the right and loving thing to do for this child."