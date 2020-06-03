The couple first announced they were adopting Huxley in 2016. In a blog post for the Bump, Myka wrote that she and her husband had been told that Huxley had been diagnosed with a brain cyst. They met him in 2017. In her post, Myka wrote he "was profoundly developmentally delayed."

"Once Huxley came home, there were a lot more special needs that we weren't aware of and we were not told," James added in their recent video. "So over the past few years, Huxley has been in numerous therapies to try to help him with all of his needs. And, over the last year, has been a more intense therapy that he's been in to try and help him as much possible with this severe needs."

According to her Bump post, Myka and James later learned that Huxley "had a stroke in utero." He was also later diagnosed with "autism spectrum disorder level three."

Myka and James didn't share too many details of Huxley's whereabouts in their video, citing his privacy, but explained why they didn't share the news sooner.

"The reason we haven't updated you sooner is because the medical professionals, the agencies, multiple people have been allowing for Huxley to spend time with some different people to see and to make the perfect match and fit for his now new forever family. From the updates we've gotten from the agency and through the adoption agency, like, they were able to place him in what they felt was, literally, the perfect match," she said. "Like Jimmy said earlier, when we got Hux, we didn't know a lot of these unknowns and when agencies or adoption agencies have more pieces of the pie or more pieces, it makes the matching process a little better or a healthier match. And they found somebody that they felt would be, ultimately, the best fit."

She also claimed Huxley is "thriving."

"He is very happy," she said. "He's doing really well and his new mommy has medical professional training and is a very good fit."