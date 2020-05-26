Bryce Hall and Jaden Hossler have been arrested.

The TikTok stars and members of the Sway House, who were embarking on a road trip across the country together, have now found themselves in trouble with the law. On Monday, both Bryce and Jaden were arrested in Lee County, Texas.

The Lee County Sheriff's Office confirms to E! News that Bryce was arrested on May 25 for possession of marijuana greater than 2oz, less than 4oz. While Jaden was arrested on the same day for possession of controlled substances 4 grams less than 400 grams.

The office also tells E! News that Jaden was just released on bond and Bryce will be released on bond momentarily.

Footage of the TikTok stars' alleged arrest has also been posted online by fellow social media users. Bryce and Jaden, who have millions of followers on TikTok, have been sharing updates from their road trip. It was just yesterday that Bryce posted videos from Texas on TikTok.