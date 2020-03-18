Influencer Arielle Charnas Tests Positive for Coronavirus

While the fashion blogger acknowledged "this virus seems to be everywhere that you turn," she claimed "it's meaning and importance completely [change] when it affects you personally."

"To date, I've been following the guidelines of the CDC and listening to the city and government officials and I urge everyone to do the same," she wrote to her 1.3 million followers. "Now more than ever, it's become even clearer that these precautions are absolutely necessary to slow down this virus and protect the people most vulnerable to its spread."

Charnas then shared her personal plan per the recommendations of her doctors.

"Continue to quarantine/self-isolate, get lots of rest and drink fluids, get in touch with the family and friends that I've been in close contact with over the past 2 weeks so they can be even more diligent in their own self-quarantine and look out for any symptoms," she wrote.

While she claimed her daughters "aren't showing any symptoms," she stated "we are watching them super closely." In addition, she shared that her husband Brandon "is also unwell and resting with us."