Jake Paul has found himself in a legal situation.

Over the weekend, the YouTube star and his friends broadcast live as they followed protests through Scottsdale, Arizona including the Fashion Square mall.

But on Thursday morning, Scottsdale Police confirmed to E! News that Jake is now facing two misdemeanor charges.

"Following the riots and looting that occurred on the evening of May 30th 2020 at Scottsdale Fashion Square mall, the Scottsdale Police Department received hundreds of tips and videos identifying social media influencer, Jake Joseph Paul (23), as a participant in the riot," police said in a statement. "Our investigation has revealed that Paul was present after the protest was declared an unlawful assembly and the rioters were ordered to leave the area by the police."

Police allege Jake also unlawfully entered and remained inside of the mall when it was closed. As a result, Jake has been charged with Criminal Trespass and Unlawful Assembly.