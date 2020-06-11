Jessica Mulroney is taking a step back from social media after she said a "disagreement" with influencer Sasha Exeter got "out of hand."

On Thursday, the stylist and close friend of Meghan Markle wrote in a public apology via Instagram, "I want to say from my heart that every word of my apologies to Sasha over the course of the last two weeks privately, and again both publicly and privately today is true. I did not intend in any way to jeopardize her livelihood. We had a disagreement and it got out of hand. For that I am sorry."

She added that she will be stepping away from social media and intends to promote "Black voices by having them take over my account and share their experience." One such voice is that of Exeter, who she invited to take over her account "whenever she is comfortable."

In the meantime, Mulroney stated that she plans to "use this time to reflect, learn and listen."