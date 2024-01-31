Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Alum Lisa Rinna Shares $3 Picks To Refresh Your Beauty Routine

We included these products chosen by Lisa Rinna because we think you'll like her picks at these prices. Lisa is a paid spokesperson for the Amazon Influencer Program. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
If you're someone who has had trouble putting together a skincare routine, you are far from the only one. It takes a lot of trial and error, i.e. lots of shopping and waiting to see if beauty products actually work— even if you're a celebrity. This is a sentiment that Lisa Rinna shared during a recent Amazon Live session.
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum said, "I had really bad skin in my twenties, cystic acne. It was so bad. I had really bad skin and I had really bad melasma. I'm kind of a walking miracle in a sense because my skin was so bad. I love products because I think it's so important to find the right products for your skin and it took me a long time."
Of course, we all have different skincare concerns and budgets, which is why I'm appreciative of Lisa's budget-friendly Amazon suggestions, like this $8 facial spray. She shared makeup favorites, including a $3 eyeshadow palette and some picks from Rinna Beauty, of course. If you want affordable fitness products that are travel-friendly, Lisa has plenty of picks like these resistance bands and ankle weights.
TL;DR: Lisa Rinna's Most Popular Amazon Finds
- Hero Cosmetics Mighty Patch Original Hydrocolloid Acne Pimple Patch- 103,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews
- Simplify Resistance Loop Exercise Bands- 87,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews
- Maybelline Lash Sensational Sky High Washable Mascara- 64,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews
- Mario Badescu Facial Spray- 63,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews
- Amazon Basics 1/2-Inch Extra Thick Exercise Yoga Mat- 54,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews
- NYX Professional Makeup Micro Brow Pencil- 43,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews
- EltaMD UV Clear Face Sunscreen- 33,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews
- e.l.f. Monochromatic Multi Stick- 31,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews
- COSRX Snail Mucin 92% Moisturizer- 23,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews
Lisa Rinna's Beauty and Wellness Refresh Picks
Hero Cosmetics Mighty Patch Original Hydrocolloid Acne Pimple Patch
"The first thing I'm going to show you is this damn Mighty Patch that everybody is talking about. If you're me, you get wrinkles and pimples at the same time, which is not OK and so unfair. These things are genius. You can put them on at night or you can put them on any time. You can't even really see them. You can use them in the daytime. Mighty Patch, love.
Lisa's pick has 103,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews. They're a celebrity favorite that with recommendations from Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent, Vanessa Hudgens, TikTok sensation Alix Earle, The Bachelor alum Catherine Giudici Lowe, The Bachelorette's Charity Lawson, and Bling Empire star Kelly Mi Li.
EltaMD UV Clear Face Sunscreen, SPF 46 Oil Free Sunscreen with Zinc Oxide
"EltaMD is my very favorite sunscreen. I put sunscreen on in the morning all over my face. I always have sunscreen on. That's my little secret. It does not break me out, which is huge."
Lisa's go-to sunscreen is a top-seller with 33,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews. Lisa's daughter Delilah Belle Hamlin has recommended EltaMD sunscreen along with Kate Upton, Hailey Bieber, Kyle Richards, Kandi Burruss, Lala Kent, Witney Carson, Rachel Recchia, Madison LeCroy, Rachael Kirkconnell, Caelynn Miller-Keyes, and Raegan Revord.
Grace & Stella Under Eye Masks
"I love eye patches. I think they're really fabulous. I use them all the time."
These eye gels have 14,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews and they come in gold, blue, and pink. Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent and The Bachelorette alum Tyler Cameron recommended them too.
Peter Thomas Roth Water Drench Hyaluronic Acid Cloud Hydra-Gel Under-Eye Patches
"I have jars of these around. These are really juicy."
Cerave Hyaluronic Acid Serum for Face with Vitamin B5 and Ceramides
"I could bathe in hyaluronic acid. This is hydrating hyaluronic acid serum. This is lovely."
This serum has 21,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Rinna Beauty Thick Stick Lip Crayon
"This is the Thick Stick in Cake that I am so obsessed with. Look how pretty this is. It's like a big, fat crayon. It's so pretty, I love it."
Amazon has this lip crayon in 5 shades.
Rinna Beauty Icon Collection Lip Gloss
"This gloss is Dancing Queen. I love it. I also love the Pink Champagne lip gloss. I wear it more than anything. I have it next to my bed. I wear lip gloss at night. I sleep in lip gloss."
Amazon has 13 shades to choose from.
Rinna Beauty Larger Than Life Lip Plumping Gloss
If you want another great Rinna Beauty lip gloss, this one gives your pout some plump. Amazon has 8 shades to choose from.
Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Flawless Setting Spray
"You have to have this. After my makeup, I use it and it just lasts longer. I love it."
This is a celebrity favorite, which has been recommended by Olivia Culpo, Paige DeSorbo, Rachel Recchia, Emily Simpson, Marianna Hewitt, Kristin Juszczyk, and Nordstrom National Beauty Director Autumne West.
Mario Badescu Facial Spray
"I love this Mario Badescu Facial Spray. I always love to have a facial spray around. It smells like roses. I also keep this by my bed."
Lisa's recommendation is a top-seller with 63,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews. This was also recommended by Olympian Suni Lee, Dancing With the Stars pro Britt Stewart, and Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent, and WAGS alum Nicole Williams.
Dermal 24 Combo Pack a Collagen Essence Korean Face Mask
"I'll put anything on my face at this point. I'll even put snail."
These sets have 24 sheet masks to address a variety of skincare concerns. They have 17,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
COSRX Snail Mucin 92% Moisturizer
Here's another snail product from Lisa's list. This repairative moisturizer is great for dry, sensitive skin. It can also relieve redness. Lisa's pick has 23,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Clean Skin Club Clean Towels XL
"You can use these instead of a washcloth. They say those washcloths get bacteria and stuff, so get yourself a box of these Clean Towels."
Lisa's pick has 15,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
e.l.f. Power Grip Primer
"I love this e.l.f. Power Grip Primer. I like that it just kind of puts a film on [the skin]."
Lisa's primer has 15,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
e.l.f. Monochromatic Multi Stick
Here's another e.l.f. product from Lisa's list. You can use this as a blush, lipstick, and an eyeshadow. Just swipe it on and blend with your fingertips or your preferred brush/sponge. I keep this in my bag for those days when I need to get ready on the go since it's a mess-free product.
Get this multitasking product in 7 shades. It has 31,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Maybelline Lash Sensational Sky High Washable Mascara
Lisa recommended this mascara with 64,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews. The formula delivers sky high volume without feeling heavy on the lids. You can build it up to increase your volume without clumping.
Peter Thomas Roth 24K Gold Mask
"I use this gold Peter Thomas Roth mask. I love this mask. I cannot have enough masks. I probably do one every day. This is really really thick and creamy. I love his products. I love Peter Thomas Roth."
Anai Rui Turmeric Clay Mask, Green Tea, and Dead Sea Minerals Mask
Here's another mask from Lisa's Amazon recommendations. This bundle with 4,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews includes three masks and an applicator. Here's your breakdown of the masks according to the brand:
- Turmeric Clay Mask, which is great to brighten, clarify, and repair skin.
- Green Tea Clay Mask, which is great to control oil, deep cleanse, and remove blackheads.
- Dead Sea Mud Mask, which revitalizes skin, controls oil, and contracts pores.
Wet n Wild Always Naked Palette
"I like these kinds of kits that are really good neutrals."
Lisa's palette has matte, shimmer, and glitter shades. She prefers the neutral palette, but there's also a blush option option available from Amazon. Lisa's pick has 2,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Revlon Eyeshadow Palette
"Get yourself some really good neutrals."
This affordable pick has 1,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews. Lisa likes the neutral palette and there are 3 additional picks to choose from.
Wet n Wild Color Icon Eyeshadow Makeup 5 Pan Palette
"I love these colors too."
This top-seller has 6,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews. Amazon shoppers have 10 palettes to choose from.
Rinna Beauty Eyeshadow & Eyeliner Stick
"I love my Rinna Beauty eye pencil. It's nice and thick. You just rim it inside and outside. Sometimes, the smokier the better, I think."
This multi-tasking stick comes in black and brown.
e.l.f. No Budge Retractable Eyeliner
Lisa also recommended this eyeliner. It's creamy, retractable, and waterproof with 11,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
NYX Professional Makeup Micro Brow Pencil
For brows, Lisa included this pencil, which is break-resistant, waterproof, and smudge-resistant. Amazon has 13 shades to choose from. This product has 43,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews
NYX Professional Makeup the Brow Glue Instant Brow Styler
You can lock in your brow makeup with this gel. It comes in clear in addition to a tinted shades. This product has 16,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Simplify Resistance Loop Exercise Bands with Instruction Guide and Carry Bag, Set of 5
"I do not exercise like crazy. I do it in moderation. I love to have some bands. I love a good exercise band. I use this all the time. I bring these when I travel. Let's say you can't get into the gym right away, when you're in your room, you can just be using these. They come in all these different strengths."
These sets come in 3 color combinations and they have 87,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews. They were also recommended by Nina Dobrev, Julianne Hough, and Camille Kostek.
Lionscool Pilates Ring Set - Premium Anti-Deformation Magic Circle With Dual Padded Handles
"I use this all the time every day. You can put this in-between your legs. This thing is really good because it's hard work."
Lisa's pick comes in 5 colors. Each set has a mini pilates ball, resistance bands, workout guide, and carrying bag.
Flexies Pilates Bar Workout Cards- 58 Exercise Cards with Pilates Stick Workout Postures
If you want some additional guidance for your workouts, Lisa recommended this deck with instructions, set ideas, breathing techniques, and more.
Vitos Exercise Yoga Ball
"I do my situps on this." This ball comes in 3 sizes and 2 colors.
Amazon Basics 1/2-Inch Extra Thick Exercise Yoga Mat
"You've got to get a great mat. I love yoga probably more than anything. I think it's better for my body than anything. I think It's really important to move almost every day. You don't have to be crazy about it. I just am consistent."
Lisa's pick comes in 3 colors and has 54,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Sportneer Adjustable Ankle Weights 1 Pair 2 4 6 8 10 Lbs
"I put some ankle weights on. I do Torched by Isaac Boots. I do his Torched class and I have these ankle weights on. I go hiking."
Lisa's ankle weights come in 9 colorways and have 11,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Jillian Dempsey Spot Stick Concealer
"I like a concealer that Jill Dempsey makes. She makes a concealer stick. She's Patrick Dempsey's wife. She's a makeup artist. I love her concealer so much. You just gotta get a really good concealer that doesn't crease."
Amazon has these concealers in 13 shades.
True Botanicals Organic Resurfacing Moisture Mask
"I love this from True Botanicals. It's one of my favorites. It's a little more money, but worth it. Worth it, worth it, worth it."
Lisa's pick is described as "a facial in a jar." You only need to leave it on for 5 minutes to moisturize and exfoliate the skin.
Dr. Dennis Gross Alpha Beta Ultra Gentle Daily Peel
"I love Dr. Dennis Gross. I love his products. Get these. I love the Ultra Gentle peel pads. Love, love, love, love."
Dr. Dennis Gross Hyaluronic Marine Meltaway Cleanser
"This Meltaway Cleanser is really good when you have makeup on." It is an oil-free hypoallergenic makeup removing cleanser that works on waterproof makeup, dirt, and oil without stripping the moisture barrier, the brand claims.
If you're still shopping at Amazon, you'll adore these winter must-haves recommended by Lisa's pal Kyle Richards.