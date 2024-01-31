Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Alum Lisa Rinna Shares $3 Picks To Refresh Your Beauty Routine

We included these products chosen by Lisa Rinna because we think you'll like her picks at these prices. Lisa is a paid spokesperson for the Amazon Influencer Program. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

If you're someone who has had trouble putting together a skincare routine, you are far from the only one. It takes a lot of trial and error, i.e. lots of shopping and waiting to see if beauty products actually work— even if you're a celebrity. This is a sentiment that Lisa Rinna shared during a recent Amazon Live session.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum said, "I had really bad skin in my twenties, cystic acne. It was so bad. I had really bad skin and I had really bad melasma. I'm kind of a walking miracle in a sense because my skin was so bad. I love products because I think it's so important to find the right products for your skin and it took me a long time."

Of course, we all have different skincare concerns and budgets, which is why I'm appreciative of Lisa's budget-friendly Amazon suggestions, like this $8 facial spray. She shared makeup favorites, including a $3 eyeshadow palette and some picks from Rinna Beauty, of course. If you want affordable fitness products that are travel-friendly, Lisa has plenty of picks like these resistance bands and ankle weights.