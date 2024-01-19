Is Nick Cannon Ready for Baby No. 13? He Says...

The Masker Singer host Nick Cannon, who shares 12 kids with six women, shared his honest take on if he's ready for baby No. 13, saying, "It's definitely a lucky number."

Nick Cannon isn't up for a baker's dozen just yet.

The Masked Singer host knows he has his hands full as a father of 12. That's why if he has his way there are no plans to he won't be welcoming baby No. 13 anytime soon.

"I'm chilling right now. There's no plans on the horizon as of yet," Nick told People in an interview published Jan. 19. "It's so funny, everybody's always trying to get me to have more kids. It's like, twelve ain't enough?"

That's not to say the possibility is fully off the table. "Thirteen is a good number, "he added. "It's definitely a lucky number."

And while he's currently a doting dad to a dozen, the comedian previously expressed that the idea of having a large family would shock his younger self.

"As much as I was open to every single child that I have, I can't say the majority of them were planned," Nick explained on The Language of Love with Dr. Laura Berman last year. "If you would have told me in 2012 when I was still married and just diagnosed with Lupus that 10 years from now, that I would have 12 children, I'd be like there is no way in the world that I would ever plan that or that would happen."

Nick shares 12-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe with ex-wife Mariah Carey; Golden "Sagon," 6, Powerful Queen, 3, and Rise Messiah, 15 months, with Brittany Bell; twins Zion and Zillion, 2, and daughter Beautiful Zeppelin, 14 months, with Abby De La Rosa; Legendary Love, 18 months, with Bre Tiesi; and Onyx Ice 16 months, with LaNisha Cole.

In December 2022, he welcomed his youngest Halo Marie, 13 months, with Alyssa Scott. The arrival came one year after their 5-month-old son Zen passed away from brain cancer.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

The 42-year-old gave insight into his busy holiday season with his kids on social media, sharing sweet family photos with Brittany and their three kids from a golden photoshoot. He even dressed up as Santa for an adorable shoot with Abby and their kids. Perhaps the best part of the holidays? The board game "Cannonopoly," featuring all 12 of his kids, gifted to him by Bre.

With so many children, Nick has talked candidly about trying to be there for all of them. "I don't know if I would've designed it this way," he told E! News in 2022. "But it's one of those things when you're blessed with the gifts of children—and as we all know, I've been through so much—I find solace, I find peace in my children and I find purpose."

Keeping reading for more about Nick's 12 children.

Instagram/Mariah Carey

Children No. 1 and 2: Moroccan Cannon and Monroe Cannon

Mariah Carey gave birth to her and Nick's twins on April 30, 2011. The two announced their split in 2015 after six years of marriage and finalized their divorce a year later.

Instagram/Brittany Bell

Child No. 3: Golden "Sagon" Cannon

Beauty queen Brittany Bell gave birth to her and Nick's first child together, a boy, on Feb. 21, 2017.

Instagram/Brittany Bell

Child No. 4: Powerful Queen Cannon

Brittany and Nick welcomed their second baby together, a girl, in December 2020.

Instagram / Abby De La Rosa
Child No. 5 and 6: Zion Mixolydian Cannon and Zillion Heir Cannon

DJ Abby De La Rosa gave birth to her and Nick's twin boys on June 14, 2021.

Nick Cannon
Child No. 7: Zen Cannon

Model Alyssa Scott welcomed a baby boy with Nick on June 23, 2021. 

However, just five months after the arrival of their son, Nick shared the devastating news that Zen had passed away from brain cancer. "Alyssa was just the strongest woman I have ever seen," he said on the Dec. 7 episode of The Nick Cannon Show. "Never had an argument, never was angry. She was emotional when she needed to be but was always the best mom and continues to be the best mom possible. So I've got to say thank you to my entire family but specifically to Alyssa."

"You never know what someone is going through," he added. "Hug your family. Kiss somebody. Tell them you love them."

Instagram/Bre Tiesi

Child No. 8: Legendary Love Cannon

Model Bre Tiesi welcomed her first child with Nick on June 28, 2022. The baby boy weighed 8 pounds and 10 ounces at birth.

"I did it. An all natural unmedicated home birth," Bre shared in a July 2022 Instagram post. "This was the most humbling / limit pushing yet awakening and completely empowering experience. I can't thank my team enough for delivering my son safely."

Instagram/LaNisha Cole

Child No. 9: Onyx Ice Cole Cannon

Nick and model LaNisha Cole welcomed a daughter on Sept. 14, 2022. 

Instagram/Brittany Bell

Child No. 10: Rise Messiah Cannon

Brittany gave birth to her third child with Nick on Sept. 23, 2022.

Instagram/Abby De La Rosa

Child No. 11: Beautiful Zeppelin Cannon

Abby gave birth to a baby girl, her third child with Nick, in November 2022.

Instagram/Alyssa Scott

Child No. 12: Halo Marie Cannon

Alyssa gave birth to her and Nick's daughter on Dec. 14, 2022.

The model shared an Instagram video showing the Wild 'n Out star helping to deliver their baby. "Our lives are forever changed," she wrote. "Zen is in every breath I take. I know his spirit was with us in the room that morning. I know he is watching down on us. He shows me signs everyday. I will hold onto this memory forever."

She continued, "I will remember the sound of Nicks voice saying 'it's a girl' and the look of everything we've been through flash across his face. I will remember the sound of her crying out with her first breath and feeling her heartbeat against mine. My sweet girl, I got my surprise!! We love you Halo Marie Cannon!"

