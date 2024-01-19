Is Nick Cannon Ready for Baby No. 13? He Says...

Watch : Nick Cannon REVEALS Earnings to Refute Deadbeat Dad Claims

Nick Cannon isn't up for a baker's dozen just yet.

The Masked Singer host knows he has his hands full as a father of 12. That's why if he has his way there are no plans to he won't be welcoming baby No. 13 anytime soon.

"I'm chilling right now. There's no plans on the horizon as of yet," Nick told People in an interview published Jan. 19. "It's so funny, everybody's always trying to get me to have more kids. It's like, twelve ain't enough?"

That's not to say the possibility is fully off the table. "Thirteen is a good number, "he added. "It's definitely a lucky number."

And while he's currently a doting dad to a dozen, the comedian previously expressed that the idea of having a large family would shock his younger self.

"As much as I was open to every single child that I have, I can't say the majority of them were planned," Nick explained on The Language of Love with Dr. Laura Berman last year. "If you would have told me in 2012 when I was still married and just diagnosed with Lupus that 10 years from now, that I would have 12 children, I'd be like there is no way in the world that I would ever plan that or that would happen."