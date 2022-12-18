Nick Cannon Poses With His Kids for Holiday Family Photos

Watch : Nick Cannon Welcomes Baby No. 11

Ho ho ho, daddy duty calls!

Nick Cannon recently joined several of his kids for holiday family photos. On Dec. 17, Bre Tiesi shared a video of herself with the Wild N' Out star and their baby boy Legendary Love Cannon, who is 5 months old, posing for pics with a Santa performer on her Instagram Story.

Meanwhile, fellow influencer Abby De La Rosa shared on her own Instagram a photo of herself with Nick and their three kids—twin sons Zion Mixolydian Cannon and Zillion Heir Cannon, 18 months, and baby daughter Beautiful Zeppelin Cannon, 1 month. Their little girl is Nick's youngest and 11th child. Abby captioned the photo, "Christmas '22."

Nick, 42, shared videos from both shoots on his Instagram Story. He also reposted an image of his ex Mariah Carey performing onstage with their daughter Monroe, 11, as well as a holiday photo of son Rise Messiah Cannon, 2 months, shared by the infant's mom, Brittany Bell.

Nick is a father of 11 kids overall. In December 2021, his son Zen, whose mother is model Alyssa Scott, died at age 5 months from brain cancer. The model is currently pregnant with Cannon's 12th baby.