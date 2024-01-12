Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Star Kyle Richards Shares Must-Pack Items From Her Birthday Trip

We included these products chosen by Kyle Richards because we think you'll like her picks at these prices. Kyle is a paid spokesperson for the Amazon Influencer Program. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
If you want to travel in style, Kyle Richards has all of the best tips. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills OG is an avid shopper who doesn't gate keep her beauty secrets or travel hacks. The Bravolebrity celebrated her birthday in Mexico with her close friends and she went live on Amazon to share the must-haves she packed for her vacation.
Kyle's tried and true products include the tinted moisturizer she uses instead of foundation, a lip gloss she's been wearing for over a decade on RHOBH, and a blush she loves so much that she stocks up in bulk in case it ever sells out. And, of course, her other picks have the sunshine in mind, including her go-to face sunscreen, a body oil with SPF, a hat to block the rays, and a glare-free Kindle she can read on the beach. She also included products inspired by her daughter Portia Umansky and her BFF Teddi Mellencamp.
TL;DR: Kyle Richards' Most Popular Amazon Finds
- Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Bum Bum Cream: 35,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews
- bareMinerals Complexion Rescue Tinted Moisturizer: 19,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews
- EltaMD UV Clear Tinted Face Sunscreen: 16,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews
- Amazon Kindle: 11,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews
- UNITE Hair 7SECONDS Detangler Leave-In Conditioner: 8,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews
- Buxom Full-On Plumping Lip Polish: 8,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews
- Supergoop! Glow Stick SPF 50: 3,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews
- Supergoop! Glow Oil SPF 50: 2,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews
Kyle Richards' Birthday Trip Essentials
UOTT Body Sculpting Machine
"This is good for all over your body. This is really soft. This little gadget is amazing for lymphatic drainage," Kyle said.
Teddi Mellencamp chimed in, "It helps with cellulite. It helps if you are feeling puffy."
Amazon Kindle
"I'm very much someone who is adamant about having actual books. I just love actual paper books, but I finally caved in and got this a while ago, my little mini Kindle. I have so many books on here that I'm reading. I'm loving this so much. It's not heavy. I cannot believe that all my little books are in this little thing. It's so great. You can read it outside because there's no glare. In bed, you don't have to turn the light on if you're reading."
The Amazon Kindle has 11,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
EltaMD UV Clear Tinted Face Sunscreen
"I initially just covered my face [with sunblock] for vanity purposes, not wanting to age. I had a scare years ago where they thought I had melanoma, but there was a mistake in the lab... Now, it's for all reasons, to protect from skin cancer and anti-aging. I cannot live without this product. Everybody I know uses this and loves this. You can put your makeup on top of it. I like the one with a little bit of a tint to it. This is the best product. Such a great product. I cannot say enough about that."
This sunscreen has 16,000+ 5-Star Amazon reviews. It's a celebrity favorite with recommendations from your favorite stars. Recently, Kourtney Kardashian, Caelynn Miller-Keyes, Delilah Belle Hamlin, Witney Carson, Danielle Olivera, and Julianne Hough recommended this.
Supergoop! Glow Oil SPF 50
"Another great product is the Supergoop! Glow Oil. It has 50 SPF. I like to use 50 SPF on my neck and my chest. I also do SPF 50 on my hands. I like all the Supergoop! sun products."
Southern Charm star Madison LeCroy recommended this too. It has 2,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
UNITE Hair 7SECONDS Detangler Leave-In Conditioner
"I like to spray this in my hair and put on my sun hat. This is a great detangler. I like the size for traveling."
Kyle previously recommended this detangler and so did Dancing With the Stars alum Witney Carson. It has 8,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Muryobao Summer Straw Hat
"The amount of photos I've seen of myself on the internet in this hat is beyond. I do love this kind of straw hat. This is cute and stylish. It's packable."
There are 6 colorways to choose from.
Buxom Full-On Plumping Lip Polish
"I have an addiction to lip gloss. I love it so much. These are my favorites for well over a decade. I started wearing these 14 years ago. I like every single color. They work for everybody. I love them so much."
Kyle previously recommended this and so did Southern Charm star Olivia Flowers, Remi Bader, and Real Housewives of Orange County star Emily Simpson. Amazon has 50+ shades to choose from. Kyle's pick has 8,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Bum Bum Cream
"So many girls I knew had this on their Christmas list. Everybody loves this cream. It smells amazing. It smells amazing. I got started on this because of Portia. This is a great product. I ended up buying some of these as stocking stuffers."
Kyle previously recommended this cream. Other celeb fans include Selena Gomez, Olivia Culpo, Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent, and Real Housewives of New York OG Bethenny Frankel. Ludacris shared this is as a gift pick for his daughters. It has 35,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
theBalm Hot Mama!
"This is my old tried and true. I will stock up on these because I get scared [they will sell out]. These are so amazing. It has a built-in highlighter. It's the color that looks best on me. It's a peachy coral. It's so pretty. I just haven't found anything better, so why change?"
Kyle shared this her "can't live without" product list and her roundup of self-care products.
Supergoop! Glow Stick SPF 50 PA++++ Dry Oil Sunscreen Stick for Face & Body
"This is tiny and it goes in my beach bag. It's 50 SPF. It's clear. It's great for your face and your hands."
Kyle previously recommended this and Nordstrom National Beauty Director Autumne West did too. It has 3,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Blooming Jelly Crochet Cover Up
"This cover-up is a neutral color. So cute— it goes with all the different color bathing suits. I like when my cover-ups have little holes because you can still see my bathing suit, but it's like wearing a filter. It would go good with my hat."
There are 11 colorways to choose from.
Jardinvue Bow Knot Elegant Dress
"This is such a cute dress. I love this. It would look so cute with the hats I brought. It's a great vacation dress or when spring comes up or summer.
This dress comes in 6 colors.
Chok.Lids Classic Foam Trucker Hat
"I never ever travel without one. I have to have a baseball cap at all times. When I travel, I like to have one in my bag. It's multi-purpose, let me tell you— not just for keeping the sun out of your eyes. It's good for bad hair days. I just love them. What can I say?"
Kyle's pick comes in 41 colorways.
Bsubseach Crochet Cover Up
"It comes in all these colors. I love these. This is my favorite kind. You're covered, but not really covered. Such a great price. They don't wrinkle. Just roll them up and put them in your bag. So many great colors. I want to get all the colors."
Kyle's pick comes in 26 colors. This cover-up has 1,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
bareMinerals Complexion Rescue Tinted Moisturizer for Face with SPF 30 + Hyaluronic Acid
"I've talked about this before. I use this literally every single day. The color I'm wearing is Desert. I have a variety of colors. It depends on if I have a tan. I always wear just tinted sunblock, unless I have an event or something and I wear foundation."
Kyle previously recommended this tinted sunscreen. It has also been recommended by Rachel Zegler and Love Island's Arielle Vandenberg. Amazon has 19 shades. This popular pick has 19,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
YYW Summer Rattan Bag
"It's super cute for a trip like this. I love the colors. It is a very good price."
There are 3 styles to choose from. Kyle's pick has 1,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Zaful Twist Front Bikini Set
"I love this color, an olive green. This is my favorite kind of straps. Those are the best. They give you good lift."
Amazon has 10 colorways to choose from.
If you want more Amazon finds from Kyle, here are some of her "can't live without" beauty products.