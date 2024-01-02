Blake Lively Proudly Shows Off Her Interior Design Skills in Peek Inside Her Home

Can Blake Lively hear some commotion for her interior design skills?
The Gossip Girl alum recently shared a rare snap inside the New York home and wanted her followers to take note of her beautiful decor.
The post—which mostly features the 34-year-old showing off a sparkling gold Michael Kors jumpsuit—included a peek inside a rustically-styled bedroom, and even a glimpse of an on-suite bathroom.
"I low key moonlight as an interior designer but please don't tell," the Age of Adaline star quipped in the Dec. 31 post. "I definitely don't want the world to know that I have a hidden talent which I require external validation on."
Millennial gray appears to be a design trend that the A Simple Favor actress prefers–with the room boasting smoky features in its bed frame, rug, and hardwood floor. The featured space also included a modern-looking wood-paneled wall, and—in the on-suite bathroom—a freestanding marble tub.
The amateur interior designer also generously tagged several companies and people that aided in the creation of her abode—which she reportedly purchased with Ryan in 2017—including linen company Morrow Soft Goods, homegoods store The Citizenry, and tile manufacturer Mosaic House NYC. Fans, of course, adored the candidness of the post, which also included a glimpse of the star's unmade bed, in the comments.
And a New Year doesn't mean a new Blake. The Betty Buzz founder and her husband—with whom she shares kids James, 9, Inez, 7, Betty, 4, and a fourth child welcomed in February 2023—are notorious for their witty social media presence, and will often even poke fun at each other.
Just last month, the Deadpool star trolled his wife on Instagram Stories after her notable night out at Beyoncé's Renaissance film premiere with friend Taylor Swift. The 47-year-old shared a photo of his wife and Taylor—with his and Travis Kelce's heads photoshopped onto their partners' bodies—and joked: "I feel like I should remember this."
Read on for more of the comedic couple's online trolls.