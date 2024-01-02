Blake Lively Proudly Shows Off Her Interior Design Skills in Peek Inside Her Home

Watch : Ryan Reynolds Trolls Blake Lively & Taylor Swift

Can Blake Lively hear some commotion for her interior design skills?

The Gossip Girl alum recently shared a rare snap inside the New York home and wanted her followers to take note of her beautiful decor.

The post—which mostly features the 34-year-old showing off a sparkling gold Michael Kors jumpsuit—included a peek inside a rustically-styled bedroom, and even a glimpse of an on-suite bathroom.

"I low key moonlight as an interior designer but please don't tell," the Age of Adaline star quipped in the Dec. 31 post. "I definitely don't want the world to know that I have a hidden talent which I require external validation on."

Millennial gray appears to be a design trend that the A Simple Favor actress prefers–with the room boasting smoky features in its bed frame, rug, and hardwood floor. The featured space also included a modern-looking wood-paneled wall, and—in the on-suite bathroom—a freestanding marble tub.