Glee's Kevin McHale Reveals Surprising Way He Learned Lea Michele & Cory Monteith Were Dating IRL

Watch : Lea Michele Honors Cory Monteith 10 Years After Death

Kevin McHale once found himself accidentally a part of something special.

The Glee alum recently revealed some new details behind the picture that launched a thousand rumors—that photo of Lea Michele and Cory Monteith looking extra cozy on the show's set. As it turns out, not only was the photo staged, but there was more to the story than even he realized at the time.

"I was like, 'I'm sitting across the room, what if I pretend to take a picture of Jenna? And in the background, the very edge of frame are Cory and Lea being a little extra snuggly,'" he revealed during the Dec. 21 episode of his And That's What You REALLY Missed podcast with fellow cast member Jenna Ushkowitz. And I said, 'I'll put it up and wait a little bit, for people to notice and then I'll delete it, like I did something wrong.'"

It was an ultimately successful attempt to, as he put it, "Get rumors started that Cory and Lea are dating, and then people will watch the show and then we'll get to make more seasons of it."